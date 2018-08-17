Emerging Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage
1st Edition
Description
Emerging Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage presents the state-of-art of emerging materials for energy conversion technologies (solar cells and fuel cells) and energy storage technologies (batteries, supercapacitors and hydrogen storage). The book is organized into five primary sections, each with three chapters authored by worldwide experts in the fields of materials science, physics, chemistry and engineering. It covers the fundamentals, functionalities, challenges and prospects of different classes of emerging materials, such as wide bandgap semiconductors, oxides, carbon-based nanostructures, advanced ceramics, chalcogenide nanostructures, and flexible organic electronics nanomaterials.
The book is an important reference for students and researchers (from academics, but also industry) interested in understanding the properties of emerging materials.
Key Features
- Explores the fundamentals, challenges and prospects for the application of emerging materials in the development of energy conversion and storage devices
- Presents a discussion of solar cell and photovoltaic, fuel cell, battery electrode, supercapacitor and hydrogen storage applications
- Includes notable examples of energy devices based on emerging materials to illustrate recent advances in this field
Readership
Researchers, engineers, academics, physicists, chemists, and lecturers working in the fields of materials science and energy
Table of Contents
Part 1: Emerging materials for dye-sensitized solar cells and thermoelectrics
1. SnTe: Structure, Synthesis and Thermoelectric properties
Jin Zou
2. Metal Oxide Nanoparticles as Electron Transport Layer in Third Generation Solar Cells
Savas Sonmezoglu
Part 2: Emerging materials for electrochemical applications
3. Exploring the properties and fuel cell applications of atomic layer deposited metal oxide ultrathin films
Mariana Fraga
4. Development, Challenges and Prospects of Carbon-Based Electrode for Lithium Air Batteries
Takahiro Ishizaki
Part 3: Emerging materials for supercapacitors
5. Emerging 2D nanomaterials for supercapacitor applications
Xinheng Li
6. Prospective Synthesis Approaches to Emerging Materials for Supercapacitor
S. J. Park
7. Advances in Flexible supercapacitors for portable and wearable smart gadgets
Deepak Dubal
8. Simple Parallel-Plate Capacitors to High–Energy Density Future Supercapacitors: A Materials Review
Tara P. Dhakal
Part 4: Emerging materials for multifunctional applications in energy conversion and storage
9. Advanced nanocarbon materials for future energy application
Siglinda Perathoner
Part 5: Emerging materials for hydrogen storage
10. All-metal and Non-metal Aromatic Clusters as Hydrogen and Carbon Monoxide Storage Materials
Pratim K. Chattaraj
11. Liquid Phase Chemical Hydrogen Storage: From Recent Developments to Future Objectives
Mehmet Zahmakiran
12. Recent progresses on the Mg-Co-H and Mg-Fe-H systems for hydrogen storage applications
Fabiana Cristina Gennari
13. A systematic approach to the synthesis, thermal stability and hydrogen storage properties of rare earth borohydrides
Fabiana Cristina Gennari
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137956
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137949
About the Editor
Kuan Yew Cheong
Kuan Yew Cheong received the B. Eng (1st Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia in 1997. After graduation, he worked in a project management company and a semiconductor-device manufacturing factory in Malaysia as a project engineer and quality assurance engineer, respectively, before deciding to pursue his postgraduate study. As the Fellow under the Academic Staff Training Scheme of USM, in 2001, he completed his M.Sc. in Materials Engineering (Thin Film Technology) at USM and, in 2004, he graduated with a Ph.D from the School of Microelectronic Engineering, Griffith University, Australia that was fully sponsored by Australian Research Council, USM, and Griffith University Postgraduate Research Scholarship. He worked as a lecturer, Senior Lecturer, and Assoc. Professor at the School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, USM, since November 2004, and was promoted to full Professor in June 2014. Prof. Cheong’s main research area is on semiconductor material and device fabrication for energy related application, electronic packaging, and characterization. Outcomes of his research published in more than 170 high impact-factor journals and 5 book chapters. Currently, he serves as an Editor of Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing and Associate Editor of Physics Express. He also recently edited a book entitled “Two-dimensional Nanostructures for Energy Related Applications”. Honoring his excellent contribution in research, the Academy of Sciences Malaysia has accoladed Prof. Cheong with ‘Top Research Scientists Malaysia (TRSM) 2013” in 2014. He is a member of Materials Research Society (USA), a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical, Electronic Engineers (IEEE), and a Fellow of The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, Universiti Sains, Malaysia
Giuliana Impellizzeri
Giuliana Impellizzeri attained her Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Catania in 2004. She is a CNR researcher at the Institute of Microelectronics and Microsystems (IMM) of the National Research Council (CNR) in Italy, a position she has held since November 1, 2004. She leads experimental research focused on materials science and has experience in atomic layer deposition (ALD), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), ion implantation, and photocatalytic, structural and electrical properties of semiconductor-based materials. Her research activities are mainly focused on nanostructured photocatalytic semiconductors (principally TiO2 and ZnO) for application in water treatment. She also studies the electrical activation and diffusion of dopants in crystalline silicon and germanium, and their interaction with point defects and impurities for future microelectronic devices. Dr. Impellizzeri is the author of more than 110 papers published in international refereed journals. She is Editor of three Elsevier volumes: Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research Section B 256 (2007); Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing 15 (2012); Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing 42 (2016). She is overseeing Editor of one Elsevier volume: Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing 55, (2016). She is Member of the Board of the Institute for Microelectronics and Mycrosystem (IMM) of the CNR. She is Editor of the Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing journal (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Italian National Research Council, Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems (IMM), Italy
Mariana Amorim Fraga
Mariana Amorim Fraga holds a Master's Degree in Microelectronics and Electrical Engineering from the University of São Paulo (USP) and a PhD in Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering (with concentration in Materials Science) from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA). Dr. Fraga spent two years as a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute for Advanced Studies from the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA). In 2012 she moved to the Regional University of Northwestern Rio Grande do Sul State, where she was a visiting professor in the Engineering Program for one year, teaching courses on Electrical and Magnetic Materials, Resistance of Materials, and. Renewable electric power generation. Since 2010, she has been a collaborator researcher at the Plasma and Processes Laboratory from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics. In 2015, she started a postdoctoral fellowship at the Associated Laboratory of Sensors and Materials from the National Institute for Space Research. She has authored 26 articles in SCI journals and 9 book chapters. She is an assistant editor of Journal of Aerospace Technology and Management and is serving as a reviewer of more than 25 referred journal. Currently, she is editorial board member in 3 scientific journals: Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing, SpringerPlus and Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering. She is a member of MRS, IEEE, SPIE and ACS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Universidade Brasil, Brazil