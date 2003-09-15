EMG Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560535935

EMG Secrets

1st Edition

Authors: Faye Tan
Paperback ISBN: 9781560535935
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 15th September 2003
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Part I Anatomy and Physiology
1. Anatomy
2. Anatomy and Physiology of the Peripheral Nerve

Part II Instrumentation
3. Filter Settings
4. Common Mode Rejection and Impedance
5. Volume Conduction
6. Electrical Safety

Part III Nerve conduction studies
7. Electrical Stimulation of the Nerve/ Recording of Potentials
8. Motor Nerve Conductions
9. Sensory Nerve Conductions
10. Anomalous Innervations
11. Late Responses (H-reflex, F-wave, A-wave)
12. Repetitive Nerve Stimulation
13. Somatosensory eVoked Potentials
14. Pediatric Nerve Conduction Techniques
15. Blink Reflex
16. Autonomic Nerve Conductions
17. Common Technical Errors

Part IV Electromyography
18. Needle Types and Effect on EMG
19. Mechanics of Needle Exam
20. Needle Interpretation
21. Single Fiber EMG
22. Pediatric EMG Techniques

Part V – Specific Diseases
23. Myelopathy
24. Anterior Horn Cell and Motor Neuron Diseases
25. Radiculopathies
26. Plexopathies
27. Polyneuropathies
28. Mononeuropathies and Entrapment Syndromes
29. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Comparison Studies
30. Neuromuscular Junction Disorders
31. Myopathies
32. Diseases with Abnormal Muscle Activity
33. Pediatric Diseases
34. Spasticity Blocks
35. Pediatric Spasticity Blocks
36. Trauma

Part VI Summary
37. Interpretation of Results

Description

From the highly popular Secrets Series® comes the succinct, practical electromyography book that practitioners have been waiting for. Major authorities in the field present a series of key questions and answers in areas of importance in EMG, featuring the additional tips, pearls, and "secrets" that are the hallmark of the series. Major sections include Anatomy and Physiology, Instrumentation, Nerve Conduction Studies, Electromyography, Specific Diseases, and Interpretation of Results.

Key Features


  • All the most important "need-to-know" questions-and-answers in the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®

  • Concise answers that include the author's pearls, tips, memory aids, and "secrets"

  • Bulleted lists, algorithms, and illustrations for quick review

  • Thorough, highly detailed index

  • Thought-provoking questions that provide succinct answers
  • Presentation of a vast amount of information

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
Paperback ISBN:
9781560535935

About the Authors

Faye Tan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department PM&R, Baylor College of Medicine; Director, Electrodiagnosis, Harris County Hospital District; Director, Center for Trauma Rehabilitation Research, Harris County Hospital District; Chief of Service, Department PM&R, Harris County Hospital District, Houston, TX

