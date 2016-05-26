Emotions, Technology, and Social Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128018576, 9780128018828

Emotions, Technology, and Social Media

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Sharon Tettegah
eBook ISBN: 9780128018828
Paperback ISBN: 9780128018576
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2016
Page Count: 188
Table of Contents

  • Foreword
    • Acknowledgments
  • Preface
    • Section I Human Affect and Its Effect in Social Media Technology
    • Section II Development, Social Media, Emotions, and the Psychology of Learning
  • Section 1: Human Affect and Its Effect in Social Media Technology
    • Chapter 1: Affect, People, and Digital Social Networks
      • Abstract
      • Introduction
      • Affect, Emotion, and Cognition
      • Ontogenesis and Individuation
      • Transindividual
      • Anxiety
      • Digital Networks and the Anxious Subject
      • Affect and Modulation
      • Digital Social Networks as Abstract Machines
      • Performing Digital Social Networks
      • Collective Emotion
      • Conclusion: The Technoaesthetic
    • Chapter 2: Online Community Empowerment, Emotional Connection, and Armed Love in the Black Lives Matter Movement
      • Abstract
      • Introduction
      • Theoretical Framework
      • Online Community
      • Method
      • Results
      • Shared Experiences
      • Community Building Online and Offline
      • Emotional Needs
      • Discussion
    • Chapter 3: The Role of Shared Emotions in the Construction of the Cyberculture: From Cultural Industries to Cultural Actions: The Case of Crowdfunding
      • Abstract
      • From Cultural Industries to Cultural Actions
      • Virtual Communication as Context for Interaction
      • Origins and Principles of Crowdfunding
      • From Shared Emotions to Actions on Crowdfunding
      • Context and Crowdfunding
      • Conclusions
    • Chapter 4: Social Media and Sorting Out Family Relationships
      • Abstract
      • Emotions and Anthropology
      • Polymedia
      • Trinidadian Families
      • Polymedia and Family Relationships
      • Conclusion
  • Section 2: Development, Social Media, Emotions, and the Psychology of Learning
    • Chapter 5: Understanding Emotional Expressions in Social Media Through Data Mining
      • Abstract
      • Emotion Terminology
      • Social Media and Social Networking Sites
      • Data Mining and Text Mining
      • Methodological Approaches to Social Network Data Mining
      • A Review of Social Network Data Mining
      • Mining Social Network Sites for Emotions in Education
      • Conclusion
    • Chapter 6: Social Media as a Venue for Emotion Regulation Among Adolescents
      • Abstract
      • What Is Emotion Regulation?
      • Emotional Regulation via the Media
      • Emotion Regulation via Social Media
      • Conclusion
    • Chapter 7: Facebook as a Tool for Enhancing Communication and Self-Expression
      • Abstract
      • A Dynamic Systems Approach to Understanding Intentions
      • Distinguishing Intentions on Facebook
      • Broadening Adolescents’ Use of Facebook
    • Chapter 8: Affective Impacts of Learning on Facebook: Postsecondary Students’ Voices
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgment
      • Literature Review
      • Phenomenology
      • Method
      • Results
      • Visible Significant Statements and Themes
      • Discussion
  • Index

Description

Emotions, Technology, and Social Media discusses the ways the social media sphere uses emotion and technology, and how each of these has become part of the digital culture. The book explores this expression within a psychological theoretical framework, addressing feelings about social media, and its role in education and knowledge generation. The second section investigates the expression of feelings within social media spaces, while subsequent sections adopt a paradigm of active audience consumption to use social media to express feelings and maintain social connectivity.

Key Features

  • Discusses the significant relationships between Web 2.0 technologies and learning traits
  • Presents studies about Facebook usage and individual emotional states
  • Investigates the shared emotions in the construction of “cyberculture”
  • Shows the extent to which scientists use social media in their work, and the ways in which they use the social media
  • Analyzes the consequences of the online disinhibition effect
  • Examines YouTube as a source of opinions and discussions which can be used to track the emotions evoked by videos and the emotions expressed through textual comments
  • Details how Reddit users’ media choices are emotionally useful and gratifying in the “memeplex”
  • Links social interaction and the emotional life with that of digital devices and resources

Readership

Psychology faculty, researchers, and clinicians in cognition, emotion, informatics, education, and technology. Depts of informatics, communication, and computer science

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128018828
Paperback ISBN:
9780128018576

Reviews

"...brings an eclectic combination of essays together, allowing the reader to explore this topic from many vantage points." --PsycCRITIQUES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Sharon Tettegah Series Volume Editor

Sharon Tettegah is a Professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Former Program Chair of Digital Environments for Learning, Teaching and Agency in the College of Education, at the University of Illinois, at Urbana Champaign. She has an appointment in the Cognitive Neuroscience in Bio-Intelligence at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. In addition, she is a Research Scientist and affiliate at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). Her research centers on the intersection of STEM learning, Emotions, Equity and Social justice. She was also a Program Director in 2010-2012 at the National Science Foundation where she managed five programs in the Directorates of Education and Human Resources, Computer and Information Science and Engineering and including a NSF cross-cutting program on Science, Engineering, Education for Sustainability (SEES). She is also the Series Editor for Emotions and Technology with Elsevier, Academic Psychology Division.

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Education, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, National Center for Supercomputing Applications affiliate, University of Illinois, IL, USA

