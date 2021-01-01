Emerging Nanotechnologies for Renewable Energy

Emerging Nanotechnologies for Energy offers a detailed overview of the benefits and applications of nanotechnology in the renewable energy sector.

This book highlights recent work carried out on the emerging role of nanotechnology in renewable energy applications ranging from photovoltaics to battery technology and energy from waste. The work presented is both fundamental and highly applied in nature and written by international authors from both industry and academia providing a balanced perspective. Issues such as scale up from laboratory to industrial scale are also addressed to move nanotechnologies described from the bench to manufacture.

The book is a valuable resource for students at postgraduate and advanced undergraduate levels, researchers in industry and academia, technology leaders and policy and decision makers in the energy and engineering sectors.