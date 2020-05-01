Emerging Technologies in Environmental Bioremediation
1st Edition
Description
Environmental pollution increases day by day due to increases in population, industrialization and urbanization, posing a threat to human health. The risk of adverse effects on health and on the environment caused by pollution has driven international efforts to combat pollutants. Bioremediation is the most effective innovative technology that uses live naturally-occurring microorganisms to degrade environmental pollutants and prevent contamination. Emerging Technologies in Environmental Bioremediation introduces emerging bioremediation technologies for the treatment and management of industrial wastes and other environmental pollutants for the sake of environmental sustainability. Emerging bioremediation approaches such as nano-bioremediation technology, electro-bioremediation technology, microbial fuel cell technology, Modified Ludzack-Ettinger Process, Modified Activated Sludge Process, and phytotechnologies for the remediation of industrial wastes/pollutants are discussed in a comprehensive manner not found in other books. Furthermore, the book includes updated information as well as future directions for research in the field of bioremediation of industrial wastes. This book is useful to students, researchers, scientists and professionals in the field of microbiology and biotechnology, Bio (chemical) engineers, environmental researchers, eco-toxicology, environmental remediation and waste managers, who aspire to work on the biodegradation and bioremediation of industrial wastes/environmental pollutants for environmental sustainability.
Key Features
- Includes the recovery of resources from wastewater
- Describes the importance of microorganisms in environmental bioremediation technologies
- Points out the reuse of treated wastewater through emerging technologies
- Pays attention to the occurrence of novel micro-pollutants
- Emphasizes the role of nanotechnology in pollutant bioremediation
Readership
Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of Environmental Bioremediation Technologies. Different professionals, mangers working or interested in the Environmental Microbiology or Bioremediation fields. Students of Environmental Biotechnology/Microbiology
Table of Contents
1. Bioremediation of Organic and Metal Co-contaminated Environments
2. New Bioremediation Technologies to Remove Metal (loids) and Radionuclides
3. Bioremediation of Soils Polluted with Hexavalent Chromium using Bacteria
4. Accumulation and Detoxification of Metal(loid)s by Plants and Microbes
5. Role of Phytochelatins in Phytoremediation of Heavy Metal(loids)
6. Metal(loid)s Resistance in Plants
7. Bioremediation of Metals
8. Phytoremediation of Metal(loids) and Radionuclides
9. Nanotechnology for Bioremediation of Heavy Metal(loid)s
10. Nitrate Pollution and its Remediation
11. Bioremediation of Petroleum Sludge
12. Diversity, Biodegradation and Bioremediation of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
13. Environmental Applications of Fungal and Plant Systems
14. Fungal-Based Remediation
15. Biofilms in Porous Media
16. Emerging technologies on Nanotechnology, Micro plastic degradation, Antibiotic
17.Case Study
18. Applications of bioinformatics and computational tools in environmental genomics and bioremediation of environmental pollutants
19. Field experience of Bioremediation and phytoremediation: Success stories and realism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198605
About the Editor
Maulin P. Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India, has served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journal’s in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. ”. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist and Head, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto graduated in Chemistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and obtained her doctorate in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo. He worked at the University of Santiago de Compostela as a research associate, at the University of Vigo as an associate professor and as an Isidro Parga Pondal senior researcher and at Rovira i Virgili University (Tarragona) as a Ramón y Cajal senior researcher. She has also worked as an invited researcher at the Institute from Environmental Technology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). Since January 2009, she holds a permanent position as an Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor at the Water & Health Division of Ceit-IK4 (Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain). Her main achievements are the development of methods for enzymatic complex production by cultivation of different white-rot fungi under solid-state fermentation conditions and the efficient application of these enzymatic complexes to the decomposition of xenobiotic compounds, the design of different solid-state bioreactors and the design of enzymatic bioreactors. Non-confidential results have led to more than 110 international papers in outstanding journals (h index 35), 76 communications at both national and international conferences, 14 chapters in books and 2 books. She is also editor and member of the editorial board of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
S. Sevinç Şengör
Dr. Sevinc Sengor research interests and expertise are in mathematical modeling of contaminants in the subsurface environments, biogeochemical processes, environmental bioremediation, water quality, modeling multiphase flow in porous media, and sustainable food-water-energy systems. She has been actively involved in various collaborative research projects including multi-component transport modeling of heavy metals in subsurface, uranium fate and transport modeling, applications of transport in nano-porous media for subsurface flows such as for oil and gas recovery, and development of novel techniques that are cost-effective and highly efficient to remove emerging contaminants in drinking water supplies. Her research articles are published in the top journals in the field including Journal of Contaminant Hydrology, Biochemical Engineering Journal, and Critical Reviews in Environmental Science & Technology. She has developed and taught graduate and upper division undergraduate courses in “Engineering Microbiology”, “Fate and Transport of Contaminants”, “Environmental Chemistry and Biology”, “Groundwater Hydrology and Contaminants”, as well as “Introduction to Environmental Engineering and Science”. She has supervised numerous doctoral dissertations, master thesis, and advised many undergraduate students. She has been serving as a reviewer in various journals of national and international reputation. She is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Environmental Management and Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Bioremediation and Biodegradation, and several other international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Civil and Environmental Engineering, Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering, Southern Methodist University, TX, USA