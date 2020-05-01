Emerging Technologies in Environmental Bioremediation

Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto graduated in Chemistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and obtained her doctorate in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo. He worked at the University of Santiago de Compostela as a research associate, at the University of Vigo as an associate professor and as an Isidro Parga Pondal senior researcher and at Rovira i Virgili University (Tarragona) as a Ramón y Cajal senior researcher. She has also worked as an invited researcher at the Institute from Environmental Technology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). Since January 2009, she holds a permanent position as an Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor at the Water & Health Division of Ceit-IK4 (Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain). Her main achievements are the development of methods for enzymatic complex production by cultivation of different white-rot fungi under solid-state fermentation conditions and the efficient application of these enzymatic complexes to the decomposition of xenobiotic compounds, the design of different solid-state bioreactors and the design of enzymatic bioreactors. Non-confidential results have led to more than 110 international papers in outstanding journals (h index 35), 76 communications at both national and international conferences, 14 chapters in books and 2 books. She is also editor and member of the editorial board of several international journals.