Emulsifying Agents
1st Edition
Description
Describes more than 1,500 emulsifying agents currently available for industrial use. It has been compiled from information received from manufacturers and distributors of these products. Emulsifiers find use in industries such as food processing, drilling fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, heavy-duty cleaners, textile manufacture, pulp and paper processing, adhesives, sealants, and agricultural products.
Readership
Food processing, drilling fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, heavy-duty cleaners, textile manufacture, pulp and paper processing, adhesives, sealants, and agricultural products industries.
Table of Contents
Akzo Chemicals Inc. Alcolac Alkaril Chemicals Ltd. Amerchol Corp. American Cyanamid Co. Angus Chemical Co. BASF Capital City Products Co. CasChem Inc. Central Soya W.A. Cleary Products, Inc. Climax Performance Materials Corp. Cyclo Chemicals Corp. DeSoto, Inc. DuPont Co. Eastman Chemical Products, Inc. FMC Corp. Goldschmidt Chemical Corp. Grindsted Products, Inc. Gumix International Harcros Chemicals Inc. Henkel Corp. Hercules Inc. Humko Chemical Division ICI Specialty Chemicals Jordan Chemical Co. Lanaetex Products, Inc. Lipo Chemicals Inc. Lonza Inc. Mayco Oil & Chemical Co. Mazer Chemicals Milliken Chemicals Mobay Chemical Corp. NL Chemicals Patco Products Quantum Chemical Corp. Sandoz Chemicals ScanRoad Inc. Shell Chemical Co. Werner G. Smith, Inc. Sonneborn Division Stepan Co. Unichema Chemicals, Inc. Van den Bergh Food Ingredients Group Westvaco Corp. Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Chemical Name Index Trade Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517023
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512257
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer