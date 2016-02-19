Employee—Organization Linkages
1st Edition
The Psychology of Commitment, Absenteeism, and Turnover
Employee-Organization Linkages: The Psychology of Commitment, Absenteeism, and Turnover summarizes the theory and research on employee-organization linkages, including the processes through which employees become linked to work organizations, the quality of such linkages, and how linkages are weakened or severed.
The text identifies the determinants of employee commitment, absenteeism, and turnover, as well as their consequences for the individual, work groups, and the larger organization. The book also presents conceptual models on how employees become committed to, decide to be absent from, and decide to leave their organizations.
Human resource practitioners, managers, employers, and industrial psychologists will find the book very informative and insightful.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Employee-Organization Linkages: An Introduction
Importance of Employee-Organization Linkages
Impact of Societal Changes on Employee-Organization Linkages
Implications of Reduced Employee-Organization Linkages
Plan of the Book
2 Nature of Organizational Commitment
Definition of Organizational Commitment
Antecedents of Organizational Commitment
Consequences of Organizational Commitment
Summary
3 Development of Organizational Commitment
Development of Organizational Commitment: A Conceptual Framework
Anticipation: Pre-employment and Job Choice Influences on Commitment
Initiation: Early Employment Influences on Organizational Commitment
Entrenchment: Continuing Commitment to Organizations
Longitudinal Studies of the Commitment Process
Organizational Commitment: A Future Research Agenda
Summary
4 Determinants of Employee Absenteeism
Extent and Cost of Absenteeism
Relationship between Absenteeism and Turnover
Measuring Employee Absenteeism
A Model of Employee Attendance
Employee Absenteeism: A Future Research Agenda
Summary
5 Determinants of Employee Turnover
Extent of Turnover
Measuring Employee Turnover
Previous Research on Employee Turnover
A Model of Voluntary Employee Turnover
Employee Turnover: A Future Research Agenda
Summary
6 Consequences of Employee Commitment Turnover, and Absenteeism
Consequences of Employee Commitment
Consequences of Employee Turnover
Consequences of Employee Absenteeism
Consequences of Employee-Organization Linkages: A Future Research Agenda
Summary
7 Accommodating the Participation-Withdrawal Decision: A Cognitive Analysis
Attitudinal Consequences of Decisions to Stay or Leave
Interpreting the Causes of Turnover Behavior
Cognitive Accommodation of the Participation Decision: A Future Research Agenda
Summary
8 Conclusion: An Agenda for Managers
Nature of Employee-Organization Linkages
Issues for Management
Approaches Available to Managers to Strengthen Linkages
Summary
Appendix The Measurement of Organizational Commitment
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267395
About the Author
Richard T. Mowday
Lyman W. Porter
Richard M. Steers
About the Editor
Peter Warr
Affiliations and Expertise
The University, Sheffield, U.K.