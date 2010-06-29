Emerging Pathogens, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine , Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Authors: A. Pasculle Jim Snyder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712353
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Guest Edited by William Pasculle, MD, and James Snyder, PhD, on the topic of Emerging Pathogens will include the following article topics: Avian Influenza; Listeriosis; Shiga Toxin-producing E Coli; West Nile Virus; Hanta Virus; Malaria; Metapneumovirus; Dengue; Ebola; Staph aureus MRSA; Chikunguna; Bocavirus; HIV; Tickborne Bunyaviridae; Tickborne Flaviviridae; TB; SARS; Yellow Fever; Anaplasma/Ehrlichica; Prion Diseases; Lyme Disease; and Clostridium difficile.
About the Authors
A. Pasculle Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UPMC
Jim Snyder Author
