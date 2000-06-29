Emphasizing Distributed Systems, Volume 53
1st Edition
Description
As the computer industry moves into the 21st century, the long-running Advances in Computers is ready to tackle the challenges of the new century with insightful articles on new technology, just as it has since 1960 in chronicling the advances in computer technology from the last century. As the longest-running continuing series on computers, Advances in Computers presents those technologies that will affect the industry in the years to come. In this volume, the 53rd in the series, we present 8 relevant topics. The first three represent a common theme on distributed computing systems -using more than one processor to allow for parallel execution, and hence completion of a complex computing task in a minimal amount of time. The other 5 chapters describe other relevant advances from the late 1990s with an emphasis on software development, topics of vital importance to developers today- process improvement, measurement and legal liabilities.
Key Features
- Longest running series on computers
- Contains eight insightful chapters on new technology
- Gives comprehensive treatment of distributed systems
- Shows how to evaluate measurements
- Details how to evaluate software process improvement models
- Examines how to expand e-commerce on the Web
- Discusses legal liabilities in developing software—a must-read for developers
Readership
Computer professionals, computer science researchers, and software engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 29th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544809
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121533
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA