Emerging Nanotechnologies in Dentistry
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nanotechnology and its applications in dentistry
2. Nanoparticles for dental materials
3. Antimicrobial nanoparticles in Restorative Composites
4. Nanotechnology in operative dentistry
5. Impact of Nanotechnology on dental implants
6. Titanium surface modification techniques for dental implants – From microscale to the nanoscale
7. Titanium nanotubes as carriers of osteogenic growth factors and antibacterial drugs for applications in dental implants 8. Cellular responses to nanoscale surface modifications of titanium implants for dentistry and bone tissue engineering application
9. Corrosion resistance of Ti-6Al-4V with nanostructured TiO2 coatings
10. Multiwalled Carbon Nanotubes/Hydroxyapatite Nanoparticles incorporated GTR membranes
11. Nano-apatitic calcium phosphate scaffolds for Stem Cell Delivery and Bone Tissue Engineering
12. Self-assembly of proteins and peptides and their applications in bionanotechnology and dentistry
13. Surface engineering of Dental Tools with diamond for improved life and performance
14. Nanomechanical characterization of mineralized tissues in the oral cavity
15. Nanoindentation Techniques for the determination of mechanical properties of materials in dentistry
16. Nanocharacterization Techniques for Dental Implant Development
17. Nanoparticulate drug delivery systems for oral cancer treatment
18. Carbon Nanotubes in Cancer Therapy and Drug Delivery research
19. Nanodiagnostics in microbiology and dentistry
20. Neurotoxicity of Nanomaterials
Description
Emerging Nanotechnologies in Dentistry, Second Edition, brings together an international team of experts from the fields of materials science, nanotechnology and dentistry to explain these new materials and their applications for the restoration, fixation, replacement or regeneration of hard and soft tissues in and about the oral cavity and craniofacial region.
New nanomaterials are leading to a range of emerging dental treatments that utilize more biomimetic materials that more closely duplicate natural tooth structure (or bone, in the case of implants). Each chapter has been comprehensively revised from the first edition, and new chapters cover important advances in graphene based materials for dentistry, liposome based nanocarriers and the neurotoxicity of nanomaterials used in dentistry.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive professional reference for the subject covering materials fabrication and use of materials for all major diagnostic and therapeutic dental applications: repair, restoration, regeneration, implants and prevention
- Focuses in depth on the materials manufacturing processes involved, with emphasis on pre-clinical and clinical applications, use and biocompatibility
- Examines the use of novel nanomaterials including graphene in dentistry, exploring how these may best be used
Readership
Academics and biomedical engineers working in the areas of nanomedicine, nanomaterials, dentistry and oral health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122921
- eBook ISBN:
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128122914
About the Editors
Karthikeyan Subramani Editor
Assistant Professor of Dental Medicine at Roseman University of Health Sciences, USA. He was the recipient of the prestigious 2006 Andre Schroeder Research Prize from Straumann (Switzerland) for his innovative research findings during his Biomedical Nanotechnology degree program in the United Kingdom. Dr. Subramani was involved in the International Team for Implantology (ITI) funded research projects in Switzerland, the Netherlands and in the USA. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed research papers and review manuscripts and has authored numerous book chapters. He is also the editor of the Elsevier book Nanomaterials in Clinical Dentistry together with Waqar Ahmed.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Dental Medicine, Roseman University of Health Sciences, Henderson, NV, USA
Waqar Ahmed Editor
Professor of Nanotechnology at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. His research interests include the synthesis of nanomaterials and nanoparticles and their applications in medicine, dentistry and energy applications
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, Lincoln, UK