Emotions in Early Development
1st Edition
Description
Emotions in Early Development reviews important theoretical advances in the understanding of emotions in early development, paying particular attention to issues such as the extent to which infants are born with certain emotions; how one infers the existence of emotion in infants; and the relations between emotion and cognition. The connection between emotions and personality is also discussed, along with the role of parent-child interactions in the appearance and development of emotions.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with a summary of issues in the development of emotion in infancy, from the function of emotions to the problem of labeling affects in infants as well as the development of smile, stranger anxiety, and the sense of self. The next chapter examines the parent-infant communication system, with emphasis on the two-way, primarily nonverbal, interaction that takes place between mother and infant and the nature of the learning processes that occur in both the infant and the mother. The reader is then introduced to a concept known as social referencing, or the use of emotional information gained from another person to help evaluate situations. Subsequent chapters focus on individual differences in emotional expressions observed in one-year-old infants; Piaget's theory of cognitive development and its implications for a theory of emotions; emotional sequences and consequences; and the relationship between attachment and separation processes in infancy. The final chapter integrates an epigenetic view of emotions with psychoanalytic concepts.
This book will be of interest to child psychologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Chapter 1 Issues in the Development of Emotion in Infancy
The Infant Organism-Environment System
Experiences Contributing to Emotional Style
Beginnings of Precursors of Affect
The Development of Emotional Attachments
Feelings and the Self
Implications for Research
Problems Involved in Studying Emotion
References
Chapter 2 Precursors for the Development of Emotions in Early Infancy
Intrauterine “Learning”
Neonatal Behavior as Evidence of “Learning”
Communication during Neonatal Assessment
Nurturant Envelope as a Precondition
Mother’s Role
Violation of the Expectancy for Interaction
Preverbal Communication
Stages of Regulation
References
Chapter 3 Emotions as Behavior Regulators: Social Referencing in Infancy
Social Referencing
Empirical Work on Infant Social Referencing
Levels of Utilization of Facial Expression Information
Social Referencing and Implications for Emotion Theory
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Individual Differences in Dimensions of Socioemotional Development in Infancy
Security of Attachment and Its Affective Correlates
Mother-Infant Interaction and the Development of Socioemotional Responsiveness
Security of Attachment and Mother-Infant Interaction
Research Strategies and Methods
Conclusion
Appendix: Scale for Assessing Infant Distress Vocalizations
References
Chapter 5 Affect and Intellect: Piaget’s Contributions to the Study of Infant Emotional Development
Problems with Piaget’s “Data” on Emotional Development
Piaget’s Database on Infant Emotional Development
The Relation between Emotion and Cognition during the Sensorimotor Period
Piaget’s Conceptual Framework, as Inferred from Infants’ Emotional Reactions
The Contribution of Piaget’s Data to a Developmental Theory of the Emotions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Emotional Sequences and Consequences
The Emotional Triumvirate: Fear, Anger, and Love
Historical Perspectives
Complex, Unlearned Responses
Developmental, Maturational Sequence of the Three Emotions
The Amelioration of Fear and Aggression
Societal Implications
References
Chapter 7 On the Relationship between Attachment and Separation Processes in Infancy
The Parent-Infant Relationship as a Regulator
Two Forms of Separation Hyperactivity in the Same-Age Infant
Toward a Unified Theory
References
Chapter 8 Emotions in Early Development: A Psychoevolutionary Approach
Central Concepts of a Psychoevolutionary Theory of Emotions
Infant Ethograms
Schemata
Relation of Psychoevolutionary Theory to Emotions in Young Organisms
References
Chapter 9 Emotional Development and Emotional Education
The Primary Motivational/Emotional Systems
Social Learning and Emotional Development
The Course of Emotional Development and Education
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 On the Emergence, Functions, and Regulation of Some Emotion Expressions in Infancy
The Emergence and Functions of the Expression of Anger
The Regulation of the Expression of Emotions in Infancy
Developmental, Clinical, and Research Implications of Differential Emotions Theory
References
Chapter 11 An Epigenetic Theory of Emotions in Early Development
Emotions as Unlearned—An Epigenetic View
Emotion and Language
Emotion and Object Relations Development
The Deeper Structure of Emotion
Emotion and Cognition
Basic Emotions and Their Proposed Cognitive Dispositions
Conclusion
References
Subject Index
