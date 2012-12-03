Emerging Concepts in Upper Extremity Trauma, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749560, 9781455747832

Emerging Concepts in Upper Extremity Trauma, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Leslie Seth Dodds
eBook ISBN: 9781455747832
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

“Emerging Concepts in Upper Extremity Trauma” will appeal to orthopaedic surgeons inundated with care of orthopaedic upper extremity injuries. Since many dedicated hand panels in the United States have disappeared, care of upper extremity trauma is now a required part of care for any orthopaedic patient.

About the Authors

Michael Leslie Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University

Seth Dodds Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University

