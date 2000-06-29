Emphasizing Distributed Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121533, 9780080544809

Emphasizing Distributed Systems, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080544809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121533
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th June 2000
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18300.00
15555.00
188.14
159.92
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
195.00
165.75
120.00
102.00
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As the computer industry moves into the 21st century, the long-running Advances in Computers is ready to tackle the challenges of the new century with insightful articles on new technology, just as it has since 1960 in chronicling the advances in computer technology from the last century. As the longest-running continuing series on computers, Advances in Computers presents those technologies that will affect the industry in the years to come. In this volume, the 53rd in the series, we present 8 relevant topics. The first three represent a common theme on distributed computing systems -using more than one processor to allow for parallel execution, and hence completion of a complex computing task in a minimal amount of time. The other 5 chapters describe other relevant advances from the late 1990s with an emphasis on software development, topics of vital importance to developers today- process improvement, measurement and legal liabilities.

Key Features

  • Longest running series on computers
  • Contains eight insightful chapters on new technology
  • Gives comprehensive treatment of distributed systems
  • Shows how to evaluate measurements
  • Details how to evaluate software process improvement models
  • Examines how to expand e-commerce on the Web
  • Discusses legal liabilities in developing software—a must-read for developers

Readership

Computer professionals, computer science researchers, and software engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080544809
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121533

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.