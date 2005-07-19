Emerging Technologies for Food Processing
1st Edition
Description
Emerging Technologies for Food Processing presents a comprehensive review of innovations in food processing, stresses topics vital to the food industry today, and pinpoints the trends in future research and development. This volume contains 27 chapters and is divided into six parts covering topics such as the latest advances in non-thermal processing, alternative technologies and strategies for thermal processing, the latest developments in food refrigeration, and current topics in minimal processing of vegetables, fruits, juices and cook-chill ready meals and modified atmosphere packaging for minimally processed foods.
Key Features
- Each chapter is written by international experts presenting thorough research results and critical reviews
- Includes a comprehensive list of recently published literature
- Covers topics such as high pressure, pulsed electric fields, recent developments in microwave heating, and vacuum cooling
Readership
Food engineers and technologists; undergraduate and postgraduate students/researchers in food science
Table of Contents
- About the Editor
- Preface
- Part 1: High Pressure Processing
- Chapter 1: High Pressure Processing of Foods: An Overview
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of high pressure processing
- 3 Use of high pressure to improve food safety and stability
- 4 Effects of high pressure on food quality
- 5 Other applications of high pressure
- 6 Modelling HP processes
- 7 Outlook for high pressure processing of food
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: High-pressure Processing of Salads and Ready Meals
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Importance of salads and ready meals
- 3 Pressure effects on microorganisms
- 4 Pressure effects on enzyme activity
- 5 Pressure effects on texture
- 6 Pressure effects on nutrients
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 3: Microbiological Aspects of High-pressure Processing
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Factors affecting effectiveness of treatment
- 3 Effects of high pressure
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 1: High Pressure Processing of Foods: An Overview
- Part 2: Pulsed Electric Fields Processing
- Chapter 4: Overview of Pulsed Electric Field Processing for Food
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Historical background
- 3 Mechanisms of action
- 4 PEF treatment systems
- 5 Main processing parameters
- 6 Applications
- 7 Problems and challenges
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 5: Pulsed Electric Field Processing of Liquid Foods and Beverages
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PEF technology
- 3 Mechanisms of microbial inactivation
- 4 Equipment
- 5 PEF treatment variables
- 6 Target differences
- 7 High-pressure processing (HPP) and PEF
- 8 Specific results on liquid foods
- 9 Process models
- 10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 6: Effect of High Intensity Electric Field Pulses on Solid Foods
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food safety
- 3 Effects on food quality
- 4 Use of PEF in combination with other methods
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Enzymatic Inactivation by Pulsed Electric Fields
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanism of enzyme inactivation by PEF
- 3 Factors affecting enzyme inactivation by PEF
- 4 Effects of PEF on enzymes
- 5 Modelling enzymatic inactivation by PEF
- 6 Enzyme inactivation by combining PEF with other hurdles
- 7 Enzyme activity during storage of PEF processed foods
- 8 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 8: Food Safety Aspects of Pulsed Electric Fields
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Microbiological safety of pulsed electric fields
- 3 Chemical safety and PEF
- 4 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 4: Overview of Pulsed Electric Field Processing for Food
- Part 3: Other Non-thermal Processing Techniques
- Chapter 9: Developments in Osmotic Dehydration
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanism of osmotic dehydration
- 3 Effect of process parameters on mass transfer
- 4 Determination of moisture and solid diffusion coefficients
- 5 Methods to increase the rate of mass transfer
- 6 Applications of osmotic dehydration
- 7 Limitations of osmotic dehydration
- 8 Management of osmotic solution
- 9 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 10: Athermal Membrane Processes for the Concentration of Liquid Foods and Natural Colours
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Existing methods
- 3 Osmotic membrane distillation
- 4 Direct osmosis
- 5 Membrane modules
- 6 Applications
- 7 Suggestions for future work
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 11: High Intensity Pulsed Light Technology
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of pulsed light technology
- 3 Effects of pulsed light on food products
- 4 Systems for pulsed light technology
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 12: Non-thermal Processing By Radio Frequency Electric Fields
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Radio frequency electric fields equipment
- 3 Modelling of radio frequency electric fields
- 4 RFEF non-thermal inactivation of yeast
- 5 Bench scale RFEF inactivation of bacteria and spores
- 6 Pilot scale RFEF inactivation of bacteria
- 7 Electrical costs
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 13: Application of Ultrasound
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals of ultrasound
- 3 Ultrasound as a food preservation tool
- 4 Ultrasound as a processing aid
- 5 Ultrasound effects on food properties
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Irradiation of Foods
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals of food irradiation
- 3 Wholesomeness of irradiated foods
- 4 Biological effects of irradiation
- 5 Irradiation of foods
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 15: New Chemical and Biochemical Hurdles
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Organic acids
- 3 Plant-derived antimicrobials
- 4 Chitin/chitosan
- 5 Antimicrobial enzymes
- 6 Nisin
- 7 Lactoferrin
- 8 Ozone
- 9 Reuterin
- 10 Electrolysed water and other concepts
- 11 Discussion
- 12 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Developments in Osmotic Dehydration
- Part 4: Alternative Thermal Processing
- Chapter 16: Recent Developments in Microwave Heating
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dielectric properties of foods
- 3 Heat and mass transfer in microwave processing
- 4 Microwave processing of foods
- 5 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 17: Radio-Frequency Processing
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dielectric heating
- 3 Material properties
- 4 Adopting RF heating
- 5 Radio-frequency heating applications
- 6 Radio-frequency drying applications
- 7 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 18: Ohmic Heating
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals of ohmic heating
- 3 Electrical conductivity
- 4 Generic configurations
- 5 Modelling
- 6 Treatment of products
- 7 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 19: Combined Microwave Vacuuum-drying
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Microwaves
- 3 Dielectric properties of food
- 4 Thermal properties of food
- 5 Characteristics of microwave vacuum-drying
- 6 Combination of microwave vacuum with other processes
- 7 Equipment
- 8 Modelling of microwave vacuum-drying
- 9 Microwave freeze-drying
- 10 Other applications of microwave vacuum processing
- 11 Commercial potential
- 12 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 20: New Hybrid Drying Technologies
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Product quality degradation during dehydration
- 3 Hybrid drying systems
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Monitoring Thermal Processes by NMR Technology
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Basic theory of NMR and MRI
- 3 NMR and thermal processes
- 4 Future directions for process NMR
- 5 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 16: Recent Developments in Microwave Heating
- Part 5: Innovations in Food Refrigeration
- Chapter 22: Vacuum Cooling of Foods
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Vacuum cooling principles, process and equipment
- 3 Applications of vacuum cooling in the food industry
- 4 Mathematical modelling of the vacuum cooling process
- 5 Advantages and disadvantages of vacuum cooling
- 6 Factors affecting the vacuum cooling process
- 7 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 23: Ultrasonic Assistance of Food Freezing
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Power ultrasound generation and equipment
- 3 Acoustic effects on the food freezing process
- 4 Major functions of power ultrasound in assisting food freezing
- 5 Factors affecting power ultrasound efficiency
- 6 Embodiment of applications
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 24: High-Pressure Freezing
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 High-pressure freezing
- 3 Modelling high-pressure freezing processes
- 4 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 25: Controlling the Freezing Process with Antifreeze Proteins
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Antifreeze proteins
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter 22: Vacuum Cooling of Foods
- Part 6: Minimal Processing
- Chapter 26: Minimal Fresh Processing of Vegetables, Fruits and Juices
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Factors and processing operations that affect quality of minimally fresh processed plant foods
- 3 Emerging technologies for keeping microbial and sensory quality of minimally fresh processed fruits and vegetables
- 4 Emerging technologies of minimally fresh processed fruit juices
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 27: Minimal Processing of Ready Meals
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Design of total system
- 3 Cook-chill
- 4 Cook-freeze
- 5 Sous-vide
- 6 Novel and alternative processing options
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 28: Modified Atmosphere Packaging for Minimally Processed Foods
- Publisher Summary
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Properties of packaged food
- 3 Properties of packaging materials
- 4 Modified atmosphere packaging design
- 5 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 26: Minimal Fresh Processing of Vegetables, Fruits and Juices
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 19th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126767575
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302031
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455648
About the Author
Da-Wen Sun
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Refrigeration and Computerised Food Technology, University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland
Da-Wen Sun
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Refrigeration and Computerised Food Technology, University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland
Reviews
"Overall, this high-quality book is a valuable reference resource for researchers as well as postgraduate students involved in food processing R&D. This book can also be used as a supplementary textbook for professional development courses in food technologies...the editor has done an excellent job of defining the content and seeking recognized experts to provide authoritative critical reviews of currently important topics. Each chapter contains a comprehensive list of recent literature that should be a valuable resource for those seeking further information on specific topics. The publisher deserves to be complemented on the production of a very high-quality book." - DRYING TECHNOLOGY 2006