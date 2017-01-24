Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780702066856, 9780702067433

Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics

15th Edition

Authors: Peter Turnpenny Sian Ellard
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066856
eBook ISBN: 9780702067433
eBook ISBN: 9780702066900
eBook ISBN: 9780702066894
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th January 2017
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Everything a student needs to know about medical genetics is here in the 15th edition of this award-winning textbook. Thoroughly updated and revised throughout to map a fast-moving area, the 15th edition continues Emery’s enviable reputation for successfully balancing up-to-dateness in a rapidly developing field with a strong basis in practical clinical genetics for medical students. With MCQs and Case-Based Review Questions, end of chapter summaries and convenient online access, it is the essential tool for this complex but foundational topic for all medical undergraduates, as well as postgraduates seeking to improve their understanding and knowledge.

Key Features

On StudentConsult, giving you two books for one. Download your StudentConsult e-book to your laptop or mobile for portability and 24-7 access.

Divided into three restructured sections to make the book easier to use for a variety of readers: Scientific Basis of Human Genetics; Genetics in Medicine and Genomic Medicine; Clinical Genetics, Counselling and Ethics

•Interactive self-assessment questions

•Case-based questions

•Online hyperlinks to important genetics websites and clinical databases.

•Update of clinical figures to include more full-colour images

•An extensive glossary of terms

•Full colour art to visualise the appearance of genetic disorders and assist with the understanding of complex genetic structures

•Explore the social, ethical and counselling issues surrounding the study and treatment of genetic disorders.

•Elements boxes at the end of each chapter summarizing the basics at a glance.

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

1 The history and impact of genetics in medicine

A. The Scientific Basis of Human Genetics

2 The cellular and molecular basis of inheritance

3 Chromosomes and cell division

4 Finding the cause of monogenic disorders by identifying disease genes

5 Laboratory techniques for diagnosis of monogenic disorders

6 Patterns of inheritance

7 Population and mathematical genetics

8 Risk calculation

9 Developmental genetics

B. Genetics in Medicine and Genomic Medicine

10 Common disease, polygenic and multifactorial genetics

11 Screening for genetic disease

12 Hemoglobin and hemoglobinopathies

13 Immunogenetics

14 The genetics of cancer … and cancer genetics

15 Pharmacogenetics, personalised medicine, and the treatment of genetic disease

C. Clinical Genetics, Counseling and Ethics

16 Congenital abnormalities, dysmorphic syndromes, and learning disability

17 Chromosome disorders

18 Inborn errors of metabolism

19 Mainstream monogenic disorders

20 Prenatal testing and reproductive genetics

21 Genetic counseling

22 Ethical and legal issues in medical genetics

Glossary

Appendix of websites

MCQs

Case-Based Qs

MCQ Answers

Case-Based Q Answers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702066856
eBook ISBN:
9780702067433
eBook ISBN:
9780702066900
eBook ISBN:
9780702066894

About the Author

Peter Turnpenny

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Senior Clinical Lecturer, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK

Sian Ellard

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Molecular Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Professor of Human Molecular Genetics, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.