Emerging Infections, Volume -
1st Edition
Description
Emerging Infections is a reprint of the inaugural volume of the thematic serial, Biomedical Research Reports Series that provides annual updates on hot topics of interest to a broad spectrum of the biomedical research community. This volume provides state-of-the-art reviews of the most important "new" and reemerging bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, their life cycles, host defense evasion strategies, and clinical features. Emerging Infections includes in-depth coverage of the history of infectious disease outbreaks, population and evolutionary biology of human pathogens, and current epidemiological models that describe how ecological and demographic changes produce new epidemics. The book covers the major established pathogens as well as the new and sensational--mad cow disease, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, pathogenic E-coli, and flesh-eating bacteria.
Key Features
- Discusses persisting problems in tuberculosis
- Covers pathogenic escherichia colo 0157:H7
- Explains the revival of Group A Streptococcal diseases
- Provides information on antibiotic resistance in bacteria
- Includes coverage of Korean hemorrhagic fever and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
- Questions where the Ebola virus comes from and where is it going
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in immunology, microbiology, infectious disease, and public health.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 513
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 24th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124259317
Reviews
@from:Praise for the casebound book @qu:"...a splendid collection of essays, all of them good science and full of information, surprise, and thrill... well written and well edited..." @source:--BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL @qu:"...highly recommended in that it provides the reader with an easy-to-read, yet detailed look into the leading emerging infectious diseases of the twentieth century." @source:--SIM NEWS @qu:"This is an outstanding first volume in a new series entitled Biomedical Research Reports that contains comprehensive articles from eminent international researchers that discuss major new and reemerging pathogens... Each topic is current and well written and has an extensive and recent list of citations. Figures and tables appropriately reinforce the text. As a whole, this volume offers a concise, detailed overview of the continuing evolution of infectious diseases... This book is highly recommended as a comprehensive and important text for any university or departmental library collection, as well as the personal libraries of individuals who work with infectious diseases in either the research or clinical care setting." @source:--DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
About the Series Editors
John Gallin Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientific Officer, Clinical Center, Associate Director for Clinical Research, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
Anthony Fauci Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland U.S.A.
About the Series Volume Editors
Richard Krause Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethseda, Maryland, U.S.A.