Emerging Nanotechnologies for Diagnostics, Drug Delivery and Medical Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Therapeutic Applications of Polymeric Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polymers as Drug Delivery Systems
- 3. Polymers in Imaging and Diagnosis
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 2. Multifunctional Micro- and Nanoparticles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Micro- and Nanomaterials in the Synthesis of Multifunctional Carriers
- 3. Types of Functional Moieties
- 4. Functionalization of Micro- and Nanoparticles
Chapter 3. Nanomicelles in Diagnosis and Drug Delivery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanomicelle Preparation
- 3. Application of Nanomicelle in Diagnostics and Imaging
- 4. Application of Nanomicelles in Drug Delivery
- 5. Conclusion
Chapter 4. Diagnosis and Drug Delivery to the Brain: Novel Strategies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Barriers for Brain Drug Delivery
- 3. Physiology of the Blood–Brain Barrier
- 4. Invasive Drug Delivery Approaches
- 5. Noninvasive Drug Delivery Approaches
- 6. Nanotechnology Approaches
- 7. Active Blood–Brain Barrier Targeting Strategies
- 8. Novel Nanoplatforms and Delivery Vehicles for BBB Targeting
- 9. Development of Neurodiagnostic Nanoimaging Platforms
- 10. Conclusion
Chapter 5. Emerging Nanotechnology for Stem Cell Therapy
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Application of Nanoparticles in Isolation of Stem Cells
- 3. Application of Nanoparticles in Stem Cell Tracking
- 4. Role of Nanotechnology in Regulating Microenvironment of Stem Cells: Potential Roles in Tissue Engineering
- 5. Nanoparticles as Macromolecular Delivery Systems for Stem Cells
- 6. Future Prospects and Challenges Facing the Field
Chapter 6. Nanoparticulate Systems for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Why Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine?
- 3. Types of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 7. Peptide and Protein-Based Therapeutic Agents
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Challenges With Peptide and Protein Therapeutics
- 3. Chemical Modifications
- 4. Micro- and Nanotechnology for Biologics in Drug Delivery
- 5. Protein- and Peptide-Based Therapeutics
- 6. Conclusion
Chapter 8. Nanotechnology in Intracellular Trafficking, Imaging, and Delivery of Therapeutic Agents
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanisms
- 3. Macropinocytosis
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 9. Electrospun Nanofibers in Drug Delivery: Fabrication, Advances, and Biomedical Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stimuli-Responsive Nanofibers in Drug Delivery Applications
- 3. Applications of Electrospun Nanofibers
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 10. Nanosystems for Diagnostic Imaging, Biodetectors, and Biosensors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanosystems as Platforms for Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
- 3. Diagnostic Imaging With Nanosystems
- 4. Biological Sensors
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 11. Micro- and Nanotechnology-Based Implantable Devices and Bionics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biocompatibility Issues of Implants
- 3. Microtechnology-Based Implantable Devices and Bionics
- 4. Nanotechnology-Based Implantable Devices and Bionics
- 5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Chapter 12. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery: Opportunities and Challenges
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Components of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 3. Solid Lipid Nanoparticle Production Techniques
- 4. Drug-Loading Capacity of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 5. Drug Incorporation Models of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 6. Drug Release From Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 7. Applications of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery
- 8. Stability Concerns of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 9. Toxicity Aspects of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 10. Diagnostic Applications of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 11. In Vivo Fate of Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- 12. Conclusions
Chapter 13. Microneedles in Drug Delivery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Skin Structure and Barrier to Transdermal Delivery
- 3. Microneedles
- 4. Selection of Microneedle Designs for Applications
- 5. Commercial Microneedle Devices
Chapter 14. Nanotechnology-Based Medical and Biomedical Imaging for Diagnostics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fluorescence-Based Imaging and Diagnostics
- 3. Nanocarriers in Biological Imaging
- 4. Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 15. Drug and Gene Delivery Materials and Devices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Advances in Delivery Systems
- 3. Gene Delivery
- 4. Gene Therapy Products
- 5. Conclusion and Future Direction
Description
Emerging Nanotechnologies for Diagnostics, Drug Delivery and Medical Devices covers the modern micro and nanotechnologies used for diagnosis, drug delivery, and theranostics using micro, nano, and implantable systems. In-depth coverage of all aspects of disease treatment is included.
In addition, the book covers cutting-edge research and technology that will help readers gain knowledge of novel approaches and their applications to improve drug/agent specificity for diagnosis and efficient disease treatment. It is a comprehensive guide for medical specialists, the pharmaceutical-industry, and academic researchers discussing the impact of nanotechnology on diagnosis, drug delivery, and theranostics.
Key Features
- Gives readers working in immunology, drug delivery, and medicine a greater awareness on how novel nanotechnology orientated methods can help improve treatment
- Provides readers with backgrounds in nanotechnology, chemistry, and materials science an understanding on how nanotechnology is used in immunology and drug delivery
- Includes focused coverage of the use of nanodevices in diagnostics, therapeutics, and theranostics not offered by other books
Readership
Academic researchers, medical specialists and pharmaceutical industry professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323429979
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323429788
About the Editors
Ashim Mitra Editor
Ashim K. Mitra is Professor and Chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, USA. He was named one of two recipients for the 2007 ARVO/Pfizer Ophthalmics Translational Research Award He is the Vice Provost for Interdisciplinary Research for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Director of Translational Research at UMKC School of Medicine. He is also the University of Missouri Curators’ Professor of Pharmacy and UMKC’s Chairman of Pharmaceutical Sciences He is the author and coauthor over 250 research articles, book chapters and review papers. Dr Mitra is the recipient of a number of research awards from the National Institutes of Health, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and numerous pharmaceutical organizations He is the 1999 recipient of the University Trustee’s Faculty Research award from the University of Missouri and 1992 recipient of National Collegiate Inventor of the Year Award from the National Invention Center and the BF Goodrich Corporation He has served as the editor of Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems (CRC Press) ,which is currently in its second edition and coeditor of Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews (Wiley).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Missouri, Kansas City, USA
Kishore Cholkar Editor
Kishore Cholkar is a PhD candidate at the University of Missouri research assistant to Prof. Mitra.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD candidate and research assistant, University of Missouri
Abhirup Mandal Editor
Abhirup Mandal is a PhD candidate at the University of Missouri research assistant to Prof. Mitra
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD candidate and research assistant, University of Missouri