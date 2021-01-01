Emerging Nanotechnologies for Renewable Energy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Nanocarbons for emerging photovoltaic applications
2. Transition metal sulphides for supercapacitors
3. Third generation solar cells
4. Synthesis of nanocrystalline pyrite thin films for photovoltaic applications
5. Recent advances in applications of nanoparticles for sustainable energy
6. Synthesis of highly stable nanoparticles in harsh environments
7. Nanoparticles for petroleum reservoir engineering
8. Nanoparticles for sustainable energy generation
9. Energy transportation and nanoparticles
10. Role of nanotechnologies in biofuel production
11. Modelling of sustainable energy production with nanoparticles
12. Recent advances in storage batteries
13. Emerging nanotechnologies for lithium ion batteries
14. Developments of perovskite photovoltaics
15. Carbon based dielectric materials
16. Nanomaterials based linings for applications in incinerators
17. Integration of nano-energy systems
Description
Emerging Nanotechnologies for Energy offers a detailed overview of the benefits and applications of nanotechnology in the renewable energy sector.
This book highlights recent work carried out on the emerging role of nanotechnology in renewable energy applications ranging from photovoltaics to battery technology and energy from waste. The work presented is both fundamental and highly applied in nature and written by international authors from both industry and academia providing a balanced perspective. Issues such as scale up from laboratory to industrial scale are also addressed to move nanotechnologies described from the bench to manufacture.
The book is a valuable resource for students at postgraduate and advanced undergraduate levels, researchers in industry and academia, technology leaders and policy and decision makers in the energy and engineering sectors.
Key Features
- Offers insights into a wide range of nanoscale technologies for the generation, storage and transfer of energy
- Shows how nanotechnology is being used to create new, more environmentally friendly energy solutions
- Assesses the challenges involved in scaling up nanotechnology-based energy solutions to an industrial scale
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213469
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Waqar Ahmed
Waqar Ahmed is a Professor of Nanoscience and Deputy Head of School at the School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, UK. His research focuses in the areas of nanoscience, nanotechnology and nanomedicine. In particular, the emphasis of his research at present focuses on nanoscience and nanotechnology for renewable energy, energy modelling and management and sustainability.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, UK.
Matthew Booth
Matthew Booth is a Lecturer in Experimental Physics at the School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, UK. His research focuses on semiconductor nanocrystals.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, UK
Ehsan Nourafkan
Dr. Ehsan Nourafkan graduated in Chemical Engineering from the University of Shiraz. He then worked for two years in the industry before joining the University of Leeds in 2015. At Leeds, he has worked as a post-doc researcher on an ERC funded project entitled NanoEOR for three years. Then he moved to the University of Lincoln as a research fellow in 2018 for the next stage of his career. His research interests mainly involve focusing on application of nanotechnology for a wide spectrum of energy sectors, particularly in production, transport and storage of renewable energy. He also has experience of delivering consultancy services for the waste incineration industry, as well as working collaboratively with researchers across the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant, School of Mathematics and Physics, College of Science, University of Lincoln, UK
