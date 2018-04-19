Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Desalination Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Desalination Handbook provides professionals and researchers with the latest treatment activities in the advancement of desalination technology. The book enables municipalities and private companies to custom-design sustainable desalination plants that will minimize discharge, energy costs and environmental footprint. Individual case studies are included to illustrate the benefits and drawback of each technique. Sections discuss a multitude of recently developed, advanced processes, along with notable advances made in existing technologies. These processes include adsorption, forward osmosis, humidification and dehumidification, membrane distillation, pervaporation and spray type thermal processes.
In addition, theoretical membrane materials, such as nanocomposite and carbon nanotube membranes are also explored. Other chapters cover the desalination of shale gas, produced water, forward osmosis for agriculture, desalination for crop irrigation, and seawater for sustainable agriculture. International in its coverage, the chapters of this handbook are contributed by leading authors and researchers in all relevant fields.
Key Features
- Expertly explains recent advances in sustainable desalination technology, including nanocomposite membranes, carbon nanotube membranes, forward reverse osmosis and desalination by pervaporation
- Provides state-of-the-art techniques for minimizing system discharge, energy cost and environmental footprint
- Includes individual case studies to illustrate the benefits and drawbacks of each technique
- Discusses techniques for the custom-design of sustainable desalination plants for municipalities, private companies and industrial operations
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, process engineering, engineers in renewable energy systems
Table of Contents
- Adsorption Desalination
2. Humidification and Dehumidification
3. Membrane Distillation - Overview
4. Membrane properties in membrane distillation
5. Permeate gap MD and Solar applications
6. Desalination by pervaporation
7. Forward osmosis
8. Nanocomposite membranes
9. Carbon nanotube membranes
10. Spray Low Temperature Desalination
11. Forward Reverse Osmosis process
12. Seawater for Sustainable Agriculture
13. Forward osmosis for agriculture
14. Desalination for crop irrigation
15. Beneficial uses and Valorization of RO Brines
16. Desalination of shale gas produced water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 19th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158180
About the Author
Gnaneswar Gude
Veera Gnaneswar Gude is an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU). He has over 15 years of academic, research and industrial experience in desalination, water - wastewater treatment and biofuel scientific and technological areas. He received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from Osmania University in 2000 and worked for Du Pont Singapore after his graduation from 2000 to 2004. He received a MS degree in Environmental Engineering from National University of Singapore in 2004 and a PhD degree in Environmental Engineering from New Mexico State University in 2007 under the direction of Prof. Nagamany Nirmalakhandan for the research in low temperature thermal desalination. He has expanded his research interests into water and wastewater treatment, microbial desalination, biofuel synthesis using sustainable chemistry principles and process intensification topics during his post-doctoral research, industrial and academic appointments. He is a licensed professional engineer and a board certified environmental engineer (also known as diplomate of environmental engineering) by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES). Dr. Gude has published over 70 scientific research articles on desalination (thermal, membrane, hybrid and microbial), water- wastewater treatment and biofuels research in well-regarded journals. His research work is well utilized in the literature with over 2500 citations by 2017. He has published 3 books in desalination research (Elsevier) and 2 books in biofuels research (CRC Press), 15 invited book chapters, 50 conference proceedings papers, 15 technical reports, several popular press articles and media releases, and 2 patents in low temperature desalination and microalgae biofuels technologies respectively. He delivered 35 invited lectures including 6 plenary/keynote lectures and over 140 scientific research and educational presentations. He organized many workshops on water-energy-environment nexus topics at national and international conferences. He was the chair and board representative for clean energy and water division of ASES between 2011 and 2016. He serves on numerous scientific advisory boards and task committees across the world including ASCE-EWRI, ASEE, ASES, and AWWA. He is a member of several editorial boards and editor for many scientific journals including ASCE Journal of Environmental Engineering, Heliyon, Nature npj Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Resource-Efficient Technologies, and Water Environment Research Journal. His research is supported by NSF, USEPA, USGS, USDA and many industrial and international agencies. He has received many recognitions for research, teaching and service activities at regional, national and international conferences and by professional societies (ASCE, ASEE, ASES, and Chi Epsilon National Civil Engineering Honor Society) including the 2017 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and 2017 ASCE MS Engineer of the Year Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University, MS, USA