Emerging Technologies for Academic Libraries in the Digital Age

1st Edition

Authors: LiLi Li
Table of Contents

Part 1 Overview: Emerging and cutting-edge technologies and academic libraries: Emerging and cutting-edge technologies: Concepts and features; Understanding academic libraries in the changing world. Part 2 Emerging technologies for academic libraries in the digital age: Where will emerging technologies lead in academic libraries? Emerging technologies for academic libraries in the digital age. Part 3 Impacts of emerging technologies: Impacts on academic library administrators and executives; Impacts on management information systems in academic libraries; Impacts on academic library information services; Impacts on academic librarians. Part 4 Outlook for the future: The eve of drastic changes; Leveraging academic library information services in the digital age.

Description

This book is written to promote academic strategic management and envision future innovations for academic library resources, services and instructions in the digital age. It provides academic executives, consultants, instructors, IT specialists, librarians, LIS students, managers, trainers and other professionals with the latest information for developing trends of emerging technologies applied to student-centred and service-oriented academic learning environments. This book explores various fields where key emerging technologies may have great implications on academic library information technologies, academic library management, academic library information services, and academic library internal operations.

Key Features

  • Reflects most recent emerging technologies which might impact on library administrations, resources, services and instructions
  • Draws a clear roadmap how and where to monitor emerging technologies which began to emerge under academic library environments
  • Provides practical and realistic suggestions and solutions how to utilize emerging technologies in academic learning environments

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

…a remarkable job of compiling a comprehensive list of new technologies and highlighting their importance for the academic library., Library Review
…an invaluable guide to the teaching of information professionals for the academic library as well as being a considerable reference for current staff as they establish strategic directions for the future., Library Review
…this is an outstanding work of very real value to all those in the area of academic library as well as many beyond that in the information profession generally., Library Review

About the Authors

LiLi Li Author

Mr LiLi Li is Assistant Professor/E-Information Services Librarian at the Georgia Southern University, USA. Prior to that, he worked as a computer programmer and software engineer for several American business firms. Mr Li has published and lectured on library information technologies at state, national and international conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

