Emulsions, Volume 3

Emulsions, the third volume of the Nanotechnology in the Food Industry series, is an invaluable resource for anyone in the food industry who needs the most recent information about scientific advances in nanotechnology on this topic. This volume focuses on basic and advanced knowledge about nanoemulsion, and presents an overview of the production methods, materials (solvents, emulsifiers, and functional ingredients), and current analytical techniques that can be used for the identification and characterization of nanoemulsions.

The book also discusses the applications of nanoemulsion with special emphasis on systems suitable for utilization within the food industry. This book is useful to a wide audience of food science research professionals and students who are doing research in this field, as well as others interested in recent nanotechnological progress worldwide.