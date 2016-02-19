Emerging Countries & World Summary - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781856172028, 9781483294049

Emerging Countries & World Summary

3rd Edition

Emerging Countries and World Summary

Authors: Kenneth F. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483294049
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Volume 3 of the definitive Market Reference to global electronics production and markets, with forecasts to 1997. The countries covered in this volume are China, Egypt, Greece, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Venezuela.

The aim is to cover all electronic products and components included in those products. These are grouped into 10 major categories which are common and directly comparable across all countries. Product groupings are further broken down in to sub-categories, the degree of detail of which, however, varies for each country depending on the importance of that product for each country and the availability of statistical sources.

In compiling the Yearbook Series, trade statistics are analyzed in detail with over 350 separate catergories being employed. For some of the emerging countries, where trade statistics from a country are limited or unreliable, as in China, greater emphasis has been placed on trade statistics of countries trading with that country. Production statistics are collected from Government and Manufacturer's Association sources where these are available. Extensive use is also made of research reports, company reports, news items and work by other consultants to supplement and cross check the official and semi-official sources.

From this "base year" estimates are built up, this being 1992 for the 1994 edition of the Yearbook. Production is then forecast for the next two years and markets for the next five. These forecasts are made in real terms using constant exchange rates and excluding inflation. Forecasts are based on the historical performance of each product, the general economic outlook, and the major growth influencing factors.

Each new edition of the Yearbook is fully revised and updated with all sources being reanalysed in each successive edition.

Readership

For corporate analysts, market researchers, industry watchers, investment professionals, strategic planners and those with an interest in developing their business in or with the electronics industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction. World Summary Data. Economic overview. Electronics market overview of the major countries. Electronics production 1991-94. Electronics market 1991-97. Emerging Countries Data. Economic overview. Electronics market overview. Electronics trade 1991-1992. Electronics production 1991-1994. Electronics market 1991-97. Country Data. China. Egypt. Greece. Mexico. New Zealand. Portugal. Puerto Rico. Saudi Arabia. Turkey. Venezuela. Appendices. Exchange rates. Guide to the interpretation of the statistics. Guide to statistical trade classifications. Guide to the definition of electronic product headings. Translation of product headings.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483294049

About the Author

Kenneth F. Wilson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.