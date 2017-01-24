Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics

On StudentConsult, giving you two books for one. Download your StudentConsult e-book to your laptop or mobile for portability and 24-7 access.

Divided into three restructured sections to make the book easier to use for a variety of readers: Scientific Basis of Human Genetics; Genetics in Medicine and Genomic Medicine; Clinical Genetics, Counselling and Ethics

•Interactive self-assessment questions

•Case-based questions

•Online hyperlinks to important genetics websites and clinical databases.

•Update of clinical figures to include more full-colour images

•An extensive glossary of terms

•Full colour art to visualise the appearance of genetic disorders and assist with the understanding of complex genetic structures

•Explore the social, ethical and counselling issues surrounding the study and treatment of genetic disorders.

•Elements boxes at the end of each chapter summarizing the basics at a glance.