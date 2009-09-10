Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Nanotechnology to Nanomanufacturing
- Gas Phase Nanofication: A Strategy to Impart Fast Response in Sensors
- Advanced Characterization Techniques for Nanostructures
- Non-lithographic Techniques for Nanostructuring of Thin Films and Bulk Surfaces
- Engineering the Synthesis of Carbon Nanotubes to Fabricate Novel Nanostructures
- Upconverting Fluorescent Nanoparticles for Biological Applications
- Micro- and Nanomachining
- Design of Experiments: A Key to Innovation in Nanotechnology
- Environmental and Occupational Health Issues with Nanoparticles
- Commercialization of Nanotechnologies: Technology Transfer from University Research Laboratories
- Fabrication of Hydrogel Micropatterns by Soft Photolithography
- Nanocrystalline Diamond for RF-MEMS Applications
- Analysis of the Effects of Micromachining using Nanostructured Cutting Tools
- Metal Oxide Nanopowder
Nanotechnology is a technology on the verge of commercialization. In this important work, an unrivalled team of international experts provides an exploration of the emerging nanotechnologies that are poised to make the nano-revolution a reality in the manufacturing sector. From their different perspectives, the contributors explore how developments in nanotechnology are transforming areas as diverse as medicine, advanced materials, energy, electronics and agriculture.
Key topics covered include:
- Characterization of nanostructures
- Bionanotechnology
- Nanoelectronics
- Micro- and nanomachining
- Self-assembly techniques
- New applications of carbon nanotubes
- Environmental and health impacts
This book provides an important and in-depth guide to the applications and impact of nanotechnology to different manufacturing sectors. As such, it will find a broad readership, from R&D scientists and engineers to venture capitalists.
Waqar Ahmed is Chair of Nanotechnology & Advanced Manufacturing and the Director of the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. He has contributed to the wider industrial adoption of surface coating solutions through fundamental research and modeling of gas phase processes in CVD and studies of tribological behavior.
Mark J. Jackson is a Professor at the Birck Nanotechnology Center and Center for Advanced Manufacturing, College of Technology at Purdue University. Dr Jackson is active in research work concerned with understanding the properties of materials in the field of microscale metal cutting, micro- and nanoabrasive machining, and laser micromachining. He is also involved in developing next generation manufacturing processes and biomedical engineering.
• Explains how to use biological pathways to produce nanoelectric devices • Presents data on new, experimental designs • Discusses the history of carbon nanotubes and how they are synthesized to fabricate novel nanostructures (incl. data on laser ablation) • Extensive use of illustrations, tables, and figures throughout
Researchers, students, nanotech professionals, venture capitalists, and governing bodies.
- 400
- English
- © William Andrew 2010
- 10th September 2009
- William Andrew
- 9780080947631
- 9780815519782
- 9780815515838
Waqar Ahmed Author
Waqar Ahmed is Professor of Nanoscience in the School of Mathematics and Physics, College of Science at the University of Lincoln, UK. His major research interests are in the field of nanoscience, nanotechnology and nanomedicine. At Lincoln his research is focused on nanoscience and nanotechnology for renewable energy, energy modelling and management and sustainability. He is also interested in applications of technology in teaching and learning. He has authored or coauthored over 500 publications including peer-reviewed papers, books, book chapters, reviews and expert opinions in multidisciplinary subjects.
Professor and Head of Institute of Nanotechnology and Bioengineering, University of Central Lancashire, UK
M. J. Jackson Author
Mark Jackson Author
Associate Clinical Professor Medicine/Dermatology