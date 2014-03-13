Emerging Therapies Targeting the Pathophysiology of Sickle Cell Disease, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323289993, 9780323290005

Emerging Therapies Targeting the Pathophysiology of Sickle Cell Disease, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Elliot Vichinsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323290005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323289993
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Elliott Vichinsky, is devoted to Sickle Cell Disease, and focuses on pathophysiology of hemoglobinopathies, therapeutic targets, and new approaches to correcting ineffective erythropoiesis and iron dysregulation. Articles in this issue include Polymerization and red cell membrane changes; Overview on reperfusion injury in the pathophysiology of SCD; Regulation of ineffective erythropoiesis in iron metabolism; Altering oxygen affinity; Cellular adhesion and the endothelium; Arginine therapy; Role of the hemostatic system on SCD pathophysiology and potential therapeutics; Adenosine signaling and novel therapies; New approaches to correcting ineffective erythropoiesis and iron dysregulation; New approaches to correcting ineffective erythropoiesis and iron dysregulation; Fetal hemoglobin induction; Gene therapy for hemoglobinopathies; and Oxidative injury and the role of antioxidant therapy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323290005
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323289993

About the Authors

Elliot Vichinsky Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.