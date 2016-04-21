Emotion Measurement

Dr. Herbert L. Meiselman is an internationally known expert in the fields of sensory and consumer research, product development, and food service system design and evaluation. He is an Associate Editor of the journal Food Quality and Preference published by Elsevier after serving as an Editor for 22 years. He was a founding Editor of the Journal of Foodservice published by Blackwell, and is an Advisory Editor for the journal Appetite, also published by Elsevier.

He has held Visiting Professorships at both Reading University and Bournemouth University, UK, and Orebro University, Sweden. He is currently President of the Research Committee of the Institut Paul Bocuse, Lyon, France, and is on the Research Committee for the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY, USA.

He retired as Senior Research Scientist at Natick Laboratories where he was the highest ranking Research Psychologist in the U.S. government. His accomplishments were recognized with a 2005 Presidential Award.

In 2003, Dr. Meiselman was Co-Chairman of the 5th Pangborn Sensory Science Symposium in Boston, the largest international sensory and consumer research meeting. He was one of the founders and lecturers of the Targeting the Consumer short course series in Europe and in the USA. He also lectures on Emotions and on Psychographics, and has just introduced a new course on Wellness.

Dr. Meiselman is the author of over 180 research papers and 4 edited books, and has lectured extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico, South America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, China, Korea, and Japan. His main topics include context and environment, and feelings about food and other consumer products.