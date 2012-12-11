Emerging Horizons in Neuromodulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124047068, 9780124051805

Emerging Horizons in Neuromodulation, Volume 107

1st Edition

New Frontiers in Brain and Spine Stimulation

Serial Volume Editors: Clement Hamani Elena Moro
eBook ISBN: 9780124051805
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124047068
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Chapter One. Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

Chapter Two. Computational Models of Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 Foundations of Neurostimulation Modeling

3 Stimulation Safety

4 Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain

5 Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease

6 Limitations of Computational Models

7 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Neurophysiology of Deep Brain Stimulation

1 Electric Field and Charge Distribution

2 A Tool for Understanding the Functions of Human Deep Brain Structures

3 Neurophysiology

4 Behavioral Neurophysiology

5 Neurochemistry

6 Future Perspectives: Development of New Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) Systems

References

Chapter Four. Neurophysiology of Cortical Stimulation

1 Introduction

2 Basic Principles of TMS

3 Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

4 Theta Burst Stimulation

5 Paired Associative Stimulation

6 Transcranial Electrical Stimulation with Pulsed Currents

7 Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation

8 Implanted Cortical Stimulation

9 Induced Currents into the Brain

10 Comparisons Between the Methods of Stimulation

11 Safety and Contraindications

12 Neural Circuit Activation by Cortical Stimulation: Spatial Aspects

13 Neural Circuit Activation by Cortical Stimulation: Temporal Aspects

14 Plasticity and Priming

15 Neuroprotection

16 General Principles of the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cortical Stimulation

17 Conclusion

References

Chapter Five. Neural Mechanisms of Spinal Cord Stimulation

1 Introduction

2 Neuropathic Pain

3 Peripheral Vascular Disease

4 Visceral Diseases

5 Cardiac Diseases

6 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter Six. Magnetoencephalography and Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 MEG and TMS

3 MEG and Transcranial Direct or Alternate Current Stimulation

4 MEG and DBS

5 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter Seven. Current Challenges to the Clinical Translation of Brain Machine Interface Technology

1 Introduction and Motivation

2 Device Hardware

3 Performance

4 Surgical Considerations

5 Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Chapter Eight. Nanotechnology in Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 Nanotechniques: Scale and Properties

3 Fabricating Nanoelectrodes for Neuromodulation

4 Neurochemical/Neurotransmitter Monitoring

5 Computational Models and Nanoelectrodes

6 Minimally Invasive Neuromodulation

7 Nanopower to the Neuromodulators!

8 Nanoneuromodulation

References

Chapter Nine. Optogenetic Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 Basics of Optogenetics

3 Clinical Insights from Optogenetics

4 Translational Optogenetics

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Ten. Diffusion Tensor Imaging and Neuromodulation

1 Overview

2 Diffusion Weighted and Diffusion Tensor Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3 Fiber Tractography

4 Deterministic and Probabilistic Fiber Tracking

5 Accuracy of Diffusion Tensor Imaging Fibertracking and Its Use in Neurosurgery

6 Electric Field Simulation

7 Applications

8 Development of a New Target Region Utilizing the DTI Technique: A New DBS Target to Treat Major Depression

9 DTI FT and the Concept of Network Balances

10 Summary

References

Further Reading

Chapter Eleven. Multimodal Imaging and Image Analysis Techniques for Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 Digital Atlases of Subcortical Structures

3 Anatomical Image Acquisition Techniques for Planning DBS Procedures

4 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Planning DBS Procedures

5 Future Perspectives and Multimodal Integration

References

Chapter Twelve. DBS and Electrical Neuro-Network Modulation to Treat Neurological Disorders

1 Introduction

2 ENM in the Treatment of Chronic Pain

3 Electrical ENM Approaches to Movement Disorders

4 ENM in Epilepsy

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Thirteen. Neuromodulation in Psychiatric Disorders

1 Introduction

2 Neuromodulation in Addiction

3 Neuromodulation in Alzheimer’s Disease

4 Neuromodulation in Depression

5 Neuromodulation in OCD

6 Neuromodulation in TS

7 Neuromodulation in Other Psychiatric Indications

8 Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Chapter Fourteen. Ethical Aspects of Neuromodulation

1 Introduction

2 Personal Integrity

3 Clinical Integrity

4 Scientific Integrity

5 Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

This issue of International Review of Neurobiology brings together cutting-edge research on neuromodulation. It reviews current knowledge and understanding, provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery.

Key Features

  • Brings together cutting-edge research on neuromodulation
  • Reviews current knowledge and understanding
  • Provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and builds a platform for further research and discovery

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124051805
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124047068

