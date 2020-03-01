Emerging Technologies for Heart Diseases

The increasing pace of advances in cardiology throughout the last few decades has fundamentally altered the natural course of heart patients. In the last few years, available therapies have been revolutionized completely by new transcatheter therapeutic approaches, novel ventricular assist devices, and new drugs. Also, molecular biology and genetics have a rapidly growing impact on cardiovascular diseases, enabling the field of regenerative medicine to become increasingly closer to routine clinical implementation.

Emerging Therapeutic Technologies for Heart Diseases was conceived to cover the recent extensive literature on current and novel therapeutic options for cardiac patients. The first volume is dedicated to heart failure and valvular disorders, and the second covers myocardial ischemia and arrhythmias. Each clinical topic is addressed in several chapters divided according to the therapeutic approach (mechanical or electrical device-based, or cell and gene-based). Each of the chapters focuses on clinically available solutions, new therapies currently under evaluation in clinical trials, promising preclinical technologies, and emerging concepts and innovations that have not yet been tested in a preclinical model. Also, the book discusses future challenges and opportunities for clinical implementation. Lessons learned from abandoned experimental practices are also covered, giving the readers the widest possible perspective of current therapeutic dilemmas.

Overall, this textbook was designed for physicians who want to stay up-to-date with current therapies and those of the future, for biomedical companies, and for those who wish to broaden their knowledge of new cardiovascular therapeutic options.