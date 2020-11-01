EMS in Crime Scene

The main role of the pre-hospital teams will always be the medical assistance, but it is also their job to assure their safety, the safety of the victim and the protection of the local scene. Despite that, the emergency teams should give their best in preserving evidence, even though, in some cases, that might reveal quite difficult, mainly when resuscitation maneuvers are needed to assure de victims survival. In fact, the evidence preservation should be a subsidiary activity that does not compromise the medical approach of the victim.

The objective of preserving a place where a crime has occurred is, from the outset, to keep the environment as unchanged as possible, that is, not to move and/or subtract objects from their original position (even if it is a firearm) and not to add elements that were not present at the scene, such as shoe trail marks, earth, hair strands, cigarette butts, etc. However, it happens that the training program for emergency medical courses, given to doctors and nurses who work in the pre-hospital, does not include training on the elements that are relevant in the case of crime and their identification and preservation.

The main goal of this book is to address the different settings that occur in pre-hospital environment, with medical-forensic relevance regarding evidence preservation, in seeking to identify the main difficulties in this subject, so that we can develop efforts to promote properly intervention.