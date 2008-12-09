Emulsions and Oil Treating Equipment
1st Edition
Selection, Sizing and Troubleshooting
Description
The problem of removing water which is emulsified with produced oil has grown more widespread and often times more difficult as producers attempt to access more difficult reserves. This practical guide is designed to help engineers and operators develop a "feel" for selection, sizing, and troubleshooting emulsion equipment. These skills are of vital importance to ensure low operating costs and to meet crude export quality specifications. The book is written for engineers and operators, who need advanced knowledge of the numerous techniques and the equipment used to destabilize and resolve petroleum emulsions problems.
In Emulsions and Oil Treating Equipment: Selection, Sizing and Troubleshooting the author provides engineers and operators with a guide to understanding emulsion theory, methods and equipment, and practical design of a treating system. Comprehensive in its scope, the author explains methods such as: demulsifiers, temperature, electrostatics and non-traditional methods of modulated or pulsed voltage control, as well as equipment such as: electrostatic treater (dehydrator), separator, gunbarr heater-treater and free water knockout. Written in a "how to" format, it brings together hundreds of methods, handy formulas, diagrams and tables in one convenient book.
Key Features
- Detailed coverage emulsion equipment and removal methods
- Tips for selecting, sizing, and operating emulsion equipment
- Overview of emulsion theory and factors affecting treatment methods
- Packed with equipment diagrams, worked out calculations covers equipment and removal methods
Readership
Tanks/Vessels/Reactor operators, Maintenance Equipment and Service personel, Petroleum Refining operators, Plant Operations/Production Personel, Process Engineering/Design Personel
Table of Contents
Part One: Basic Principles
Chapter One: Emulsion theory
Chapter Two: Factors affecting emulsion stability
Part Two: Emulsion treating methods
Chapter Three: Chemical addition
Chapter Four: Settling time
Chapter Five: Heat
Chapter Six: Electrostatic coalescing
Part Three: Emulsion Treating Equipment
Chapter Seven: Gun-barrels
Chapter Eight: Wash Tanks with external gas boots
Chapter Nine: Vertical/horizontal heater treaters
Chapter Ten: Electrostatic heater treaters
Chapter Eleven: Oil Dehydrators and Desalters
Part Four: Emulsion treating equipment sizing;
Chapter Twelve: Major factors controlling sizing
Chapter Thirteen: Gravity settling considerations
Chapter Fourteen: Determining required heat input
Chapter Fifteen: Sizing gunbarrel tanks
Chapter Sixteen: Sizing vertical treaters
Chapter Seventeen: Sizing horizontal heater-treaters and electrostatic heater-treaters
Chapter Eighteen: Water droplet size
Part Five: Practical design of an oil treating system
Chapter Nineteen: General considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 9th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559025
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750689700
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company
Ken Arnold
Ken Arnold is the founder and former president of Paragon Engineering Services, Houston, Texas. He has more that 40 years of experience in the operations and project management. He is actively involved in production facility design. He has served on numerous SPE, API, and government advisory committees as an expert on oil handling, produced-water treating, and safety aspects producing operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Technical Advisor, WorleyParsons Group
Reviews
"I like the approach of introducing the theory and principles as a backdrop for discussing how things really work. For example, in theory emulsions can be formed by vigorously mixing oil and water. In application, such vigorous mixing through chokes and valves must be considered in the design and layout of the production/separation equipment. I like the idea that this book is based on." --Kevin A. Juniel, Product Manager, NATCO Group Inc.