Employee—Organization Linkages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125093705, 9781483267395

Employee—Organization Linkages

1st Edition

The Psychology of Commitment, Absenteeism, and Turnover

Authors: Richard T. Mowday Lyman W. Porter Richard M. Steers
Editors: Peter Warr
eBook ISBN: 9781483267395
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 264
Description

Employee-Organization Linkages: The Psychology of Commitment, Absenteeism, and Turnover summarizes the theory and research on employee-organization linkages, including the processes through which employees become linked to work organizations, the quality of such linkages, and how linkages are weakened or severed.

The text identifies the determinants of employee commitment, absenteeism, and turnover, as well as their consequences for the individual, work groups, and the larger organization. The book also presents conceptual models on how employees become committed to, decide to be absent from, and decide to leave their organizations.

Human resource practitioners, managers, employers, and industrial psychologists will find the book very informative and insightful.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Employee-Organization Linkages: An Introduction

Importance of Employee-Organization Linkages

Impact of Societal Changes on Employee-Organization Linkages

Implications of Reduced Employee-Organization Linkages

Plan of the Book

2 Nature of Organizational Commitment

Definition of Organizational Commitment

Antecedents of Organizational Commitment

Consequences of Organizational Commitment

Summary

3 Development of Organizational Commitment

Development of Organizational Commitment: A Conceptual Framework

Anticipation: Pre-employment and Job Choice Influences on Commitment

Initiation: Early Employment Influences on Organizational Commitment

Entrenchment: Continuing Commitment to Organizations

Longitudinal Studies of the Commitment Process

Organizational Commitment: A Future Research Agenda

Summary

4 Determinants of Employee Absenteeism

Extent and Cost of Absenteeism

Relationship between Absenteeism and Turnover

Measuring Employee Absenteeism

A Model of Employee Attendance

Employee Absenteeism: A Future Research Agenda

Summary

5 Determinants of Employee Turnover

Extent of Turnover

Measuring Employee Turnover

Previous Research on Employee Turnover

A Model of Voluntary Employee Turnover

Employee Turnover: A Future Research Agenda

Summary

6 Consequences of Employee Commitment Turnover, and Absenteeism

Consequences of Employee Commitment

Consequences of Employee Turnover

Consequences of Employee Absenteeism

Consequences of Employee-Organization Linkages: A Future Research Agenda

Summary

7 Accommodating the Participation-Withdrawal Decision: A Cognitive Analysis

Attitudinal Consequences of Decisions to Stay or Leave

Interpreting the Causes of Turnover Behavior

Cognitive Accommodation of the Participation Decision: A Future Research Agenda

Summary

8 Conclusion: An Agenda for Managers

Nature of Employee-Organization Linkages

Issues for Management

Approaches Available to Managers to Strengthen Linkages

Summary

Appendix The Measurement of Organizational Commitment

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Richard T. Mowday

Lyman W. Porter

Richard M. Steers

About the Editor

Peter Warr

Affiliations and Expertise

The University, Sheffield, U.K.

