Emerging Infectious Diseases, Volume 1
1st Edition
Clinical Case Studies
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Associated with a Novel Bunyavirus
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease in Endemic Regions?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 What are the Clinical Manifestations of the Disease?
- 6 What are the Mechanisms of Pathogenesis?
- 7 How do you Diagnose the Infection?
- 8 How do you Differentiate the Infection from Similar Clinical Manifestations?
- 9 What are the Therapeutic Approaches?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Bas-Congo Virus: A Novel Rhabdovirus Associated with Acute Hemorrhagic Fever
- Clinical Presentation
- Epidemiological Context
- Laboratory Investigation for Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) Diagnosis
- Discovery of Bas-Congo Virus, a Novel Rhabdovirus, in Patient Serum
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 6 How do you Diagnose?
- 7 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 8 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 9 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 3. Hantavirus Infections
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 4. Lassa Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why Lassa Fever is Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Make the Diagnosis?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 5. Alkhurma Hemorrhagic Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 6. Rift Valley Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why RVF Outbreak was Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Burden and Geographic Distribution of RVF?
- 4 How is RVFV Maintained and Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are RVF Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How Do You Diagnose?
- 8 How Do You Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 7. Lujo Virus Hemorrhagic Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are LHF Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 8. Toscana Virus Infection
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 9. Ebola Virus Disease
- Case Presentation
- Clinical Course
- Laboratory Investigations
- Virological Investigation
- 1 Brief Justification on why this Case was Identified as Emergent
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 What are the Transmission Routes?
- 5 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 6 How do you Diagnose?
- 7 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 8 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 9 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 10. Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 11. Phlebotomus Fever—Sandfly Fever
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 12. Chikungunya Fever
- Case Representation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What is the Pathogenic Mechanism?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 13. Nipah Virus Disease
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this case was significantly important as an emerging infection?
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease in your Region?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Make the Diagnosis?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from similar entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 14. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) Infection
- Case Presentation
- 1 What is the Causative Agent?
- 2 What is the Frequency of the Disease? Prevalence, Incidence, Burden, and impact of the Disease
- 3 What are the Transmission Routes?
- 4 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 5 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 6 How Do You Diagnose?
- 7 How Do You Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 8 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 9 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures
- References
- Chapter 15. Human Bocavirus
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate the Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 16. Norovirus Gastroenteritis
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How is the Virus Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures
- References
- Chapter 17. Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli (EHEC): Hemorrhagic Colitis and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS)
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are EHEC Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How is the Disease Diagnosed?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 18. Emerging Clostridium difficile Infections
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How Do You Diagnose?
- 8 How Do You Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 19. Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenetic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How Do You Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 20. Acinetobacter Infections
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How Do You Diagnose?
- 8 How Do You Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 21. Infections Due to NDM-1 Producers
- Introduction
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why was this Case Identified as Emergent?
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease? (Prevalence, Incidence, Burden, and Impact of the Disease)
- 4 What are the Transmission Routes?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- 11 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 22. The Exserohilum rostratum Incident: The Compounding Pharmacy as a Source of Emerging Infections
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Fungi Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 23. Mucormycosis
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 What are the Transmission Routes?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 24. Lyme Borreliosis
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are These Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 25. Plasmodium knowlesi
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease/Epidemiology?
- 4 How is the Parasite Transmitted?
- 5 What Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 26. Measles
- Case Presentation
- 1 Brief Justification on Why this Case was Identified as Emergent
- 2 What is the Causative Agent? (Taxonomy and Description of the Agent)
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease? (Prevalence, Incidence, Burden, and Impact of the Disease)
- 4 What are the Transmission Routes?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What is the Pathogenic Mechanism?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 27. Pertussis
- Case Presentation
- 1 Brief Justification on Why this Case was Identified as Emergent
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 Which Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Chapter 28. Buruli Ulcer (Atypical Mycobacteria)
- Case Presentation
- 1 Why this Case was Significantly Important as an Emerging Infection
- 2 What is the Causative Agent?
- 3 What is the Frequency of the Disease?
- 4 How are the Bacteria Transmitted?
- 5 What Factors are Involved in Disease Pathogenesis? What are the Pathogenic Mechanisms?
- 6 What are the Clinical Manifestations?
- 7 How do you Diagnose?
- 8 How do you Differentiate this Disease from Similar Entities?
- 9 What is the Therapeutic Approach?
- 10 What are the Preventive and Infection Control Measures?
- References
- Index
Description
More than 30 newly emerged microorganisms and related diseases have been discovered in the past 20 years. Since these infections are so new, even infectious diseases experts and clinical microbiologists need more information. This book covers recently emerged infectious diseases based on real cases and provides comprehensive information including different aspects of the infections. Written in a ‘teaching’ style, this book is of interest to every medical specialist and student.
Key Features
- Includes more than 35 emerging infection cases based on the following criteria:
newly emerged or re-emerged
recently acquired significance in clinical practice
recently radically changed in case management
- Offers a balanced synthesis of basic and clinical sciences for each individual case, presenting clinical courses of the cases in parallel with the pathogenesis and detailed microbiological information for each infection
- Describes the prevalence and incidence of the global issues and current therapeutic approaches
- Presents the measures for infection control
Readership
Academics and researchers in microbiology, immunology, infectious diseases, medical students, clinicians, laboratory scientists, infection preventionists and public health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124169753
Awards
BMA Medical Book Awards 2015: - First Prize, Publich Health, British Medical Association
Reviews
"...an easy-to-use, extraordinarily informative text that belongs on every clinician’s shelf…it highlights areas where there are gaps in our knowledge...an apropos read for any clinician who carries a pager." --Clinical Infectious Diseases
"...a comprehensive review of both new and old infectious diseases, primarily endemic diseases that occur in specific geographic areas of the world...a reference that should be readily available in medical libraries throughout the world. Rating: 78 - 3 Stars" --Doody's.com, 2015
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Onder Ergonul Editor
Onder Ergonul, MD, MPH has been a professor of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology at Koç University, School of Medicine since 2011. He graduated from Hacettepe University School of Medicine in 1989 and completed his residency in 1996 in the Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology department of Ankara University in Ankara, Turkey. He received his Master of Public Health degree from Harvard University School of Public Health in 2003. In 2000-2002, he worked as a research fellow in the Clinical Epidemiology division of the Infectious Diseases Department at the University of Utah, School of Medicine, USA. He is the editor of a book on Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (2007, Springer). He received the Public Health Scientific award of Turkish Medical Association in 2007. He has been the president of the Turkish Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases since 2013. He has been the associate editor of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, official journal of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases since 2013. He was elected as the member of Science Academy of Turkey in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Koc University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey
Fusun Can Editor
Fusun Can, MD Can is an associate professor of medical microbiology at the Koc University School of Medicine. She is specialized in the epidemiology of emerging bacterial pathogens, antibiotic resistance mechanisms and biofilm related infections. She graduated from Hacettepe University School of Medicine in 1989 and completed her residency in 1996 at Ankara University, Department of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology in Ankara,Turkey. She worked as a research fellow in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Florida School of Medicine, USA. Before joining Koc University, she was the director of the Department of Medical Microbiology at Baskent University, in Ankara. She is responsible for the Microbiology and Biosafety Level III Laboratory at Koc University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Koc University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey
Murat Akova Editor
Murat Akova, MD is a graduate of Istanbul University Medical School. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at Hacettepe University School of Medicine in Ankara in 1988 and in infectious diseases in 1991. Dr. Akova studied at the Department of Medical Microbiology in London Hospital Medical College, London, UK between 1988-1989 and obtained an DSc Degree in Clinical Microbiology from this institution. He was a visiting scientist at the Center for Adaptive Resistance and Microbiology in Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, USA between 1992-1993. Currently, he serves as an attending physician in the Infectious Diseases Department at Hacettepe University School of Medicine. Dr. Akova is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) and his current function is the General Secretary and Scientific Affairs Officer. He is the president-elect of ESCMID from 2014-2016. Among his scientific research interests are infections in immunocompromised host and antimicrobial resistance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hacettepe University School of Medicine, Ankara, Turkey
Lawrence Madoff Editor
Lawrence C. Madoff, MD is an academic infectious disease physician specializing in the epidemiology of emerging pathogens, bacterial pathogenesis, and international health. He is Professor of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and is on the attending staff at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Madoff serves as Director of Epidemiology and Immunization, Deputy State Epidemiologist and Interim Director of the Hinton State Laboratory Institute for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Dr. Madoff has been the Editor of ProMED, the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases, since 2002. He is a member of the American Society for Microbiology, the International Society for Infectious Diseases, past President of the U.S. Lancefield Streptococcal Research Society, a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. A graduate of Yale College and Tufts Medical School, he performed his Internal Medicine Residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and his Infectious Disease Fellowship at the Harvard Medical School-Longwood program. He is the author of over 100 scientific and medical publications including original research papers, reviews, editorials and book chapters on topics involving infectious diseases and microbiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical School, Boston, USA