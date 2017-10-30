Emerging Nanotechnologies in Dentistry, Second Edition, brings together an international team of experts from the fields of materials science, nanotechnology and dentistry to explain these new materials and their applications for the restoration, fixation, replacement or regeneration of hard and soft tissues in and about the oral cavity and craniofacial region.

New nanomaterials are leading to a range of emerging dental treatments that utilize more biomimetic materials that more closely duplicate natural tooth structure (or bone, in the case of implants). Each chapter has been comprehensively revised from the first edition, and new chapters cover important advances in graphene based materials for dentistry, liposome based nanocarriers and the neurotoxicity of nanomaterials used in dentistry.