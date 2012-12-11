Emerging Horizons in Neuromodulation, Volume 107
1st Edition
New Frontiers in Brain and Spine Stimulation
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
Chapter Two. Computational Models of Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 Foundations of Neurostimulation Modeling
3 Stimulation Safety
4 Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain
5 Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease
6 Limitations of Computational Models
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Neurophysiology of Deep Brain Stimulation
1 Electric Field and Charge Distribution
2 A Tool for Understanding the Functions of Human Deep Brain Structures
3 Neurophysiology
4 Behavioral Neurophysiology
5 Neurochemistry
6 Future Perspectives: Development of New Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) Systems
References
Chapter Four. Neurophysiology of Cortical Stimulation
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of TMS
3 Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
4 Theta Burst Stimulation
5 Paired Associative Stimulation
6 Transcranial Electrical Stimulation with Pulsed Currents
7 Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
8 Implanted Cortical Stimulation
9 Induced Currents into the Brain
10 Comparisons Between the Methods of Stimulation
11 Safety and Contraindications
12 Neural Circuit Activation by Cortical Stimulation: Spatial Aspects
13 Neural Circuit Activation by Cortical Stimulation: Temporal Aspects
14 Plasticity and Priming
15 Neuroprotection
16 General Principles of the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cortical Stimulation
17 Conclusion
References
Chapter Five. Neural Mechanisms of Spinal Cord Stimulation
1 Introduction
2 Neuropathic Pain
3 Peripheral Vascular Disease
4 Visceral Diseases
5 Cardiac Diseases
6 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter Six. Magnetoencephalography and Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 MEG and TMS
3 MEG and Transcranial Direct or Alternate Current Stimulation
4 MEG and DBS
5 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter Seven. Current Challenges to the Clinical Translation of Brain Machine Interface Technology
1 Introduction and Motivation
2 Device Hardware
3 Performance
4 Surgical Considerations
5 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter Eight. Nanotechnology in Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 Nanotechniques: Scale and Properties
3 Fabricating Nanoelectrodes for Neuromodulation
4 Neurochemical/Neurotransmitter Monitoring
5 Computational Models and Nanoelectrodes
6 Minimally Invasive Neuromodulation
7 Nanopower to the Neuromodulators!
8 Nanoneuromodulation
References
Chapter Nine. Optogenetic Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 Basics of Optogenetics
3 Clinical Insights from Optogenetics
4 Translational Optogenetics
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Ten. Diffusion Tensor Imaging and Neuromodulation
1 Overview
2 Diffusion Weighted and Diffusion Tensor Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3 Fiber Tractography
4 Deterministic and Probabilistic Fiber Tracking
5 Accuracy of Diffusion Tensor Imaging Fibertracking and Its Use in Neurosurgery
6 Electric Field Simulation
7 Applications
8 Development of a New Target Region Utilizing the DTI Technique: A New DBS Target to Treat Major Depression
9 DTI FT and the Concept of Network Balances
10 Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter Eleven. Multimodal Imaging and Image Analysis Techniques for Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 Digital Atlases of Subcortical Structures
3 Anatomical Image Acquisition Techniques for Planning DBS Procedures
4 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Planning DBS Procedures
5 Future Perspectives and Multimodal Integration
References
Chapter Twelve. DBS and Electrical Neuro-Network Modulation to Treat Neurological Disorders
1 Introduction
2 ENM in the Treatment of Chronic Pain
3 Electrical ENM Approaches to Movement Disorders
4 ENM in Epilepsy
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Thirteen. Neuromodulation in Psychiatric Disorders
1 Introduction
2 Neuromodulation in Addiction
3 Neuromodulation in Alzheimer’s Disease
4 Neuromodulation in Depression
5 Neuromodulation in OCD
6 Neuromodulation in TS
7 Neuromodulation in Other Psychiatric Indications
8 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter Fourteen. Ethical Aspects of Neuromodulation
1 Introduction
2 Personal Integrity
3 Clinical Integrity
4 Scientific Integrity
5 Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Description
This issue of International Review of Neurobiology brings together cutting-edge research on neuromodulation. It reviews current knowledge and understanding, provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery.
Key Features
- Brings together cutting-edge research on neuromodulation
- Reviews current knowledge and understanding
- Provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124051805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047068