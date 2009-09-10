Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing

Nanotechnology is a technology on the verge of commercialization. In this important work, an unrivalled team of international experts provides an exploration of the emerging nanotechnologies that are poised to make the nano-revolution a reality in the manufacturing sector. From their different perspectives, the contributors explore how developments in nanotechnology are transforming areas as diverse as medicine, advanced materials, energy, electronics and agriculture.

Key topics covered include:

Characterization of nanostructures

Bionanotechnology

Nanoelectronics

Micro- and nanomachining

Self-assembly techniques

New applications of carbon nanotubes

Environmental and health impacts

This book provides an important and in-depth guide to the applications and impact of nanotechnology to different manufacturing sectors. As such, it will find a broad readership, from R&D scientists and engineers to venture capitalists.

About the Authors

Waqar Ahmed is Chair of Nanotechnology & Advanced Manufacturing and the Director of the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. He has contributed to the wider industrial adoption of surface coating solutions through fundamental research and modeling of gas phase processes in CVD and studies of tribological behavior.

Mark J. Jackson is a Professor at the Birck Nanotechnology Center and Center for Advanced Manufacturing, College of Technology at Purdue University. Dr Jackson is active in research work concerned with understanding the properties of materials in the field of microscale metal cutting, micro- and nanoabrasive machining, and laser micromachining. He is also involved in developing next generation manufacturing processes and biomedical engineering.