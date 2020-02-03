Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444643391

Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment, Volume 88

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeong-Eun Oh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444643391
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. Introduction of emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment

Okon Dominic Ekpe, Gyojin Choo, Damià Barceló and Jeong-Eun Oh

2. Analysis of emerging halogenated flame retardants in environment

Yuan Gao, Rong Cao, Haijun Zhang and Jiping Chen

3. Ecotoxicity of emerging halogenated flame retardants

José Mario Ortega-Olvera, Alejandro Mejía-García, Hariz Islas-Flores, María Dolores Hernández-Navarro and Leobardo Manuel Gómez-Oliván

4. Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the indoor environment

Giulia Poma, Thomas J. McGrath, Christina Christia, Govindan Malarvannan and Adrian Covaci

5. Food contamination on flame retardants

Òscar Aznar-Alemany and Ethel Eljarrat

6. Persistence and bioaccumulation potential of alternative brominated flame retardants

Hyun-Jeoung Lee and Jung-Hwan Kwon

7. Human exposure to emerging halogenated flame retardants

Xiaotu Liu, Cao Zhiguo and Yu Gang

8. Environmental occurrence and behaviour of BFR structural analogues and metabolites

Un-Jung Kim and Jeong-Eun Oh

9. Degradation studies of halogenated flame retardants

Manoj P. Rayaroth, Ericson Escobedo and Yoon-Seok Chang

10. Organophosphate flame retardants in the environment: Source, occurrence, and human exposure

Chang He, Chun-Yin Lin and Jochen F. Mueller

Description

Analysis and Fate of Emerging Brominated and Fluorinated Organic Pollutants, Volume 87 in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series, contains a wide range of topics on flame retardants in the environment, specifically focusing on halogenated flame retardants. New chapters in this release include an Introduction of emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment, Analysis of emerging halogenated flame Retardants in environment, Toxicity of emerging halogenated organic chemicals, Occurrence and fate of emerging halogenated flame retardants in environment, Emerging halogenated flame retardants in indoor environment, Food contamination on emerging halogenated flame retardants, Human exposure to emerging halogenated flame retardants, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the current research results on emerging halogenated flame retardants
  • Contains all research subjects about emerging halogenated flame retardants, from analysis to human exposure
  • Presents critical information on halogenated flame retardants

Readership

Academic, government and industrial sectors related with the field of persistent organic pollutants and emerging contaminants

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
3rd February 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444643391

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeong-Eun Oh Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jeong-Eun Oh is a professor at the Department of Environmental Engineering in Pusan National University, Republic of Korea. She received Ph.D from POSTECH and had a postdoctoral experience at Georgia Tech and US EPA. Her research area is investigating the fates and exposure of persistent toxic substances and emerging micropollutants in environment. She published more than 80 SCI papers and served as an editorial board member and guest editor in SCI/SCIE journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, Pusan National University, Republic of Korea

