EMG Pearls

SECTION I. FOCAL NEUROPATHIES





Introduction





Case 1. A 60-year-old man with numbness and tingling in his hands for 1 year

Case 2. A 48-year old woman with numbness and tingling in both hands

Case 3. A 68-year-old woman with numbness and tingling in her hands

Case 4. A 53-year-old woman with right hand weakness and numbness after an axillary dissection

Case 5. A 36-year-old man with 2 years of numbness in his left hand digits 4 and 5

Case 6. A 55-year-old man with numbness in hand digits 4 and 5

Case 7. A 53-year-old woman with left hand weakness

Case 8. A 40-year-old woman referred for left carpal tunnel syndrome or ulnar neuropathy

Case 9. A 23-year-old woman with progressive weakness, atrophy, and numbness in one hand

Case 10. A 68-year-old man with metastatic melanoma and progressive left wrist drop for several months

Case 11. A 43-year-old man with scapular winging after a cervical lymph node biopsy

Case 12. A 51-year-old man with scapular winging after arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Case 13. A 23-year-old man with right arm weakness after a motorcycle accident

Case 14. 56-year-old woman 2 days after a left shoulder dislocation and closed reduction with diffuse left arm weakness

Case 15. A 56-year-old man with painful left hand weakness

Case 16. A 71-year-old man with left arm weakness for 1 month

Case 17. A 61-year-old woman with breast cancer, and right neck and shoulder pain and hand weakness and numbness 3 months prior to evaluation

Case 18. A 64-year-old man with right foot drop 6 weeks prior

Case 19. A 70-year-old woman with right foot drop after hip replacement

Case 20. A 38-year-old man with left foot weakness and numbness after prior treatment for a posterior thigh sarcoma

Case 21. A 73-year-old man with right leg numbness, weakness, and pain

Case 22. A 46-year-old woman with right leg pain and intermittent paresthesias

Case 23. A 57-year-old man with right leg weakness after repair of abdominal aortic and internal iliac artery aneurysms





SECTION II. GENERALIZED NEUROPATHIES





Introduction





Case 24. A 73-year-old man with an IgG-k paraprotein and several years of progressive numbness and weakness in the feet and hands

Case 25. A 43-year-old man with diabetes and multiple neurologic symptoms

Case 26. A 73-year-old man with diabetes and several months of chest pain

Case 27. A 55-year-old woman with 6 months of progressive numbness in her feet

Case 28. A 71-year-old woman with several years of progressive numbness in her hands and feet

Case 29. A 38-year-old man with numbness and weakness in the hands and feet and a skin rash

Case 30. A 64-year-old woman with left severe shoulder pain and weakness of shoulder abduction for 3 days, followed by progressive neurologic deficits

Case 31. A 38-year-old man with fever and acute generalized weakness and distal numbness

Case 32. A 66-year-old woman with numbness in her hands and feet and progressive generalized weakness

Case 33. 43-year-old woman with progressive generalized weakness and numbness for 5 months

Case 34. A 48-year-old man with acute progressive numbness and paresthesias in his hands and feet and generalized weakness

Case 35. A 49-year-old woman with numbness in her right hand and both feet

Case 36. A 35-year-old woman with numbness in her hands and feet for 3 weeks and a right facial palsy for several days

Case 37. A 68-year-old woman with slowly progressive weakness in her legs without paresthesias

Case 38. A 32-year-old woman with a severe neuropathy since childhood

Case 39. A 33-year-old woman with long-standing asymmetric weakness in all four limbs and a family history of neuropathy

Case 40. A 72-year-old woman with 12 years of progressive numbness and paresthesias in her hands and feet and mild gait ataxia

Case 41. A 41-year-old woman with an 11-year history of progressive numbness in her limbs

Case 42. A 43-year-old woman with acute generalized weakness developing 1 month into her intensive care unit stay for sepsis and multiorgan failure





SECTION III. NEUROMUSCULAR JUNCTION DISEASE





Introduction





Case 43. A 17-year-old woman with progressive dysarthria and dysphagia for 4 months

Case 44. A 71-year-old man with subacute symmetrical proximal weakness

Case 45. A 34-year-old woman with generalized weakness since infancy





SECTION IV. MOTOR NEURON DISEASE AND MOTOR NEUROPATHIES





Introduction





Case 46. A 55-year-old man with progressive left hand weakness for 6 months

Case 47. A 3-month-old boy with congenital hypotonia and weakness

Case 48. A 66-year-old man with a 5-year history of progressive weakness and wasting of his distal right leg

Case 49. A 45-year-old woman with a 5-year history of cramps and twitching in and 2-year history of weakness in her left forearm





SECTION V. MYOPATHIES





Introduction





Case 50. A 49-year-old woman with progressive proximal leg weakness for 3 years

Case 51. A 6-month-old girl with generalized weakness since birth

Case 52. A 29-year-old man with a cardiomyopathy

Case 53. A 62-year-old man with slowly progressive weakness

Case 54. A 46-year-old woman with a 2-year history of proximal leg and arm weakness

Case 55. A 59-year-old woman with proximal weakness and a rash

Case 56. A 70-year-old man with difficulty climbing stairs for several years

Case 57. A 50-year-old woman with HIV infection and weakness of her arms and legs for 6 months

Case 58. An 85-year-old woman with progressive leg weakness and myalgias

Case 59. A patient with acquired rippling muscle disorder

Case 60. A 75-year-old woman with difficulty holding her head up





SECTION VI. EMG-GUIDED BOTULINUM TOXIN THERAPY OF FOCAL DYSTONIAS





Introduction





Case 61. A 39-year-old woman with 3–4 years of progressive difficulty using her right hand for writing but no difficulty buttoning, typing, or using utensils

Case 62. A 47-year-old man with progressive difficulty in writing for 5 years

Case 63. A 45-year-old woman with several years of difficulty with her right hand limited to writing

