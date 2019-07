Emerging, Reemerging, and Persistent Infectious Diseases of Cattle, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 26-1

Articles include: Update on Bovine Respiratory Coronavirus; Field Necropsy Techniques and Proper Specimen Submission for Investigation of Emerging Infectious Diseases of Food Animals; Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus: Global Status; Role of Bovine Herpesvirus-4 in Disease; Role of Wildlife in Diseases of Cattle: Brucellosis, Bovine Viral Diarrhea and TB; Climate Changes and Arthropod-borne Diseases of Cattle Including Bluetongue, Cryptosporidiosis in Cattle, E. Coli and Salmonella Infections in Cattle; Bovine Trichomonas Fetus; Diagnosis and Antibiotic Resistance; Investigations (MRSA) in Food Animal Bacterial Infections; Bovine Brucellosis; Bovine Pasteurellosis and Other Bacterial Infections of the Respiratory Tract; and Infectious Bovine Keratoconjuctivitis.