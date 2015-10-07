Emotions, Technology, Design, and Learning
1st Edition
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- Emotions, Technology, Design, and Learning
- Emotions and Affect Recognition Systems
- Reviews on Emotions, Affect, and Design
- Interactions, Design, and Learning
- Section I: Emotions and Affect Recognition Systems
- Chapter 1: Emotions in Adaptive Computer Technologies for Adults Improving Reading
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Affect-Sensitive ITSs for College Students Learning STEM Topics
- Building ITS with Dialogs and Trialogs for Struggling Adult Learners
- Challenges and Limitations
- Chapter 2: A Real-Time Speech Emotion Recognition System and its Application in Online Learning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Real-Time Speech Emotion Recognition System
- Experiments
- Application in Online Learning
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Pedagogical Agents and Affect: Molding Positive Learning Interactions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pedagogical Agents: A Brief History
- Design and Implementation of Pedagogical Agents
- Emotions During Tutorial Interactions
- Assessing the Impacts of Pedagogical Agents
- A Path Forward for Pedagogical Agents
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Implementation of Artificial Emotions and Moods in a Pedagogical Agent
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- Introduction
- Theoretical Approaches to Emotions
- Capturing the Student's Emotions in the Learning Process
- Artificial Emotions
- Architecture of Emotional Agent
- The Emotional Pedagogical Agent for a Multiple Choice Questions Test
- Conclusions
- Chapter 1: Emotions in Adaptive Computer Technologies for Adults Improving Reading
- Section II: Reviews on Emotions, Affect, and Design
- Chapter 5: Measuring Emotions: A Survey of Cutting Edge Methodologies Used in Computer-Based Learning Environment Research
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Emotions: A Primer
- How Are Learners’ Emotional States Measured in Research with CBLEs?
- Multimethod Emotion Classification: Is It Worth It?
- Theoretical and Analytical Considerations in Measuring Emotions
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 6: Designing Tools that Care: The Affective Qualities of Virtual Peers, Robots, and Videos
- Abstract
- The Integral Nature of Affect and Cognition
- Virtual Peers
- Humanoid Robots
- Online Videos
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Emotional Design in Digital Media for Learning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Defining Emotion, Mood, Affect
- Emotion and Cognition
- Emotions and Learning
- Emotional Design in Digital Media for Learning
- The Theoretical Foundation of Emotions and Learning
- Toward an Integrated Cognitive-Affective Model of Multimedia Learning
- Research Agenda for the Study of Emotional Design
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8: What Sunshine Is to Flowers: A Literature Review on the Use of Emoticons to Support Online Learning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Method
- Emoticons and Electronically Mediated Communication
- Emoticons and Group Differences
- Emoticons and Social Contexts
- Emoticons and Online Learning
- Limitations and Gaps
- Future Research
- Instructional Recommendations
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Robots, Emotions, and Learning
- Abstract
- The Role of Emotions in Education
- What Role Can Technology Play?
- Cases Where Emotions Influence Students’ Learning in a Technology Environment
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Measuring Emotions: A Survey of Cutting Edge Methodologies Used in Computer-Based Learning Environment Research
- Section III: Interactions, Design, and Learning
- Chapter 10: Virtual Avatar as an Emotional Scaffolding Strategy to Promote Interest in Online Learning Environment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Emotional Scaffolding and VAs
- VA Design as an Emotional Scaffolding Strategy
- The Case Study
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Animated Pedagogical Agents and Emotion
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What Are Animated Pedagogical Agents?
- The Role of Animated Pedagogical Agents
- Benefits of Animated Pedagogical Agents
- Examples of Animated Pedagogical Agents
- Design of Animated Pedagogical Agents
- Agent Design and Emotion
- Research Evidence
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Investigating Students’ Feelings and Their Perspectives Toward Web 2.0 Technologies in a Teacher Education Course
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theoretical Background
- Types of Web 2.0 Technologies
- Methodology
- Results
- Discussion
- Affective Dimensions of Web 2.0
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Engagement, Emotions, and Relationships: On Building Intelligent Agents
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- The Role of Engagement in Collaborations
- Relationships with Intelligent Agents
- Closing Thoughts
- Chapter 10: Virtual Avatar as an Emotional Scaffolding Strategy to Promote Interest in Online Learning Environment
- Index
Description
Emotions, Technology, Design, and Learning provides an update to the topic of emotional responses and how technology can alter what is being learned and how the content is learned.
The design of that technology is inherently linked to those emotional responses. This text addresses emotional design and pedagogical agents, and the emotions they generate. Topics include design features such as emoticons, speech recognition, virtual avatars, robotics, and adaptive computer technologies, all as relating to the emotional responses from virtual learning.
Key Features
- Addresses the emotional design specific to agent-based learning environments
- Discusses the use of emoticons in online learning, providing an historical overview of animated pedagogical agents
- Includes evidence-based insights on how to properly use agents in virtual learning environments
- Focuses on the development of a proper architecture to be able to have and express emotions
- Reviews the literature in the field of advanced agent-based learning environments
- Explores how educational robotic activities can divert students’ emotions from internal to external
Readership
Psychology faculty, researchers, and clinicians in cognition, emotion, informatics, education, and technology. Depts. of education, informatics, and computer science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018811
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128018569
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sharon Y. Tettegah Editor
Sharon Tettegah is a faculty member and Program Chair of Digital Environments for Learning, Teaching and Agency in the College of Education, at the University of Illinois, at Urbana Champaign. She also has an appointment in the Cognitive Neuroscience in Bio-Intelligence and Human Computer Interaction at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. In addition, she is a Research Scientist and affiliate at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). Her research centers on the intersection of STEM learning, Emotions, Equity and Social justice. She was also a Program Director in 2010-2012 at the National Science Foundation where she managed five programs in the Directorates of Education and Human Resources, Computer and Information Science and Engineering and including a NSF cross-cutting program on Science, Engineering, Education for Sustainability (SEES).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, IL, USA
Martin Gartmeier Editor
Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the TUM School of Education, Department of Empirical Educational Research (Since 10/2012). Research interests: Communication between teachers and parents, communication training of (becoming) teachers, use and development of video cases in teacher education, negative knowledge and learning from errors at work, competence development in work processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Empirical Educational Research, Technical University Munich, Germany