Emerging Paradigms in Urban Mobility
1st Edition
Planning, Financing and Management
Description
Emerging Paradigms in Urban Mobility: Planning, Finance and Implementation explains the types of new urban mobility planning paradigms that are emerging throughout the world, along with their potential to transform the transportation landscape. As half of the world’s 7 billion people now live in cities, thus causing severe road congestion, increased air pollution, energy insecurity and sustainability problems in cities and the planet itself, this book presents new paradigms that are emerging to address these problems, along with other topics of note, including economic efficiency, health, the well-being of cities and their residents, urban mobility transformations, and the role of social media.
In addition, the book looks at Integrated Corridor Management and how it improves the people-moving performance of multi-modal transport systems in high demand urban corridors and how countries balance the mobility benefits of motorcycles with the environmental and safety threats they pose.
Key Features
- Provides previously unpublished research on new approaches to integrating governance, the changing role of IT, and shared mobility initiatives
- Links transportation and land use, climate change, and poverty reduction and gender, going well beyond the technical issues of transport planning
- Highlights successful factors that have worked and how they can be tailored to different contexts
- Includes learning aids, such as case studies, text boxes and chapter openers and summaries
Readership
Urban Transportation Planning and Urban Planning researchers, academics and graduate students, and Urban Transportation policy makers, planners, and other practitioners in cities around the globe
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Governance
3. Planning Principles
4. The Changing Role of Public Transport
5. Transformational Potential of Information Technology
6. Changing Approaches to Transport Finance
7. Managing Roadways for Moving People and Goods
8. Opportunities and Challenges of Motorized Two-Wheelers
9. Beyond Congestion
10. Social Media as an Instrument of Change
11. Transport impact of the Changing Role of Women
12. Lessons for the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114353
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114346
About the Author
Om Prakash Agarwal
Senior Urban Transport Specialist and Urban Transport Advisor for the World Bank in Washington, DC. He chairs Transport Research Board’s Committee on Transportation in Developing Countries, and holds a Master’s degree in Transportation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Urban Transport Specialist and Urban Transport Advisor, World Bank, Washington, DC, USA
Samuel Zimmerman
Ajay Kumar is the former Lead Transport Economist for the World Bank. He has more than 30 years of experience in transport and urban sector public policy, strategic planning, and finance. During his time at the World Bank, he worked in more than 40 countries across Central Asia, South and East Asia, and Africa. He holds a PhD in Urban Economics and Planning from UCLA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Lead Transport Economist, World Bank
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is currently working as Research Associate in Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. In his eight years of research, he published more than thirty five research articles and book chapters in the international and national journals of repute. He has research specialization is primarily in plant-microbe interactions, endophytes related with the medicinal plants, microbial inoculants, and cyanobacteria-pesticide interaction. In addition, he is a member of the advisory committee of International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences and Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India