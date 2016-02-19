Emotions in Early Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125587020, 9781483269511

Emotions in Early Development

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Plutchik Henry Kellerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483269511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1983
Page Count: 380
Description

Emotions in Early Development reviews important theoretical advances in the understanding of emotions in early development, paying particular attention to issues such as the extent to which infants are born with certain emotions; how one infers the existence of emotion in infants; and the relations between emotion and cognition. The connection between emotions and personality is also discussed, along with the role of parent-child interactions in the appearance and development of emotions.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with a summary of issues in the development of emotion in infancy, from the function of emotions to the problem of labeling affects in infants as well as the development of smile, stranger anxiety, and the sense of self. The next chapter examines the parent-infant communication system, with emphasis on the two-way, primarily nonverbal, interaction that takes place between mother and infant and the nature of the learning processes that occur in both the infant and the mother. The reader is then introduced to a concept known as social referencing, or the use of emotional information gained from another person to help evaluate situations. Subsequent chapters focus on individual differences in emotional expressions observed in one-year-old infants; Piaget's theory of cognitive development and its implications for a theory of emotions; emotional sequences and consequences; and the relationship between attachment and separation processes in infancy. The final chapter integrates an epigenetic view of emotions with psychoanalytic concepts.

This book will be of interest to child psychologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Chapter 1 Issues in the Development of Emotion in Infancy

The Infant Organism-Environment System

Experiences Contributing to Emotional Style

Beginnings of Precursors of Affect

The Development of Emotional Attachments

Feelings and the Self

Implications for Research

Problems Involved in Studying Emotion

References

Chapter 2 Precursors for the Development of Emotions in Early Infancy

Intrauterine “Learning”

Neonatal Behavior as Evidence of “Learning”

Communication during Neonatal Assessment

Nurturant Envelope as a Precondition

Mother’s Role

Violation of the Expectancy for Interaction

Preverbal Communication

Stages of Regulation

References

Chapter 3 Emotions as Behavior Regulators: Social Referencing in Infancy

Social Referencing

Empirical Work on Infant Social Referencing

Levels of Utilization of Facial Expression Information

Social Referencing and Implications for Emotion Theory

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Individual Differences in Dimensions of Socioemotional Development in Infancy

Security of Attachment and Its Affective Correlates

Mother-Infant Interaction and the Development of Socioemotional Responsiveness

Security of Attachment and Mother-Infant Interaction

Research Strategies and Methods

Conclusion

Appendix: Scale for Assessing Infant Distress Vocalizations

References

Chapter 5 Affect and Intellect: Piaget’s Contributions to the Study of Infant Emotional Development

Problems with Piaget’s “Data” on Emotional Development

Piaget’s Database on Infant Emotional Development

The Relation between Emotion and Cognition during the Sensorimotor Period

Piaget’s Conceptual Framework, as Inferred from Infants’ Emotional Reactions

The Contribution of Piaget’s Data to a Developmental Theory of the Emotions

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Emotional Sequences and Consequences

The Emotional Triumvirate: Fear, Anger, and Love

Historical Perspectives

Complex, Unlearned Responses

Developmental, Maturational Sequence of the Three Emotions

The Amelioration of Fear and Aggression

Societal Implications

References

Chapter 7 On the Relationship between Attachment and Separation Processes in Infancy

The Parent-Infant Relationship as a Regulator

Two Forms of Separation Hyperactivity in the Same-Age Infant

Toward a Unified Theory

References

Chapter 8 Emotions in Early Development: A Psychoevolutionary Approach

Central Concepts of a Psychoevolutionary Theory of Emotions

Infant Ethograms

Schemata

Relation of Psychoevolutionary Theory to Emotions in Young Organisms

References

Chapter 9 Emotional Development and Emotional Education

The Primary Motivational/Emotional Systems

Social Learning and Emotional Development

The Course of Emotional Development and Education

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 On the Emergence, Functions, and Regulation of Some Emotion Expressions in Infancy

The Emergence and Functions of the Expression of Anger

The Regulation of the Expression of Emotions in Infancy

Developmental, Clinical, and Research Implications of Differential Emotions Theory

References

Chapter 11 An Epigenetic Theory of Emotions in Early Development

Emotions as Unlearned—An Epigenetic View

Emotion and Language

Emotion and Object Relations Development

The Deeper Structure of Emotion

Emotion and Cognition

Basic Emotions and Their Proposed Cognitive Dispositions

Conclusion

References

Subject Index

