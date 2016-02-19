Emulsifying Agents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512257, 9780815517023

Emulsifying Agents

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815517023
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512257
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
190.00
161.50
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Describes more than 1,500 emulsifying agents currently available for industrial use. It has been compiled from information received from manufacturers and distributors of these products. Emulsifiers find use in industries such as food processing, drilling fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, heavy-duty cleaners, textile manufacture, pulp and paper processing, adhesives, sealants, and agricultural products.

Readership

Food processing, drilling fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, heavy-duty cleaners, textile manufacture, pulp and paper processing, adhesives, sealants, and agricultural products industries.

Table of Contents

Akzo Chemicals Inc. Alcolac Alkaril Chemicals Ltd. Amerchol Corp. American Cyanamid Co. Angus Chemical Co. BASF Capital City Products Co. CasChem Inc. Central Soya W.A. Cleary Products, Inc. Climax Performance Materials Corp. Cyclo Chemicals Corp. DeSoto, Inc. DuPont Co. Eastman Chemical Products, Inc. FMC Corp. Goldschmidt Chemical Corp. Grindsted Products, Inc. Gumix International Harcros Chemicals Inc. Henkel Corp. Hercules Inc. Humko Chemical Division ICI Specialty Chemicals Jordan Chemical Co. Lanaetex Products, Inc. Lipo Chemicals Inc. Lonza Inc. Mayco Oil & Chemical Co. Mazer Chemicals Milliken Chemicals Mobay Chemical Corp. NL Chemicals Patco Products Quantum Chemical Corp. Sandoz Chemicals ScanRoad Inc. Shell Chemical Co. Werner G. Smith, Inc. Sonneborn Division Stepan Co. Unichema Chemicals, Inc. Van den Bergh Food Ingredients Group Westvaco Corp. Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Chemical Name Index Trade Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517023
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512257

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.