Emerging Viruses in Human Populations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520746, 9780080467900

Emerging Viruses in Human Populations, Volume 16

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Tabor
eBook ISBN: 9780080467900
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520746
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th December 2006
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
76.50
11100.00
9435.00
123.64
105.09
128.00
108.80
96.95
82.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
90.95
77.31
119.00
101.15
107.00
90.95
73.00
62.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction History of Emerging Viruses in the Late Twentieth Century and the Paradigm Observed in an Emerging Prion Disease Zoonoses in the Emergence of Human Viral Diseases Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) The Pandemic Threat of Avian Influenza Viruses The Emerging West Nile Virus: From the Old World to the New Monkeypox Virus Infections
Hantavirus in the Old and New World Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus Japanese encephalitis virus: the geographic distribution, incidence and spread of a virus with a propensity to emerge in new areas Dengue and the Dengue Viruses Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Surveillance for Newly Emerging Viruses

Description

Infectious diseases are an ever present threat to humans. In recent years, the threat of these emerging viruses has been greater than ever before in human history, due in large part to global travel by larger numbers of people, and to a lesser extent to disruptions in the interface between developed and undeveloped areas. The emergence of new deadly viruses in human populations during recent decades has confirmed this risk. They remain the third leading cause of deaths in the US and the second world-wide.

Emerging Viruses in Human Populations provides a comprehensive review of viruses that are emerging or that threaten to emerge among human populations in the twenty-first century. It discusses the apprehension over emerging viruses that has intensified due to concerns about bioterrorism.

Key Features

  • Presents the history of emerging viruses
  • Includes chapters on SARS, Pandemic Threat of Avian Influenza Viruses, West Nile Virus, Monkeypox Virus, Hantavirus, Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus, Japanese Encephalitis Virus, Dengue and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses
  • Discusses surveillance for newly emerging diseases

Readership

virologists, infectious disease specialists and public health officials

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080467900
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520746

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Edward Tabor Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.