Emerging Updates of Radiation Oncology for Surgeons, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531566, 9780323531573

Emerging Updates of Radiation Oncology for Surgeons, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: Adam Raben
eBook ISBN: 9780323531573
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531566
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Adam Raben, is devoted to Radiation Oncology. Dr. Raben has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Radiation Oncology Management of Stage I-III Cervix Cancer; Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Updates for Tumors of the Central Nervous System; Advances in Treatment of Anal Cancer with Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy; Management of Stage 1 Lung Cancer with SRS; Postoperative Radiation Management for Head and Neck Cancers; Changing Paradigm of Radiation Management of Breast Cancer; Changing Role of Radiation Therapy in Melanoma: In Situ Vaccine with PD-1 after Surgery for Stage II-IV; Brachytherapy in the Management of Prostate Cancer; Optimal Use of CMT in the Treatment of Esophagus Cancer; Updates in Radiotherapy after Postmastectomy; and more!

Adam Raben Author

Radiation Oncology Christiana Care Health System Newark DE

