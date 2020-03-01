Emerging Technologies for Heart Diseases
1st Edition
Volume 1: Heart Failure and Valvular Disease
Description
The increasing pace of advances in cardiology throughout the last few decades has fundamentally altered the natural course of heart patients. In the last few years, available therapies have been revolutionized completely by new transcatheter therapeutic approaches, novel ventricular assist devices, and new drugs. Also, molecular biology and genetics have a rapidly growing impact on cardiovascular diseases, enabling the field of regenerative medicine to become increasingly closer to routine clinical implementation.
Emerging Therapeutic Technologies for Heart Diseases was conceived to cover the recent extensive literature on current and novel therapeutic options for cardiac patients. The first volume is dedicated to heart failure and valvular disorders, and the second covers myocardial ischemia and arrhythmias. Each clinical topic is addressed in several chapters divided according to the therapeutic approach (mechanical or electrical device-based, or cell and gene-based). Each of the chapters focuses on clinically available solutions, new therapies currently under evaluation in clinical trials, promising preclinical technologies, and emerging concepts and innovations that have not yet been tested in a preclinical model. Also, the book discusses future challenges and opportunities for clinical implementation. Lessons learned from abandoned experimental practices are also covered, giving the readers the widest possible perspective of current therapeutic dilemmas.
Overall, this textbook was designed for physicians who want to stay up-to-date with current therapies and those of the future, for biomedical companies, and for those who wish to broaden their knowledge of new cardiovascular therapeutic options.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the latest therapeutic developments for heart failure and valvular heart disease and their clinical implications
- Written by both specialists in the field and established researchers it delivers a review of emerging medical technologies and presents insight into their therapeutic promise
- Chapters are arranged according to disease pathogeneses and relevance and include coverage of the mechanical, electrophysiological, and biological approaches for the management of patients with heart failure
Readership
Basic scientists who develop biological approaches for the treatment of heart conditions. Medical professionals who wish to enhance their knowledge of current and emerging medical
Table of Contents
Volume 1:
SECTION 1: Treatment of heart failure – device-based therapies
1. Artificial mechanical hearts and ventricular assist devices
2. Cardiac resynchronization therapy
3. Left atrial decompression devices
4. Treatment of diastolic heart failure
5. Treatment of volume overload
SECTION 2: Treatment of systolic heart failure - cell and gene based therapies, and tissue engineering approach
6. Xenotransplantation
7. Marrow-derived stromal cells
8. Cardiac derived stem cells and cardiac progenitor cells (CPC)
9. Human embryonic stem cells
10. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)
11. Transdifferentiation
12. In-vitro cardiac tissue engineering
13. Decellularization techniques
14. Gene and protein therapy for myocardial regeneration
SECTION 3: Treatment of systolic heart failure - modulation of the extracellular matrix and cardiac structure
15. Biopolymers
16. Cardiac reconstruction
SECTION 4: Treatment of systolic heart failure - novel pharmacological treatments
17. Novel pharmacotherapy for treatment of heart failure
SECTION 5: Treatment of valvular diseases
18. Cell, gene, and tissue engineering approach towards regeneration of heart valves
19. Transaortic valve implantation (TAVI)
20. Mitral valve modulation and repair
21. Percutaneous mitral valve replacement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137062
About the Editor
Udi Nussinovitch
Udi Nussinovitch, MD, PhD graduated in 2007 from the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, training at The Sheba Medical Center, The Rambam Healthcare Center and the Israeli Naval Medical Institute (INMI) while concurrently graduating with a PhD in cardiac electrophysiology from the Technion Institute of Technology, Israel. Dr Nussinovitch has dedicated his research to investigating novel therapeutic approaches for tachy- and bradyarrhythmias and the modulation of the cardiac electrophysiologic substrate for therapeutic purposes. He has published articles in leading scientific journals and has authored articles focusing on the cardiovascular system. He has also published several chapters in scientific textbooks and was the editor of a clinical cardiac textbook entitled The Heart in Rheumatic, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases: Pathophysiology, Clinical Aspects and Therapeutic Approaches, 1st edition; 2017, Elsevier Publishing Group. Recently, Dr Nussinovitch co-founded several biotech companies. He also authored several articles for “Medgadget”, a highly read medical internet blog focusing on emerging medical technologies. Dr Nussinovitch has been the recipient of several research awards and has served as a reviewer for leading journals within the scope of his expertise. Dr Nussinovitch carries out his clinical work at the Rambam Healthcare Center, a tertiary medical facility and leading referral center in northern Israel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rambam Medical Center and Technion Institute of Technology, Israel