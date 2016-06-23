Emulsions, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Emulsions: Nanotechnology in the Food Industry, Volume 3
CHAPTER 1. Nanoemulsions for food: The properties, development and applications
CHAPTER 2. Preparation of nanomaterials for food applications using membrane emulsification and membrane reactor
CHAPTER 3. Nanoemulsions containing unsaturated fatty acid concentrates
CHAPTER 4. Nano-formulations of polyphenols for prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders
CHAPTER 5. Nanoemulsion: Preparation and its application in food industry
CHAPTER 6. Formation and properties of nanoemulsions
CHAPTER 7. Application of nanoemulsion technology for encapsulation and release of lipophilic bioactive compounds in food
CHAPTER 8. Utilization of nanoemulsion gels for novel structure and functional properties of food
CHAPTER 9. Nanoemulsion-Based Systems: Delivery and controlled release of nutraceutical components
CHAPTER 10. Biopolymers-embedded nanoemulsions for safety, quality and storability enhancement of food agricultural products. Active edible coatings and films
CHAPTER 11. Nanoemulsions as potential delivery systems for bioactive compounds in food systems: Preparation, characterization and application in food industry
CHAPTER 12. Production, stability and application of micro- and nanoemulsion in food production and food processing industry
CHAPTER 13. Nanostructural characterization of food-grade microemulsions: Ultrasonic Resonator Technology
CHAPTER 14. Application of self-emulsifying delivery systems for effective delivery of nutraceuticals
CHAPTER 15. The synthesis and application of vitamins in nanoemulsion delivery systems
CHAPTER 16. Emulsified protein filaments: Types, preparation, nutritional, functional and biological properties of mayonnaise
CHAPTER 17. Nanoemulsions and their stability for enhancing functional properties of food ingredients
CHAPTER 18. Nanoemulsions as delivery vehicles for food and pharmaceuticals
CHAPTER 19. Nanoemulsions: An emerging technology in food industry
CHAPTER 20. Plant oil-based nanoemulsion formulation using nonionic-based surfactant system against foodborne microorganisms
Description
Emulsions, the third volume of the Nanotechnology in the Food Industry series, is an invaluable resource for anyone in the food industry who needs the most recent information about scientific advances in nanotechnology on this topic. This volume focuses on basic and advanced knowledge about nanoemulsion, and presents an overview of the production methods, materials (solvents, emulsifiers, and functional ingredients), and current analytical techniques that can be used for the identification and characterization of nanoemulsions.
The book also discusses the applications of nanoemulsion with special emphasis on systems suitable for utilization within the food industry. This book is useful to a wide audience of food science research professionals and students who are doing research in this field, as well as others interested in recent nanotechnological progress worldwide.
Key Features
- Presents fundamentals of nanoemulsions, methods of preparation (high-energy and low-energy techniques), and applications in the food industry
- Includes research studies of nanoemulsification technology to improve bioavailability of food ingredients and research analysis
- Offers benefits and methods of risk assessment to ensure food safety
- Presents cutting-edge encapsulating systems to improve the quality of functional compounds
- Provides a variety of methods, such as high-shear stirring, high-pressure homogenizers, self-emulsification, phase transitions and phase-inversion, to further research in this field
Readership
Professionals, researchers, academic staff and students across all of food science doing research in this area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 23rd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043066
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043776
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania