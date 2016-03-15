Emerging Membrane Technology for Sustainable Water Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Emerging Membrane Technology for Sustainable Water Treatment provides the latest information on the impending crisis posed by water stress and poor sanitation, a timely issue that is one of the greatest human challenges of the 21st century. The book also discusses the use of membrane technology, a serious contender that can be used to confront the crisis on a global scale, along with its specific uses as a solution to this escalating problem.
Key Features
- Provides a unique source on membrane technology and its application for water treatment
- Focuses on technologies designed for the treatment of seawater and brackish water
- Highlights the most economically and environmentally friendly membrane technologies
- Lists various technologies and emphasizes their link to renewable energy, energy efficiency, nanotechnology, reuse, and recycle
Readership
Chemical and environmental engineers working in membrane treatment of water and waste-water; graduate and postgraduate students and researchers in academia; government and corporate labs; and water treatment equipment and global engineering companies.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Section 1. Membrane Processes for Global Water Solutions
- Chapter 1. Ethical and Sustainable Utilisation of Water: Global Scenarios and Engineering Responsibilities
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Global Perspectives
- 1.3. Global Plans
- 1.4. Engineering Responsibilities
- 1.5. Membrane Engineering
- Chapter 2. Introduction to Membrane Processes for Water Treatment
- 2.1. Membrane Materials
- 2.2. Membrane Separation
- 2.3. Membrane Processes
- 2.4. Hybrid Membrane Plants
- 2.5. Membrane Modules
- 2.6. Membrane Fouling and Control
- 2.7. Recent Developments and Future Prospects
- Section 2. Desalination and Potable Water Purification
- Chapter 3. Forward Osmosis for Sustainable Water Treatment
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Draw Solutions
- 3.3. Membranes and Modules
- 3.4. Applications of FO
- 3.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Desalination by Membrane Distillation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Membrane Distillation
- 4.3. Properties of Saline Aqueous Solutions
- 4.4. MD Desalination
- 4.5. Energy Consumption and Costs of MD Desalination
- 4.6. Conclusions and Future Perspectives in MD
- Chapter 5. Sustainable Energy Systems for Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Performance Limits
- 5.3. Performance and Losses in RO Desalination
- 5.4. Performance of PV Cells and Losses
- 5.5. RO Systems for Variable-Power Operation
- 5.6. Thermally Powered RO Systems
- 5.7. Conclusions and Outlook
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 6. Desalination and On-site Energy for Groundwater Treatment in Developing Countries Using Fuel Cells
- 6.1. Background
- 6.2. India's Water–Energy Nexus
- 6.3. FC Technology
- 6.4. FC Integrated Membrane Desalination
- 6.5. Zero Liquid Discharge Desalination Processes
- 6.6. Appropriate Desalination Technology for Remote Regions
- 6.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Ion Exchange Membranes for Water Softening and High-Recovery Desalination
- 7.1. Ion Exchange Materials and Water Softening
- 7.2. Donnan Dialysis
- 7.3. ED for Desalination
- 7.4. Conclusions
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 8. Water Treatment by Electromembrane Processes
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Electrodialysis (ED)
- 8.3. Electrodeionisation (EDI)
- 8.4. Capacitive Deionisation (CDI)
- 8.5. Conclusions and Recommendations
- List of Abbreviations
- Symbols
- Subscripts and Superscripts
- Greek Symbols
- Section 3. Wastewater Treatment for Reclamation and Reuse
- Chapter 9. Removal of Emerging Contaminants for Water Reuse by Membrane Technology
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Membrane Technology for Water Reclamation
- 9.3. NF/RO Separation
- 9.4. Other Membrane Processes
- 9.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Surfactant and Polymer-Based Technologies for Water Treatment
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Surfactant-Based Technologies for Water Treatment
- 10.3. Polymer-Based Technologies for Water Treatment
- 10.4. Combined Polymer–Surfactant-Based Technologies for Water Treatment
- 10.5. Characterisation of Micellar Size
- 10.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Submerged and Attached Growth Membrane Bioreactors and Forward Osmosis Membrane Bioreactors for Wastewater Treatment
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Biological and Membrane Filtration Processes in MBR
- 11.3. Membrane Fouling Classification and Mitigation Approaches
- 11.4. Development of AMBR
- 11.5. The Forward Osmosis MBR
- Chapter 12. Brine Treatment and High Recovery Desalination
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Energy and Pressure Considerations in High Recovery
- 12.3. Hybrid Processes to Overcome Salinity Limitations
- 12.4. Hybrid Processes that Overcome Scaling Problems
- 12.5. Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Greek Symbols
- Subscripts
- Section 4. New Membrane Materials and Applications
- Chapter 13. Development of Hybrid Processes for High Purity Water Production
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Process Technologies
- 13.3. HPW Applications
- 13.4. UPW Processes for Advanced Microchips
- 13.5. Water Reclamation for Reuse
- Chapter 14. Biomimetic Membranes for Water Purification and Wastewater Treatment
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Aquaporins
- 14.3. Biomimetic Membranes and Their Properties
- 14.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Novel Graphene Membranes – Theory and Application
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Porous Graphene Fluidics – Mass Transport across Porous Graphene
- 15.3. Mass Transport across Layered Graphene and Graphene Oxide
- 15.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Nanocomposite and Responsive Membranes for Water Treatment
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Responsive Materials
- 16.3. Nanocomposite Membranes
- 16.4. Summary
- Chapter 17. Membrane Fouling, Modelling and Recent Developments for Mitigation
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Foulants
- 17.3. Biological Fouling
- 17.4. Models for Fouling
- 17.5. Approaches to Mitigate Fouling
- 17.6. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 15th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444633125
About the Editor
Rajindar Singh
Rajindar Singh is President of Membrane Ventures, LLC. He is a Senior Member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, with more than 35 years of experience focusing on desalination, bioseparations, ion exchange, high purity water production, produced water treatment, membrane plants technical support, electrochemical fuel cells and polymers. Rajindar received post-graduate degrees in chemical engineering and bioengineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA. He is the co-inventor of six patents, and has published 40 journal papers and three books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Membrane Ventures, LLC, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Nicholas Hankins
Professor Nicholas Hankins is an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at The University of Oxford, and a Tutorial Fellow in Engineering at Lady Margaret Hall. He is Research Director of the Oxford Centre for Sustainable Water Engineering at Oxford University, and is the Oxford Director of the Singapore-Peking-Oxford Research enterprise. He is a Chartered Chemical Engineer, with over 26 years of research experience in industry and academia. His research has focused on the application of membranes, colloids, surfactants and interfaces to sustainable processes for potable water and wastewater treatment. He has published over 40 refereed journal articles and three chapters in books. He is Co Editor in Chief of the Elsevier Journal of Water Process Engineering and sits on the editorial board of Desalination, Desalination and Water Treatment, and Water. He is the founding chairman and organizer of the Oxford Water and Membranes Research Event, which he has run biennially since 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Centre for Sustainable Water Technology, Department of Engineering Science, The University of Oxford, Oxford, UK