Emerging Technologies for Knowledge Resource Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343707, 9781780631202

Emerging Technologies for Knowledge Resource Management

1st Edition

Authors: M Pandian C R Karisiddappa
eBook ISBN: 9781780631202
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343714
Paperback ISBN: 9781843343707
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2007
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Digital knowledge resources; Emerging technologies for sharing digital resources in a distributed environment; Unified portal models for sharing digital information resources: A review; The unified portal system: A design; Conclusion.

Description

Emerging Technologies for Knowledge Resource Management examines various factors that contribute to an enabled environment for optimum utilisation of information resources. These include the digital form of information resources, which are inherently sharable, consortia as a concept to bring people and materials together and unified portals as technology to bring together disparate and heterogeneous resources for sharing and access. The book provides a step-by-step guideline for system analysis and requirements analysis. The book also provides reviews of existing portal models for sharing resources and identifies the gap in meeting the objectives. The book provides a framework for a cost effective unified portal model to share the electronic information resources available in the participating libraries in a distributed digital environment.

Key Features

  • Makes the basic concepts of emerging technologies clear and their applications in knowledge resource management
  • Examines the capabilities of emerging technologies for sharing electronic resources in a heterogeneous environment
  • Reviews existing portal models available in commercial, research and development and open source environment

Readership

Information professionals, knowledge workers and librarians

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631202
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843343714
Paperback ISBN:
9781843343707

About the Authors

M Pandian Author

Dr M. Paul Pandian is Head, Library and Information Resource Centre at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, India. He was earlier the Head, Library and Information Resource Centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, India and Scientist at INFLIBNET, UGC, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Mathematical Sciences

C R Karisiddappa Author

Dr C. R. Karisiddappa is President, Indian Association of Teachers of Library and Information Science (IATLIS), Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Karnatak University, Dharwad, India. He was Convenor-UGC Subject Panel, Covenor-UGC Curriculum Development Committee. He was awarded IATLIS Motiwale National Best Teacher in Library and Information Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Karnatak University, India

