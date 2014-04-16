Emerging Technologies and Management of Crop Stress Tolerance
1st Edition
Volume 2 - A Sustainable Approach
Description
Emerging Technologies and Management of Crop Stress Tolerance: Volume II - A Sustainable Approach helps readers take technological measures to alleviate plant stress and improve crop production in various environmental conditions.
This resource provides a comprehensive review of how technology can be implemented to improve plant stress tolerance to increase productivity and meet the agricultural needs of the growing human population. The book considers issues of deforestation, disease prevention, climate change and drought, water and land management, and more. It will help any scientist better understand environmental stresses to improve resource management within a world of limited resources.
Key Features
- Includes the most recent advances methods and applications of biotechnology to crop science
- Promotes the prevention of potential diseases to inhibit bacteria postharvest quality of fruits and vegetable crops by advancing application and research
- Presents a thorough account of research results and critical reviews
Readership
Scientists and researchers in food science, agriculture, biotechnology, and plant science
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- About the Editors
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Improvement of Legume Crop Production Under Environmental Stresses Through Biotechnological Intervention
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Major stresses affecting legume crop production
- 1.3 Biotic stresses for legumes
- 1.4 Biotechnological interventions for biotic stress tolerance in legumes
- 1.5 Abiotic stresses in legumes
- 1.6 Biotechnological interventions for abiotic stress tolerance in legumes
- 1.7 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 2. Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants: Insights from Proteomics
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Plant responses to abiotic stresses
- 2.3 Proteomic analysis of responses to abiotic stresses
- 2.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 3. Arbuscular Mycorrhiza in Crop Improvement under Environmental Stress
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Diversity of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi
- 3.3 Effect of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi on soil fertility
- 3.4 Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and environmental stresses in plants
- 3.5 Ion transport in plants under stress and the role of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi
- 3.6 Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and mineral nutrition
- 3.7 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 4. Role of Endophytic Microbes in Mitigation of Abiotic Stress in Plants
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Endophyte diversity
- 4.3 Sustainable use of endophytes and habitat-imposed abiotic stress
- 4.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. Plant Growth-Promoting Bacteria Elicited Induced Systemic Resistance and Tolerance in Plants
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 PGPB-elicited response of plants against biotic stress
- 5.3 PGPB-produced elicitors of ISR against biotic stress
- 5.4 PGPB-elicited plant response against abiotic stress
- 5.5 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi and Metal Phytoremediation: Ecophysiological Complementarity in Relation to Environmental Stress
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and plant stress tolerance
- 6.3 Adopting arbuscular mycorrhizal plants into metal phytoremediation
- 6.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Biological Control of Fungal Disease by Rhizobacteria under Saline Soil Conditions
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Salinity and plant pathogens
- 7.3 Plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria
- 7.4 Biological control
- 7.5 Mechanisms of action of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria
- 7.6 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 8. Crop Plants under Saline-Adapted Fungal Pathogens: An Overview
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Effects of salinity on crop plants
- 8.3 Effects of salinity on fungi
- 8.4 Behavior of saline-adapted fungi
- 8.5 Pathological defense mechanisms under salt stress
- 8.6 Pathological responses of salt-tolerant plants
- 8.7 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 9. Preventing Potential Diseases of Crop Plants Under the Impact of a Changing Environment
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Major crops and techniques for preventing hazardous stress
- 9.3 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 10. Plant Responses to Metal Stress: The Emerging Role of Plant Growth Hormones in Toxicity Alleviation
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Sources of heavy metal pollution
- 10.3 Transport and distribution of metal in plants
- 10.4 Heavy metal toxicity in plants
- 10.5 Plant defense systems
- 10.6 Plant growth hormones
- 10.7 Role of plant growth hormones under stress
- 10.8 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Reactive Nitrogen Species and the Role of NO in Abiotic Stress
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The reactive nitrogen species
- 11.3 Drought stress
- 11.4 Waterlogging stress
- 11.5 High temperature stress
- 11.6 Low temperature stress
- 11.7 Salinity stress
- 11.8 Heavy metal stress
- 11.9 Air pollutants
- 11.10 Exposure to high light conditions
- 11.11 UV-B radiation
- 11.12 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Role of Tocopherol (Vitamin E) in Plants: Abiotic Stress Tolerance and Beyond
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Chemistry and types of tocopherol
- 12.3 Tocopherol biosynthesis and accumulation in plants
- 12.4 The role of tocopherol in plant growth and physiology
- 12.5 Tocopherol and abiotic stress tolerance
- 12.6 The antioxidative role of tocopherol in plants
- 12.7 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Land and Water Management Strategies for the Improvement of Crop Production
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Strategies for improving crop production in water-deficient agroecosystems
- 13.3 Strategies for improving crop production in (transiently) waterlogged agroecosystems
- 13.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Integrating Physiological and Genetic Approaches for Improving Drought Tolerance in Crops
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Drought stress in changing environments
- 14.3 Water deficit as a major abiotic factor limiting crop yields
- 14.4 Crop growth and response to water deficits
- 14.5 Osmotic adjustment during drought stress
- 14.6 Methodologies for screening genotypes under drought stress
- 14.7 Key physiological attributes for targeted breeding programs
- 14.8 Precise phenotyping for drought-tolerance attributes
- 14.9 Identification and characterization of drought-related genes and QTLs
- 14.10 Proteomic studies
- 14.11 Breeding approaches for developing drought-tolerant superior germplasm
- 14.12 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 15. The Use of Chlorophyll Fluorescence Kinetics Analysis to Study the Performance of Photosynthetic Machinery in Plants
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Chlorophyll a fluorescence and the heterogeneity of PSII
- 15.3 Analysis of chlorophyll fluorescence kinetics
- 15.4 Examples of successful applications of ChlF measurements
- 15.5 Conclusion and future prospects
- Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 16. Manipulating Osmolytes for Breeding Salinity-Tolerant Plants
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Salinity-induced ionic and osmotic stress and tolerance mechanisms
- 16.3 General description of osmolytes
- 16.4 The role of inorganic osmolytes in salinity tolerance
- 16.5 Organic osmolytes in salinity tolerance
- 16.6 Conclusion and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 17. Osmolyte Dynamics: New Strategies for Crop Tolerance to Abiotic Stress Signals
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Osmoprotectants in plants
- 17.3 Metabolic expression and exogenous application of osmoprotectants under abiotic stresses
- 17.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 18. The Emerging Role of Aquaporins in Plant Tolerance of Abiotic Stress
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Aquaporins
- 18.3 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 19. Prospects of Field Crops for Phytoremediation of Contaminants
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Contaminants in soil, water, and plants
- 19.3 Phytoremediation: a green technology
- 19.4 Field crops as hyperaccumulators and their potential for phytoremediation
- 19.5 Facilitated phytoextraction in crops
- 19.6 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 20. Sustainable Soil Management in Olive Orchards: Effects on Telluric Microorganisms
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Sustainable management systems
- 20.3 Using in situ compost production
- 20.4 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Chapter 21. The Vulnerability of Tunisian Agriculture to Climate Change
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Tunisia’s agricultural constraints
- 21.3 The impact of climate change on wheat production in Tunisia’s semiarid region
- 21.4 Climatic change parameters that influence evapotranspiration in central Tunisia’s coastal region
- 21.5 Conclusion and future prospects
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008751
About the Editor
Parvaiz Ahmad
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kashmir, India
Saiema Rasool
Affiliations and Expertise
Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, India