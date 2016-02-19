Empirical Metallogeny
1st Edition
Depositional Environments, Lithologic Associations and Metallic Ores
Empirical Metallogeny: Depositional Environments, Lithologic Associations, and Metallic Ores, Vol. 1: Phanerozoic Environments, Associations, and Deposits, Part B focuses on the composition, characteristics, properties, and reactions of Phanerozoic metallic ore deposits.
The book first offers information on intracrustal and subcrustal environments and plutonic granite, diorite, (gabbro) association (GDG) and its aureole. Discussions focus on petrography, origin, and setting of GDG plutonic rocks; mineralization styles associated with Phanerozoic (higher-level) granite, diorite, (gabbro) association; copper skarns and carbonate replacements; and magnetite skarn and replacement deposits. Manganese, uranium, antimony, mercury, and arsenic deposits, hydrothermal iron ores, and hydrothermal-plutonic silver deposits are also discussed.
The publication also takes a look at high- to medium-grade metamorphosed terrains, katazonal granites and pegmatites and continental fragmentation, rifts, and paleo-rifts. Topics include examples of modern rift and taphrogenic systems; mineralization styles in and related to the zone of ultrametamorphism and granitization; and petrography, origin, and setting of high-grade metamorphic terrains.
The text is a valuable reference for readers interested in the study of Phanerozoic metallic ore deposits.
Table of Contents
Chapter 27. Intracrustal and Subcrustal Environments (Introduction to Chapters 28-32)
Chapter 28. Plutonic Granite, Diorite, (Gabbro) Association (GDG) and Its Aureole
28.1. Introduction
28.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of GDG Plutonic Rocks
28.3. Introduction to GDG Metallogeny
28.4. Mineralization Styles Associated with Phanerozoic (Higher-Level) Granite, Diorite, (Gabbro) Association (Fig. 28-26; Table 28-1)
28.5. "Porphyry" (Stockwork, Disseminated) Cu-Mo Deposits
28.6. Copper Skarns and Carbonate Replacements
28.7. Copper Veins
28.8. Sn (W,Bi,Mo,Be,Ta-Nb) Mineralizations Associated with Granite Plutons
28.9. Tungsten (Wolframite and Scheelite) Veins, Stockworks and Disseminations in Non-Carbonate Rocks in Granite Aureoles
28.10. Scheelite Skarns
28.10. Stockwork Molybdenite Deposits
28.11. Molybdenite (Wulfenite) Veins and Small Pipes
28.12. Molybdenum Skarns
28.13. P0stmagmatic Be Deposits
28.14. Pb-Zn(Ag) Deposits in "Granite" Aureoles
28.15. Hydrothermal-Plutonic Silver Deposits
28.16. The Ni,Co,Bi,Ag,U,(As) Association
28.17. Gold Deposits
28.18. Hydrothermal Iron Ores (Except Skarns)
28.19. Magnetite Skarn and Replacement Deposits
28.19. Manganese Deposits
28.20. Uranium Deposits
28.21. Antimony Deposits
28.22. Mercury Deposits
28.23. Bismuth Deposits
28.24. Arsenic Deposits
28.25. Minor Metals and Metalloids: Se,Te,Tl, In,Ge,Ga, Cd
28.26. Summary Graphs of Ore Distribution Patterns
Chapter 29. High- to Medium-Grade Metamorphosed Terrains, Katazonal Granites, Pegmatites
29.1. Introduction
29.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of High-Grade Metamorphic Terrains
29.3. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Ore Genesis
29.4. Mineralization Styles in Metamorphosed Non-Carbonate Supracrustals (Schists, Gneisses; Fig. 29-1)
29.5. Mineralization Styles in Metacarbonates
29.6. Mineralization Styles in and Related to the Zone of Ultrametamorphism and Granitization
29.7. Granitic Pegmatites
29.8. Retrograde Metamorphics, Mylonites, Cataclasites
Chapter 30. Continental Fragmentation, Rifts and Paleo-Rifts
30.1. Introduction
30.2. Stages of Rifting and Recent Examples
30.3. Examples of Modern Rift and Taphrogenic Systems
30.4. Exposed Paleo-Rifts
30.5. assymetrical Portions of Paleorifts Preserved under "Atlantic-Type" Continental Margins; Paleorifts within Shelves Covered by Young Sediments
30.6. Hypothetical, Metamorphosed Paleorifts
Chapter 31. Continental Plateau Basalt and Bimodal Volcanic Association
31.1. Introduction
31.2. Geotectonic Setting and Origin
31.3. Ore Distribution and Economic Importance
31.4. Major Sub-Associations and their Metallic Ores
31.5. Examples of Plateau Basalt Provinces
Chapter 32. Diabase, Gabbro and Similar Dikes and Sills
32.1. Introduction
32.2. Metallogeny and Ores Associated with Diabase Dikes and Sills
Chapter 33. Alkaline Igneous Association
33.1. Introduction
33.2. Dominantly Volcanic Alkaline Provinces and Occurrences
33.3. Peralkaline Granite-Rhyolite Association
33.4. Feldspar Syenite-Trachyte Transitional Association
33.5. Nepheline Syenite and Alkaline Gabbro-Dominated Intrusive Complexes
33.6. Alkaline-Ultramafic Association
33.7. Potassic Alkaline Rocks
33.8. Carbonatites
33.9. Kimberlites and Kimberlitic Diatremes
References
General Index
Locality Index
Genetic Indices
Metals Index
