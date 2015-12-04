Emerging Technologies for Promoting Food Security
1st Edition
Overcoming the World Food Crisis
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- 1. Key Drivers of Food Insecurity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food Prices
- 3. Rising Demand for Food
- 4. Climate Change
- 5. Availability of Natural Resources
- 6. Markets and Trade
- 7. Investments in the Agricultural Sector
- 8. Biofuel Production
- 9. Conclusions
- Part One. Emerging Technologies for Plant and Animal Food Security
- 2. Emerging Genetic Technologies for Improving the Security of Food Crops
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Success Stories: The Green Revolution
- 3. Current Scenario: The Gene-Sequencing Revolution
- 4. Molecular and Genomic-Assisted Breeding
- 5. Genomics-Integrated Breeding Technologies
- 6. Implementation of Integrated Breeding Strategies for Food Security
- 3. Successful Technologies and Approaches Used to Develop and Manage Resistance against Crop Diseases and Pests
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Approaches to Increase Resistance Durability
- 3. Improvement of Crop Resistance with Genetic Transformation
- 4. Inducing Plant Defenses
- 5. Future Considerations
- 4. The Use of Technologies for Sufficient and Quality Animal-Food Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Need for Animal Products
- 3. Improved Animal Production Through Technology
- 4. The Challenges Associated with Using Improved Technologies
- 5. Future Trends
- 5. Aquaculture Technologies for Food Security
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Aquaculture, Fisheries, and Related Forms of Food Production
- 3. Key Change Drivers
- 4. Intensification: Options and Implications
- 5. Life Stage and Technological Choices: Many Opportunities for Juveniles, Fewer for Food Fish
- 6. Risk Management and Biosecurity for Animal and Environmental Health
- 7. Species or Strain Opportunities for Genetic Gain
- 8. Toward Specialization or Integration: Aquaculture at a Crossroads
- 9. Future Trends
- 2. Emerging Genetic Technologies for Improving the Security of Food Crops
- Part Two. Environmental and Policy Issues Affecting Food Security
- 6. Water Management
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Practices to Raise Water Use Efficiency (WUE)
- 3. Wastewater Use
- 4. Excess Water Management
- 5. Environmental Issues
- 6. Institutions and Governance
- 7. Conclusions
- 7. Reducing Postharvest Losses
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Handling of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
- 3. Storage of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
- 4. Handling and Storage of Grains and Cereals
- 5. Quantitative and Qualitative Losses
- 6. Packaging and Distribution Chain
- 7. Conclusions
- 6. Water Management
- Index
Description
Emerging Technologies for Promoting Food Security: Overcoming the World Food Crisis discusses rising energy prices, increased biofuel use, water scarcity, and the rising world population, all factors that directly affect worldwide food security. The book examines the range of approaches to promoting global food security, including novel and existing agricultural and husbandry techniques for safe and sustainable food production.
It is divided into three parts beginning with an overview of food security, an analysis of key drivers of food insecurity, and nutrition and food security. Part Two examines emerging technologies for plant and animal food security, with subsequent chapters discussing topics from genetic and aquaculture technologies, pest and disease control, environmental and policy issues affecting food security, and an in-depth analysis of water management and methods to reduce post-harvest losses.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of food security
- Thoroughly discusses rising energy prices, increased biofuel use, water scarcity, and the rising world population, all factors that directly affect worldwide food security
- Covers the emerging technologies for plant and animal food security
- Analyzes the policy issues affecting food security
Readership
R&D personnel in agriculture and animal husbandry, food scientists with an interest in sustainability, those involved in policy-making and standard-setting and academics with research interests in the area of food security.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 4th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423539
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423355
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Chandra Madramootoo Editor
Professor Chandra Madramootoo is Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Associate Vice Principal of McGill University, a member of the senior academic leadership team of McGill University, and a James McGill Professor in the Department of Bioresource Engineering. He serves on several univesity governance bodies including Senate, Building and Properties Committee of the Board of Governors, and the Animal Resource Advisory Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Associate Vice Principal, McGill University, Canada