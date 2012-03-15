Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Preface

Chapter 1: Emerging food packaging technologies: an overview

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Driving forces for innovations in food packaging

1.3 Emerging technologies to improve the sustainability of the food supply system

1.4 Tables for evaluating emerging food packaging technologies

Part I: Developments in active packaging

Chapter 2: Controlled release food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Useful terms for controlled release packaging (CRP)

2.3 Scientific evidence to support controlled release packaging (CRP)

2.4 Conceptual framework

2.5 Process variables

2.6 Structure variables

2.7 Property variables

2.8 Food variables

2.9 Target release rate

2.10 Potential food applications

Chapter 3: Active antimicrobial food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Antimicrobial agents

3.3 Active packaging manufacture and application

3.4 Measurement of antimicrobial activity

3.5 Future trends

3.6 Sources of further information and advice

3.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Active nanocomposites for food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Free radical scavenging nanocomposites

4.3 Oxygen scavenging nanocomposites

4.4 Antimicrobial nanocomposites

4.5 Future trends

Chapter 5: Edible chitosan coatings for fresh and minimally processed foods

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Antimicrobial activity of chitosan

5.3 Antioxidant properties of chitosan

5.4 Emulsification properties of chitosan

5.5 Characterization of chitosan-based film-forming dispersions

5.6 Physicochemical characteristics of chitosan-based coatings

5.7 Antimicrobial activity of chitosan-based coatings

5.8 Application of chitosan coatings to fresh and minimally processed foods

5.9 Future trends

5.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Flavor-release food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mechanism of flavor release from package to food

6.3 Impact of diffusion in the packaging material on flavor release kinetics

6.4 Practical applications and commercial examples

6.5 Safety issues

Chapter 7: Emerging packaging technologies for fresh produce

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)

7.3 Active packaging

7.4 Antimicrobial packaging

7.5 Edible coatings

7.6 Combining different technologies

7.7 Conclusion and future trends

Part II: Intelligent packaging and the consumer/packaging interface

Chapter 8: Intelligent packaging to enhance food safety and quality

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Basic concepts of intelligent packaging (IP)

8.3 Smart package devices

8.4 Applications of intelligent packaging (IP) to enhance food safety and biosecurity

8.5 A conceptual framework for an intelligent decision support system

8.6 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Radio-frequency identifiction (RFID) for food and beverage packaging applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of radio-frequency identification (RFID)

9.3 Applications of radio-frequency identification (RFID) in food and beverage packaging

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Conclusions

9.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Advances in freshness and safety indicators in food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Principles of freshness and safety indicators in food and beverage packaging

10.3 Current technologies and their limitations

10.4 Recent advances in freshness and safety indicators and their potential applications in food and beverage packaging

10.5 Future trends

10.6 Sources of further information and advice

10.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 11: Improving the consumer/packaging interface: smart packaging for enhanced convenience, functionality and communication

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Improved convenience, openability and functionality

11.3 Providing clearer, more effective communication

11.4 Drivers and barriers to adoption

11.5 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Tamper-evident food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 What is tamper evidence?

12.3 Acts of tampering

12.4 Application of tamper evidence to food and beverage packs

12.5 Future trends

12.6 Conclusion

Part III: Developments in packaging materials

Chapter 13: Nanocomposites for food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Nanofillers and nanocomposites

13.3 Current commercial application of nanocomposites in food and beverage packaging

13.4 State-of-the-art nanocomposites

13.5 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Emerging coating technologies for food and beverage packaging materials

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Coatings for food and beverage packaging applications: from the past to the present

14.3 Driving forces for developments in coating technologies and materials

14.4 New coating materials

14.5 Physico-chemical approaches for the development of coating materials

14.6 Nanotechnology and the development of coatings for food and beverage packaging materials

14.7 Active coatings for food and beverage packaging materials

14.8 Applications of the latest developments in coating technologies to improve product quality

14.9 Future trends

Chapter 15: Light-protective packaging materials for foods and beverages

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Effect of ultraviolet and visible light wavelengths on sensory and nutritional quality of foods and beverages

15.3 Improving the light barrier properties of food and beverage packaging materials

15.4 Selecting light barrier properties of packaging to improve sensory and nutritive quality of foods and beverages

15.5 Future trends

15.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 16: Packaging materials for non-thermal processing of food and beverages

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Non-thermal processing of foods and beverages

16.3 Selection of packaging materials for non-thermal processing

16.4 Future trends

Chapter 17: Safety and regulatory aspects of plastics as food packaging materials

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Indirect food additives

17.3 Nanotechnology in food contact materials

17.4 Migration of additives

17.5 Indian Standards for overall migration

17.6 US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)

17.7 European Commission Directives on plastic containers for foods

17.8 Specific migration curve of toxic additives

17.9 Recent problems in specific migration

17.10 Future trends

17.12 Appendix Abbreviations

Part IV: Environmentally compatible food packaging

Chapter 18: Eco-design of food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction: adding sustainability to packaging functions

18.2 Principles of eco-design

18.3 Eco-design of food and beverage packaging

18.4 Case study: 100% compostable packaging of SunChips® and electronic delivery truck of Frito Lay

18.5 Conclusion

Chapter 19: Life cycle assessment (LCA) of food and beverage packaging

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Life cycle assessment (LCA) and sustainability

19.3 Life cycle assessment (LCA) in the food and beverage packaging industry

19.4 Using life cycle thinking to improve the sustainability of food and beverage packaging

19.5 Future trends

Chapter 20: Smarter packaging for consumer food waste reduction

Abstract:

20.1 Food waste: scale of problem

20.2 Sustainability and ecological footprinting

20.3 Sustainability of food waste versus packaging waste

20.4 Food packaging and food waste

20.5 Food-saving packaging

20.6 Summary and conclusions

20.7 Acknowledgment

Chapter 21: Utilization of biobased polymers in food packaging: assessment of materials, production and commercialization

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction: rationale and need for biobased food packaging

21.2 The environmental impact of conventional food packaging

21.3 Opportunities for renewable polymers

21.4 Production of biobased food packaging materials

21.5 Hybrid blends and composites

21.6 New developments in the production of packaging from recycled lignocellulosic fiber and renewable materials

21.7 Assessing the biodegradability of renewable materials in food packaging

21.8 Biodegradable packaging life cycle assessment

21.9 Food safety concerns, applications and adoption by the industry

21.10 Future trends

Index