Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Nanotechnology to Nanomanufacturing
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Approaches to Nanotechnology
- 1.3 Transition from Nanotechnology to Nanomanufacturing
- 1.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Gas phase nanofication: A strategy to impart fast response in sensors
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Proposed Rationale
- 2.3 Methods of Establishing the Desired Redox pO2
- 2.4 Sample Preparation
- 2.5 Results and Discussion
- 2.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Advanced characterization techniques for nanostructures
- 3.1 Measurement of the Topology of Nanostructures
- 3.2 Measurement of Internal Geometries of Nanostructures
- 3.3 Measurement of Composition of Nanostructures
- 3.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Non-lithographic techniques for nanostructuring of thin films and bulk surfaces
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Template-assisted Nanostructuring
- 4.3 Electric Field Induced Nanostructuring
- 4.4 Laser-induced Nanostructuring
- 4.5 Vapour–Liquid–Solid Technique
- 4.6 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 5. Engineered carbon nanotube field emission devices
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Field Emission
- 5.3 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Upconverting fluorescent nanoparticles for biological applications
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 The Mechanism of Fluorescent UC
- 6.3 Upconverting Nanoparticles
- 6.4 Conjugation of Biomolecules to UCN
- 6.5 UCN for Biological Applications
- 6.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Micro- and nanomachining
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Machining Effects at the Microscale
- 7.3 Size Effects in Micromachining
- 7.4 Nanomachining
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Design of experiments: A key to innovation in nanotechnology
- 8.1 Introduction to DoE
- 8.2 OFAT: The Predominant Method Used in Practice
- 8.3 Traditional Methods Used in Research and Development
- 8.4 Modern DoE Methods Appropriate for Nanotechnology and Nanomanufacturing
- 8.5 Summary of Nanotechnology Articles that Use Statistical Experimentation
- 8.6 Final Remarks
- References
- Chapter 9. Environmental and occupational health issues with nanoparticles
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Potential Health Effects
- 9.3 Current State of the Literature
- 9.4 Characterization of Airborne Nanoparticles
- 9.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Commercialization of nanotechnologies: Technology transfer from university research laboratories
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Role of Government in Commercialization
- 10.3 Role of Academic Research in Commercializing Nanotechnology Products
- 10.4 Technology Transfer for Nanotechnology Products
- 10.5 IP—Impact and Ownership
- 10.6 Role of the Entrepreneur, Major Corporations, and National Laboratories in Commercialization
- 10.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Internet Resources
- Chapter 11. Fabrication of hydrogel micropatterns by soft photolithography
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Microfabrication
- 11.3 Lithography
- 11.4 Hydrogel as a biomaterial
- 11.5 Soft photolithography of hydrogel micropatterns
- 11.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Nanocrystalline diamond for RF-MEMS applications
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Diamond crystal structure and properties
- 12.3 Chemical vapour deposition of diamond films
- 12.4 Growth mechanism of NCD films
- 12.5 Techniques for the characterization of NCD films
- 12.6 Mechanical resonators
- 12.7 Electrostatic and thermal switches
- 12.8 DESIGN of the thermally actuated NCD actuator
- 12.9 Fabrication and integration
- 12.10 Measurement and analysis
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 13. Analysis of the effects of micromachining using nanostructured cutting tools
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Computational Analyses
- 13.3 Computational Results
- 13.4 Discussion
- 13.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Metal oxide nanopowder
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Use of Nanopowders Since the Year 2000
- 14.3 The Chemistry of Metal Oxide Nanopowder
- 14.4 Different Methods Used for the Synthesis of Metal Oxide Nanopowder
- 14.5 Characterization of Metal Oxide Nanopowder
- 14.6 Application Based on Phase Transfer
- 14.7 Synthesis of Bimetallic Alkoxide for the preparation of Bimetallic Oxide Nanopowder
- 14.8 Applications of Metal Oxide for Photoluminescence
- 14.9 Conclusions
- 14.10 Future Prospects
- Acknowledgement
- Dedication
- References
- Chapter 15. Some approaches to large-scale manufacturing of liposomes
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Structure and Self-Assembly of Phospholipids
- 15.3 Biological Functionality of Liposomes
- 15.4 Methods of Liposome Preparation
- 15.5 Large-Scale Manufacture of Particulate-Based Proliposomes
- 15.6 Large-Scale Manufacture of Ethanol-Based Proliposomes
- 15.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 16. Nanocoatings in medicine: Antiquity and modern times
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 What Is a Nanocoating?
- 16.3 Common Nanocoating Methods
- 16.4 Nonmedical Applications of Nanocoating Technologies
- 16.5 Nanocoating of Medical Devices
- 16.6 Nanocoating of Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms
- 16.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 17. Smart precursors for smart nanoparticles
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Type of Nanoparticles
- 17.3 Structure of Nanoparticles
- 17.4 Conductive Properties
- 17.5 Metal Oxide
- 17.6 Shape of the Particles
- 17.7 Surface Charge Density and their Colloidal Stability
- 17.8 Chemistry of Metal Alkoxides Used as Single-Source Molecular Precursors for the Synthesis of Nanomaterials
- 17.9 Molecular Structure Plays the Decisive Role
- 17.10 Experimental Techniques
- 17.11 Diffraction Techniques
- 17.12 Miscellaneous Techniques
- 17.13 Applications of Nanomaterials
- 17.14 Uses of Nanomaterials for Various Applications
- 17.15 Conclusion
- Dedication
- References
- Index
Description
In the second edition of Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing, an unrivalled team of international experts explores existing and emerging nanotechnologies as they transform large-scale manufacturing contexts in key sectors such as medicine, advanced materials, energy, and electronics. From their different perspectives, the contributors explore technologies and techniques as well as applications and how they transform those sectors.
With updated chapters and expanded coverage, the new edition of Emerging Nanotechnologies for Manufacturing reflects the latest developments in nanotechnologies for manufacturing and covers additional nanotechnologies applied in the medical fields, such as drug delivery systems. New chapters on graphene and smart precursors for novel nanomaterials are also added.
This important and in-depth guide will benefit a broad readership, from R&D scientists and engineers to venture capitalists.
Key Features
- Covers nanotechnology for manufacturing techniques and applications across a variety of industries
- Explores the latest developments such as nanosuspensions and nanocarriers in drug delivery systems, graphene applications, and usage of smart precursors to develop nanomaterials
- Proven reference guide written by leading experts in the field
Readership
Engineers, scientists and technical managers working in manufacturing contexts in sectors such as medicine, electronics, advanced materials, energy, and agriculture.
Post-graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 15th September 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296434
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323289900
About the Authors
Waqar Ahmed Author
Professor of Nanotechnology at the University of Central Lancashire, UK. His research interests include the synthesis of nanomaterials and nanoparticles and their applications in medicine, dentistry and energy applications
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Lincoln, Lincoln, UK
Mark Jackson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor Medicine/Dermatology