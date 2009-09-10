Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515838, 9780080947631

Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing

1st Edition

Authors: Waqar Ahmed Waqar Ahmed M. J. Jackson Mark Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780080947631
eBook ISBN: 9780815519782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515838
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 10th September 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. Nanotechnology to Nanomanufacturing

  2. Gas Phase Nanofication: A Strategy to Impart Fast Response in Sensors

  3. Advanced Characterization Techniques for Nanostructures

  4. Non-lithographic Techniques for Nanostructuring of Thin Films and Bulk Surfaces

  5. Engineering the Synthesis of Carbon Nanotubes to Fabricate Novel Nanostructures

  6. Upconverting Fluorescent Nanoparticles for Biological Applications

  7. Micro- and Nanomachining

  8. Design of Experiments: A Key to Innovation in Nanotechnology

  9. Environmental and Occupational Health Issues with Nanoparticles

  10. Commercialization of Nanotechnologies: Technology Transfer from University Research Laboratories

  11. Fabrication of Hydrogel Micropatterns by Soft Photolithography

  12. Nanocrystalline Diamond for RF-MEMS Applications

  13. Analysis of the Effects of Micromachining using Nanostructured Cutting Tools

  14. Metal Oxide Nanopowder

 

Description

Nanotechnology is a technology on the verge of commercialization. In this important work, an unrivalled team of international experts provides an exploration of the emerging nanotechnologies that are poised to make the nano-revolution a reality in the manufacturing sector. From their different perspectives, the contributors explore how developments in nanotechnology are transforming areas as diverse as medicine, advanced materials, energy, electronics and agriculture.

Key topics covered include:

  • Characterization of nanostructures
  • Bionanotechnology
  • Nanoelectronics
  • Micro- and nanomachining
  • Self-assembly techniques
  • New applications of carbon nanotubes
  • Environmental and health impacts

This book provides an important and in-depth guide to the applications and impact of nanotechnology to different manufacturing sectors. As such, it will find a broad readership, from R&D scientists and engineers to venture capitalists.

About the Authors

Waqar Ahmed is Chair of Nanotechnology & Advanced Manufacturing and the Director of the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. He has contributed to the wider industrial adoption of surface coating solutions through fundamental research and modeling of gas phase processes in CVD and studies of tribological behavior.

Mark J. Jackson is a Professor at the Birck Nanotechnology Center and Center for Advanced Manufacturing, College of Technology at Purdue University. Dr Jackson is active in research work concerned with understanding the properties of materials in the field of microscale metal cutting, micro- and nanoabrasive machining, and laser micromachining. He is also involved in developing next generation manufacturing processes and biomedical engineering.

Key Features

• Explains how to use biological pathways to produce nanoelectric devices • Presents data on new, experimental designs • Discusses the history of carbon nanotubes and how they are synthesized to fabricate novel nanostructures (incl. data on laser ablation) • Extensive use of illustrations, tables, and figures throughout

Readership

Researchers, students, nanotech professionals, venture capitalists, and governing bodies.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2010
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780080947631
eBook ISBN:
9780815519782
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515838

About the Authors

Waqar Ahmed

Professor of Nanotechnology at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. His research interests include the synthesis of nanomaterials and nanoparticles and their applications in medicine, dentistry and energy applications

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, Lincoln, UK

Waqar Ahmed Author

Waqar Ahmed is Professor of Nanoscience in the School of Mathematics and Physics, College of Science at the University of Lincoln, UK. His major research interests are in the field of nanoscience, nanotechnology and nanomedicine. At Lincoln his research is focused on nanoscience and nanotechnology for renewable energy, energy modelling and management and sustainability. He is also interested in applications of technology in teaching and learning. He has authored or coauthored over 500 publications including peer-reviewed papers, books, book chapters, reviews and expert opinions in multidisciplinary subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Institute of Nanotechnology and Bioengineering, University of Central Lancashire, UK

M. J. Jackson Author

Mark Jackson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor Medicine/Dermatology

