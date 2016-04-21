Emotion Measurement
1st Edition
Description
Emotion Measurement reviews academic and applied studies in order to highlight key elements of emotions which should be considered in the development and validation of newer commercial methods of emotion measurement. The goal of the book is practical, but the approach will be both academic and applied. It is aimed primarily at sensory scientists and the product developers they work alongside who require knowledge of measuring emotion to ensure high levels of consumer acceptability of their products.
The book begins with a review of basic studies of emotion, including the theory, physiology, and psychology of emotions – these are the standard studies of which food and sensory scientists as well as product developers need to be aware. The next section highlights methods for studying emotions on a relatively basic level. The book then moves to practical applications, with chapters on emotion research in food and beverage, as well as in a range of product and clinical settings. Finally, there is a treatment of cross-cultural research on emotions. This is critical because much of the newer commercial research is aimed at markets around the world, requiring methods which work in many cultures. The book ends with an integrative summary of the material presented.
Key Features
- Serves as the first book on the market on emotion measurement aimed at sensory scientists and production development practitioners working in commercial R and D
- Also useful for psychologists with an interest in emotion
- Brings together applied and academic strands of emotion measurement research for the first time
- Focuses on cross-cultural studies of emotions, which is currently lacking from most of the literature in the field
Readership
Food and Consumer Product Scientists, academic researchers studying emotions, sensory & consumer insight managers & Scientists, psychologists & psychology Students and marketing managers.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic studies of emotion
1. Traditional theories of emotion
2. Contemporary theories of emotion
3. Physiology of emotion
4. Facial anatomy and physiology
5. The role of the senses in emotions
6. The psychology of emotions
7. Lists of emotions
Part II. Methods for studying emotions
8. Physiological measures of emotion
9. Behavioral measures of emotion
10. Facial scaling of emotions
11. Self reports of emotions/ classical emotion questionnaires
12. Self reports of emotions/newer questionnaires
13. Sentiment analysis
14. Body movement and emotion expression
15. Emotions and wellness/well-being
16. Emotions and conceptualizations
17. The short term time structure of emotions – Measuring dynamics of responses
Part III. Studying emotions in practice
18. Emotions in clinical practice
19. Emotions of odors/personal and homecare products
20. Emotions in foods
21. Emotions in beverages
22. Emotions studied in context: The role of environment
23. Emotions and consumer goods
24. The emotion of happiness
25. The emotion of disgust
26. Positive and Negative emotions
27. Measurement issues in studying emotions
28. Studying emotions in the elderly
Part IV: Cross cultural studies of emotions
29. The problems of translation
30. Emotions in The West
31. Emotions in The East – Asia
32. Different methods cross culturally
33. Does everyone feel the same?
34. Does everyone express feelings the same way?
Part V. Summary
35. Integrative Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 21st April 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005088
About the Editor
Herbert Meiselman
Dr. Herbert L. Meiselman is an internationally known expert in the fields of sensory and consumer research, product development, and food service system design and evaluation. He is an Associate Editor of the journal Food Quality and Preference published by Elsevier after serving as an Editor for 22 years. He was a founding Editor of the Journal of Foodservice published by Blackwell, and is an Advisory Editor for the journal Appetite, also published by Elsevier.
He has held Visiting Professorships at both Reading University and Bournemouth University, UK, and Orebro University, Sweden. He is currently President of the Research Committee of the Institut Paul Bocuse, Lyon, France, and is on the Research Committee for the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY, USA.
He retired as Senior Research Scientist at Natick Laboratories where he was the highest ranking Research Psychologist in the U.S. government. His accomplishments were recognized with a 2005 Presidential Award.
In 2003, Dr. Meiselman was Co-Chairman of the 5th Pangborn Sensory Science Symposium in Boston, the largest international sensory and consumer research meeting. He was one of the founders and lecturers of the Targeting the Consumer short course series in Europe and in the USA. He also lectures on Emotions and on Psychographics, and has just introduced a new course on Wellness.
Dr. Meiselman is the author of over 180 research papers and 4 edited books, and has lectured extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico, South America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, China, Korea, and Japan. His main topics include context and environment, and feelings about food and other consumer products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Internationally known expert and consultant in sensory and consumer research, product development, and food service system design and evaluation, USA