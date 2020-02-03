Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment, Volume 88
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction of emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment
Okon Dominic Ekpe, Gyojin Choo, Damià Barceló and Jeong-Eun Oh
2. Analysis of emerging halogenated flame retardants in environment
Yuan Gao, Rong Cao, Haijun Zhang and Jiping Chen
3. Ecotoxicity of emerging halogenated flame retardants
José Mario Ortega-Olvera, Alejandro Mejía-García, Hariz Islas-Flores, María Dolores Hernández-Navarro and Leobardo Manuel Gómez-Oliván
4. Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the indoor environment
Giulia Poma, Thomas J. McGrath, Christina Christia, Govindan Malarvannan and Adrian Covaci
5. Food contamination on flame retardants
Òscar Aznar-Alemany and Ethel Eljarrat
6. Persistence and bioaccumulation potential of alternative brominated flame retardants
Hyun-Jeoung Lee and Jung-Hwan Kwon
7. Human exposure to emerging halogenated flame retardants
Xiaotu Liu, Cao Zhiguo and Yu Gang
8. Environmental occurrence and behaviour of BFR structural analogues and metabolites
Un-Jung Kim and Jeong-Eun Oh
9. Degradation studies of halogenated flame retardants
Manoj P. Rayaroth, Ericson Escobedo and Yoon-Seok Chang
10. Organophosphate flame retardants in the environment: Source, occurrence, and human exposure
Chang He, Chun-Yin Lin and Jochen F. Mueller
Description
Analysis and Fate of Emerging Brominated and Fluorinated Organic Pollutants, Volume 87 in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series, contains a wide range of topics on flame retardants in the environment, specifically focusing on halogenated flame retardants. New chapters in this release include an Introduction of emerging halogenated flame retardants in the environment, Analysis of emerging halogenated flame Retardants in environment, Toxicity of emerging halogenated organic chemicals, Occurrence and fate of emerging halogenated flame retardants in environment, Emerging halogenated flame retardants in indoor environment, Food contamination on emerging halogenated flame retardants, Human exposure to emerging halogenated flame retardants, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the current research results on emerging halogenated flame retardants
- Contains all research subjects about emerging halogenated flame retardants, from analysis to human exposure
- Presents critical information on halogenated flame retardants
Readership
Academic, government and industrial sectors related with the field of persistent organic pollutants and emerging contaminants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444643391
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeong-Eun Oh Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jeong-Eun Oh is a professor at the Department of Environmental Engineering in Pusan National University, Republic of Korea. She received Ph.D from POSTECH and had a postdoctoral experience at Georgia Tech and US EPA. Her research area is investigating the fates and exposure of persistent toxic substances and emerging micropollutants in environment. She published more than 80 SCI papers and served as an editorial board member and guest editor in SCI/SCIE journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, Pusan National University, Republic of Korea