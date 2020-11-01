COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
EMS in Crime Scene - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128244203

EMS in Crime Scene

1st Edition

Role of Medical Emergency Teams in Forensic Cases

Author: Albino Manuel Gomes
Paperback ISBN: 9780128244203
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 150
Description

The main role of the pre-hospital teams will always be the medical assistance, but it is also their job to assure their safety, the safety of the victim and the protection of the local scene. Despite that, the emergency teams should give their best in preserving evidence, even though, in some cases, that might reveal quite difficult, mainly when resuscitation maneuvers are needed to assure de victims survival. In fact, the evidence preservation should be a subsidiary activity that does not compromise the medical approach of the victim.

The objective of preserving a place where a crime has occurred is, from the outset, to keep the environment as unchanged as possible, that is, not to move and/or subtract objects from their original position (even if it is a firearm) and not to add elements that were not present at the scene, such as shoe trail marks, earth, hair strands, cigarette butts, etc. However, it happens that the training program for emergency medical courses, given to doctors and nurses who work in the pre-hospital, does not include training on the elements that are relevant in the case of crime and their identification and preservation.

The main goal of this book is to address the different settings that occur in pre-hospital environment, with medical-forensic relevance regarding evidence preservation, in seeking to identify the main difficulties in this subject, so that we can develop efforts to promote properly intervention.

Key Features

  • Presents how to identify and preserve a crime scene
  • Covers how to avoid contaminating victim or crime scene evidence
  • Reviews how to document the facts, to protect both the victim and the medical emergency team

Readership

EMS and Emergency Medicine professionals, Paramedics, Forensic Nurses, Forensic Practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Emergency and urgency: Concepts and evolution
2. Criminal research historical coordinates
3. Physiopathology of death
4. Violent death
5. Violent death in a hospital and pre-hospital environment
6. Evidences with medical-legal relevance
7. Crime scene
8. Criminal investigation
9. Protocols
10. Intervention in the preservation and collection of evidence
11. Forensic artefacts
12. Medical emergency center
13. Documentation in cases of violent death
14. Intra and extra hospital equipment for the preservation and collection of evidence
15. Final considerations

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128244203

About the Author

Albino Manuel Gomes

Albino Manuel Gomes is a Forensic Nurse Examiner in APEFORENSE, Lisbon, Portugal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Nurse Examiner, APEFORENSE, Lisbon, Portugal

Ratings and Reviews

