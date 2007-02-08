Emotion in Education, Volume .
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I Introduction
- Introduction to Emotions in Education by Paul A. Schutz, and Reinhard Pekrun, II Theoretical Perspectives on Emotions in Education
- The Control-Value Theory of Achievement Emotions: An Integrative Approach to Emotions in Education by Reinhard Pekrun, Anne C. Frenzel, Thomas Goetz, and Raymond P. Perry
- Understanding Students’ Affective Processes in the Classroom by Monique Boekaerts
- The hierarchical model of approach-avoidance achievement motivation and emotion by Andrew Elliot, and Reinhard Pekrun
- Examining Emotional Diversity in the Classroom: An Attribution Theorist Considers the Moral Emotions by Bernard Weiner
- A Macro Cultural-Psychological Theory of Emotions by Carl Ratner III. Students’ Emotions in Educational Contexts
- The Role of Affect in Student Learning: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Considering the Interaction of Affect, Motivation, and Engagement by Elisabeth A. Linnenbrink,
- A Dynamical Systems Perspective Regarding Students’ Learning Processes: Shame Reactions and Emergent Self-Organizations by Jeannine E. Turner, and Ralph M. Waugh
- Being and feeling interested: Transient state, mood, and disposition by Mary Ainley
- Test Anxiety in Educational Contexts: Concepts, Findings, and Future Directions by Moshe Zeidner
- Students’ Emotions: A Key-Component Of Self-Regulated Learning? By Peter Op 't Eynde, Erik De Corte, and Lieven Verschaffel
- The Impact of Race and Racism on Students’ Emotions: A Critical Race Analysis by Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, and Meca Williams IV. Teachers’ Emotions in Educational Contexts
- Teacher identities, beliefs and goals related to emotions in the classroom by Paul A. Schutz, Dionne I. Cross, Ji Yeon Hong, and Jennifer N. Osbon
- Scaffolding Emotions in Classrooms by Debra K. Meyer and Julianne C. Turner,
- Teachers’ Anger, Frustration, and Self-Regulation by Rosemary E. Sutton
- “There’s No Place for Feeling Like This in the Workplace”: Women Teachers’ Anger in School Settings by Anna Liljestrom, Kathryn Roulston, and Kathleen deMarrais.
- The Power and Politics of Emotions in Teaching by Michalinos Zembylas V. Implications and Future Directions
- Where do we go From Here? Implications and Future Directions for Inquiry on Emotions in Education by Reinhard Pekrun, and Paul A. Schutz
Description
This edited book examines some of the current inquiry related to the study of emotions in educational contexts. There has been a notable increased interest in educational research on emotions.
Emotion in Education represents some of the most exciting and current research on emotions and education, and has the potential to impact research in this area. This combination of variety, timeliness, potential for transformation of the field, and uniqueness make this a "must-have" resource for academics in the fields of education, educational psychology, emotion psychology, cultural psychology, sociology, and teacher education.
The chapters have been written for scholars in the area, but authors also wrote with graduate students in mind. Therefore, the book is also be a great volume for graduate seminars.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth examination of emotions in educational contexts
- Includes international roster of contributors who represent a variety of disciplines
- Represents a number of different research approaches
Readership
Scholars and graduate students in general psychology, social psychology, developmental psychology, and educational psychology
About the Series Volume Editors
Paul Schutz Series Volume Editor
Paul Schutz is a member of the Educational Psychology program at the University of Texas, San Antonio. After completing his Ph.D. from the University of Texas, Austin he was a faculty member at the University of Arkansas, University of Akron and the University of Georgia. His major areas of research pertain the nature of goals in self-directed knowing, learning and emotion; emotions and emotional regulation; goals and goal development; teacher and emotions in the classroom and research methods. With his colleagues, he has published a number of chapters and articles on students' and teacher goals and emotion in journals like the Journal of Educational Psychology, Contemporary Educational Psychology, Anxiety, Stress and Coping: An International Journal, and Educational Psychologist. He is a past co-editor of the Educational Researcher: News and Comments section, the Program Chair for Division C of the American Educational Research Association and Secretary for Division 15 of the American Psychological Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, San Antonio, US
Reinhard Pekrun Series Volume Editor
Reinhard Pekrun is a professor of educational psychology and Associate Director at the Department of Psychology, University of Munich, Germany. After studying psychology, education, and philosophy at several German universities, he received his Ph.D. from the University of Munich in 1982. Before being appointed full professor in 1994, he was assistant professor at the universities of Bochum and Munich, and associate professor at the universities of Heidelberg, Frankfurt, and Regensburg. He is a visiting professor at the universities of Manitoba, Canada, and Zurich, Switzerland. His major areas of research pertain to students' emotion, motivation, and self-regulated learning, the development of educational assessment, and the evaluation of classroom instruction and educational systems. At present, he is the lead investigator of a large-scale, interdisciplinary longitudinal study on high school students' motivation, and personality development, and contributed numerous articles to journals like the Journal of Educational Psychology, Contemporary Educational Psychology, Learning and Instruction, the International Journal of Educational research, and Cognition and Emotion. He is past-president of the Stress and Anxiety Research Society and has been co-editor of the German Journal of Developmental and Educational Psychology. Currently, he serves as so-editor of Anxiety, Stress and Coping: An international Journal, and as a member of the Senate of the University of Munich. Being involved in the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), he is active in policy development and implementation, and serves on a number of national and international committees on school reform.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Munich, Germany
About the Series Editors
Gary Phye Series Editor
Gary D. Phye, Past President of the Iowa Educational Research and Evaluation Association, is the new editor of the Academic Press Educational Psychology Book Series. He has published numerous research articles and book chapters in the areas of classroom learning and transfer. He previously co-edited two of the bestselling volumes in the book series: School Psychology with Dan Reschly and Cognitive Classroom Learning with Tom Andre. In addition to being the co-author of an undergraduate educational psychology text, Dr. Phye has also co-authored (with K. Josef Klauer) a newly-published program designed to teach and assess the inductive reasoning and metacognitive strategies of young children. Dr. Phye is currently working with the Ames Community public schools in the training and assessment of inductive reasoning strategies of special needs children in primary and intermediate grades.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, U.S.A.