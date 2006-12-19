Emerging Viruses in Human Populations, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
History of Emerging Viruses in the Late Twentieth Century and the Paradigm Observed in an Emerging Prion Disease
Zoonoses in the Emergence of Human Viral Diseases
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV)
The Pandemic Threat of Avian Influenza Viruses
The Emerging West Nile Virus: From the Old World to the New
Monkeypox Virus Infections
Hantavirus in the Old and New World Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus Japanese encephalitis virus: the geographic distribution, incidence and spread of a virus with a propensity to emerge in new areas Dengue and the Dengue Viruses Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Surveillance for Newly Emerging Viruses
Description
Infectious diseases are an ever present threat to humans. In recent years, the threat of these emerging viruses has been greater than ever before in human history, due in large part to global travel by larger numbers of people, and to a lesser extent to disruptions in the interface between developed and undeveloped areas. The emergence of new deadly viruses in human populations during recent decades has confirmed this risk. They remain the third leading cause of deaths in the US and the second world-wide.
Emerging Viruses in Human Populations provides a comprehensive review of viruses that are emerging or that threaten to emerge among human populations in the twenty-first century. It discusses the apprehension over emerging viruses that has intensified due to concerns about bioterrorism.
Key Features
- Presents the history of emerging viruses
- Includes chapters on SARS, Pandemic Threat of Avian Influenza Viruses, West Nile Virus, Monkeypox Virus, Hantavirus, Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus, Japanese Encephalitis Virus, Dengue and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses
- Discusses surveillance for newly emerging diseases
Readership
virologists, infectious disease specialists and public health officials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467900
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520746