Emerging Nanotechnologies in Dentistry
1st Edition
Processes, Materials and Applications
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Dedication
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Nanotechnology and the Future of Dentistry
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Nanotechnology Approaches
1.3. Nanotechnology to Nanomanufacturing
1.4. Nanodentistry
1.5. Future Directions and Conclusions
Chapter 2. Nanoparticles for Dental Materials
2.1. Introduction: Why Use Nanoparticles?
2.2. Synthesis of Nanoparticles
2.3. Examples of Dental Materials Using Nanoparticles
2.4. Selected Properties of Dental Materials Containing Nanoparticles
2.5. Clinical Experience with Dental Materials Containing Nanoparticles
2.6. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Antimicrobial Nanoparticles in Restorative Composites
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Antibacterial Restorative Composites
3.3. Antimicrobial Macromolecules
3.4. Nanoparticles
3.5. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Nanotechnology in Operative Dentistry
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Historical Review: Nanotechnology Applications in Operative Dentistry
4.3. Biomimetics
4.4. Fillers in Composite Resins
4.5. SEM and EDS Evaluation
4.6. Filler Weight Content (wt%)
4.7. Water Sorption
4.8. Mechanical Behavior
4.9. Clinical Applications
4.10. Conclusions
Chapter 5. Impact of Nanotechnology on Dental Implants
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Nanoscale Surface Modifications
5.3. Interactions of Surface Dental Implants with Blood
5.4. Interactions Between Surfaces and MSCs
5.5. Tissue Integration
5.6. Conclusion
Chapter 6. Titanium Surface Modification Techniques for Dental Implants—From Microscale to Nanoscale
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Titanium Surface Modification Methods
6.3. Limitations and Conclusion
Chapter 7. Titanium Nanotubes as Carriers of Osteogenic Growth Factors and Antibacterial Drugs for Applications in Dental Implantology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Titanium Nanotubes
7.3. TiO2 Nanotubes for Implant Fabrication
7.4. Functionalization of TiO2 Nanotubes with Growth Factors and Antibacterial/Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
7.5. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Cellular Responses to Nanoscale Surface Modifications of Titanium Implants for Dentistry and Bone Tissue Engineering Applications
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Nanotopography Generated from Surface Modification of Ti Implants
8.3. Nanotopography and Protein Absorption
8.4. Nanotopography Alters Osteoblast Responses
8.5. Nanotopography and Stem Cell Responses
8.6. Conclusions
Chapter 9. Corrosion Resistance of Ti6Al4V with Nanostructured TiO2 Coatings
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Nanostructured TiO2 Deposited on Ti6Al4V
9.3. Characterization Techniques
9.4. Corrosion Tests with Electrochemical Techniques
9.5. Conclusions
Chapter 10. Multiwalled Carbon Nanotubes/Hydroxyapatite Nanoparticles Incorporated GTR Membranes
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Periodontal Defects and GTR
10.3. Use of Electrospinning for Preparation of Nanocomposites
10.4. GTR Membranes Based on Electrospun CNT/HA Nanoparticles Incorporated Composite Nanofibers
10.5. Conclusions
Chapter 11. Fabrication of PEG Hydrogel Micropatterns by Soft-Photolithography and PEG Hydrogel as Guided Bone Regeneration Membrane in Dental Implantology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Microfabrication
11.3. Lithography
11.4. Hydrogel as a Biomaterial
11.5. Soft-Photolithography of Hydrogel Micropatterns
11.6. PEG Hydrogel as GBR Membrane in Dental Implantology
11.7. Conclusions
Chapter 12. Nano-Apatitic Composite Scaffolds for Stem Cell Delivery and Bone Tissue Engineering
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Development of Nano-Apatitic and Macroporous Scaffolds
12.3. Cell Infiltration into Scaffold
12.4. Biomimetic Nano-Apatite–Collagen Fiber Scaffold
12.5. Fast Fracture of Nano-Apatite Scaffold
12.6. Fatigue of Nano-Apatite Scaffold
12.7. Nano-Apatite Scaffold–Human Umbilical Cord Stem Cell Interactions
12.8. Seeding Bone Marrow Stem Cells on Nano-Apatite Scaffolds
12.9. Conclusions
Chapter 13. Self-Assembly of Proteins and Peptides and Their Applications in Bionanotechnology and Dentistry
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Mechanism of Molecular Self-Assembly
13.3. Classification of Self-Assembly
13.4. Self-Assembly of Proteins and Peptides
13.5. Bionanotechnology Applications
13.6. Peptide Nanofibers, Nanotubes, and Nanowires
13.7. Three-Dimensional Peptide Matrix Scaffolds
13.8. Advantages and Limitations of Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix Scaffolds
13.9. Self-Assembly in Regenerative Biology and Dentistry
13.10. Conclusions
Chapter 14. Bone Regeneration Using Self-Assembled Nanoparticle-Based Scaffolds
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Scaffolding Biomaterials
14.3. Growth Factors
14.4. Controlled Release Technology
14.5. Controlled Release Systems for Bone Regeneration
14.6. Conclusions
Chapter 15. Surface Engineering of Dental Tools with Diamond for Improved Life and Performance
15.1. Tooth Materials
15.2. Dental Burs
15.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition of Diamond Films onto Dental Burs
15.4. Bur Performance Investigations
15.5. Conclusions
Chapter 16. Nanomechanical Characterization of Mineralized Tissues in the Oral Cavity
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Basic Data Analysis Protocol for Nanoindentation
16.3. Nanoindentation of Oral Mineralized Tissues
16.4. Conclusions
Chapter 17. Nanoindentation Techniques for the Determination of Mechanical Properties of Materials in Dentistry
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Basic Information from the Load–Displacement Curves
17.3. Characterization of Inelastic Properties
17.4. Determination of Properties in Nonhomogeneous Bodies
17.5. Characterization of Time-Dependent Load Response
17.6. Resistance Against Crack Propagation
17.7. Scratch Tests for the Evaluation of Friction and Wear Resistance
17.8. Devices for Nanoindentation
Chapter 18. Nanocharacterization Techniques for Dental Implant Development
18.1. Measurement of the Topology of Nanostructures
18.2. Measurement of Nanostructure Internal Geometries
18.3. Measurement of Composition of Nanostructures
18.4. Measurement of the Mechanical Properties of Nanostructures
18.5. Conclusions
Chapter 19. Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery Systems for Oral Cancer Treatment
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Cancer Treatment Techniques
19.3. Mechanism of Action of Chemotherapeutic Agents
19.4. Oral Cancer
19.5. TNM Classification of Tumors
19.6. Management of Oral Cancer
19.7. Nanoparticulate-Based Drug Delivery in Cancer Treatment
19.8. Conclusions
Chapter 20. Carbon Nanotubes in Cancer Therapy and Drug Delivery
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Cellular Uptake of CNTs
20.3. CNTs as Carriers for Drug, Gene, and Protein
20.4. CNTs for Oral Cancer Therapy
20.5. Conclusions
Chapter 21. Nanodiagnostics in Microbiology and Dentistry
21.1. Introduction
21.2. Nanomaterials
21.3. Biomedical Applications of Nanotechnology and its Limitations
21.4. Nanotechnology Applications in Drug Delivery Systems, Nanodiagnostics, and Various Other Fields
21.5. Contribution of Microbiology to Nanotechnology
21.6. AFM Imaging of Microorganisms
21.7. Nanoplasmonic Sensors Detecting Live Viruses
21.8. Nanodentistry
21.9. Conclusions
Index
New nanomaterials are leading to a range of emerging dental treatments that utilize more biomimetic materials that more closely duplicate natural tooth structure (or bone, in the case of implants). The use of nanostructures that will work in harmony with the body’s own regenerative processes (eg, to restore tooth structure or alveolar bone) are moving into clinical practice. This book brings together an international team of experts from the fields of nanomaterials, biomedical engineering and dentistry, to cover the new materials and techniques with potential for use intra-orally or extra-orally for the restoration, fixation, replacement, or regeneration of hard and soft tissues in and about the oral cavity and craniofacial region. New dental nanotechnologies include the use of advanced inorganic and organic materials, smart and biomimetic materials, tissue engineering and drug delivery strategies.
- Book prepared by an interdisciplinary and international group of bio-nanomaterial scientists and dental/oral biomedical researchers
- Comprehensive professional reference for the subject covering materials fabrication and use of materials for all major diagnostic and therapeutic dental applications – repair,restoration, regeneration, implants and prevention
- Book focuses in depth on the materials manufacturing processes involved with emphasis on pre-clinical and clinical applications, use and biocompatibility
- Industry sector / academic specialisation
- Bio-nanomaterials
- Dental biomaterials
- Dental researchers and clinical practitioners, primarily in the areas of dental materials, restorative dentistry, implantology, oral surgery and periodontics.
- Dental and orthopaedic implant companies
- Companies manufacturing Dental composite resin (tooth coloured restorative filler materials)
- Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies producing bone and tissue regenerative biomaterials.
- Biosensor companies
About the Editors
Karthikeyan Subramani Editor
Assistant Professor of Dental Medicine at Roseman University of Health Sciences, USA. He was the recipient of the prestigious 2006 Andre Schroeder Research Prize from Straumann (Switzerland) for his innovative research findings during his Biomedical Nanotechnology degree program in the United Kingdom. Dr. Subramani was involved in the International Team for Implantology (ITI) funded research projects in Switzerland, the Netherlands and in the USA. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed research papers and review manuscripts and has authored numerous book chapters. He is also the editor of the Elsevier book Nanomaterials in Clinical Dentistry together with Waqar Ahmed.
Waqar Ahmed Editor
Professor of Nanotechnology at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. His research interests include the synthesis of nanomaterials and nanoparticles and their applications in medicine, dentistry and energy applications
