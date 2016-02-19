Empirical Metallogeny: Depositional Environments, Lithologic Associations, and Metallic Ores, Vol. 1: Phanerozoic Environments, Associations, and Deposits, Part B focuses on the composition, characteristics, properties, and reactions of Phanerozoic metallic ore deposits. The book first offers information on intracrustal and subcrustal environments and plutonic granite, diorite, (gabbro) association (GDG) and its aureole. Discussions focus on petrography, origin, and setting of GDG plutonic rocks; mineralization styles associated with Phanerozoic (higher-level) granite, diorite, (gabbro) association; copper skarns and carbonate replacements; and magnetite skarn and replacement deposits. Manganese, uranium, antimony, mercury, and arsenic deposits, hydrothermal iron ores, and hydrothermal-plutonic silver deposits are also discussed. The publication also takes a look at high- to medium-grade metamorphosed terrains, katazonal granites and pegmatites and continental fragmentation, rifts, and paleo-rifts. Topics include examples of modern rift and taphrogenic systems; mineralization styles in and related to the zone of ultrametamorphism and granitization; and petrography, origin, and setting of high-grade metamorphic terrains. The text is a valuable reference for readers interested in the study of Phanerozoic metallic ore deposits.

Chapter 27. Intracrustal and Subcrustal Environments (Introduction to Chapters 28-32)

Chapter 28. Plutonic Granite, Diorite, (Gabbro) Association (GDG) and Its Aureole

28.1. Introduction

28.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of GDG Plutonic Rocks

28.3. Introduction to GDG Metallogeny

28.4. Mineralization Styles Associated with Phanerozoic (Higher-Level) Granite, Diorite, (Gabbro) Association (Fig. 28-26; Table 28-1)

28.5. "Porphyry" (Stockwork, Disseminated) Cu-Mo Deposits

28.6. Copper Skarns and Carbonate Replacements

28.7. Copper Veins

28.8. Sn (W,Bi,Mo,Be,Ta-Nb) Mineralizations Associated with Granite Plutons

28.9. Tungsten (Wolframite and Scheelite) Veins, Stockworks and Disseminations in Non-Carbonate Rocks in Granite Aureoles

28.10. Scheelite Skarns

28.10. Stockwork Molybdenite Deposits

28.11. Molybdenite (Wulfenite) Veins and Small Pipes

28.12. Molybdenum Skarns

28.13. P0stmagmatic Be Deposits

28.14. Pb-Zn(Ag) Deposits in "Granite" Aureoles

28.15. Hydrothermal-Plutonic Silver Deposits

28.16. The Ni,Co,Bi,Ag,U,(As) Association

28.17. Gold Deposits

28.18. Hydrothermal Iron Ores (Except Skarns)

28.19. Magnetite Skarn and Replacement Deposits

28.19. Manganese Deposits

28.20. Uranium Deposits

28.21. Antimony Deposits

28.22. Mercury Deposits

28.23. Bismuth Deposits

28.24. Arsenic Deposits

28.25. Minor Metals and Metalloids: Se,Te,Tl, In,Ge,Ga, Cd

28.26. Summary Graphs of Ore Distribution Patterns

Chapter 29. High- to Medium-Grade Metamorphosed Terrains, Katazonal Granites, Pegmatites

29.1. Introduction

29.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of High-Grade Metamorphic Terrains

29.3. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Ore Genesis

29.4. Mineralization Styles in Metamorphosed Non-Carbonate Supracrustals (Schists, Gneisses; Fig. 29-1)

29.5. Mineralization Styles in Metacarbonates

29.6. Mineralization Styles in and Related to the Zone of Ultrametamorphism and Granitization

29.7. Granitic Pegmatites

29.8. Retrograde Metamorphics, Mylonites, Cataclasites

Chapter 30. Continental Fragmentation, Rifts and Paleo-Rifts

30.1. Introduction

30.2. Stages of Rifting and Recent Examples

30.3. Examples of Modern Rift and Taphrogenic Systems

30.4. Exposed Paleo-Rifts

30.5. assymetrical Portions of Paleorifts Preserved under "Atlantic-Type" Continental Margins; Paleorifts within Shelves Covered by Young Sediments

30.6. Hypothetical, Metamorphosed Paleorifts

Chapter 31. Continental Plateau Basalt and Bimodal Volcanic Association

31.1. Introduction

31.2. Geotectonic Setting and Origin

31.3. Ore Distribution and Economic Importance

31.4. Major Sub-Associations and their Metallic Ores

31.5. Examples of Plateau Basalt Provinces

Chapter 32. Diabase, Gabbro and Similar Dikes and Sills

32.1. Introduction

32.2. Metallogeny and Ores Associated with Diabase Dikes and Sills

Chapter 33. Alkaline Igneous Association

33.1. Introduction

33.2. Dominantly Volcanic Alkaline Provinces and Occurrences

33.3. Peralkaline Granite-Rhyolite Association

33.4. Feldspar Syenite-Trachyte Transitional Association

33.5. Nepheline Syenite and Alkaline Gabbro-Dominated Intrusive Complexes

33.6. Alkaline-Ultramafic Association

33.7. Potassic Alkaline Rocks

33.8. Carbonatites

33.9. Kimberlites and Kimberlitic Diatremes

