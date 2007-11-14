Empreendedorismo De Base Tecnológica
1st Edition
Authors: Valeria Judice
Paperback ISBN: 9788535226683
Imprint: Elsevier Editora Ltda.
Published Date: 14th November 2007
Page Count: 160
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- Portuguese
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Editora Ltda. 2007
- Published:
- 14th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Editora Ltda.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788535226683
About the Author
Valeria Judice
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.