Emerging Technologies in Renal Stone Management, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 46-2

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Samir Taneja, Guest Editors Dr. Brian Matlaga and Dr. Ojas Shah have put together a timely look at Emerging Technologies in Renal Stone Management. The issue focuses on techniques and newer generation of lasers, fiberoptics, and imaging techniques. Clinical review articles are specifically devoted to the following: Next Generation Reusable Ureteroscopes: Fiberoptic and Digital; Single-Use Ureteroscopes; Disposable Stone Retrieval Devices; New Generation Laser Fibers; Emerging Laser Techniques for Stone Management; Ultrasonic and Pneumatic Lithotripters; Emerging technologies in lithotripsy; New technologies to aid in percutaneous access; Innovations in Ureteral Stent Technology; New imaging techniques in the Management of Stone Disease; Radiation Mitigation Techniques; Ultrasound Technology in the Management of Stone Disease; Emerging Mobile Platforms to Aid in Stone Management; and Assessing Cost-Effectiveness of New Technologies in Stone Management. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to optimize treatment and management outcomes in the patient with stone disease.