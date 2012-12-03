Emerging Concepts in Upper Extremity Trauma, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 44-1
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Leslie Seth Dodds
eBook ISBN: 9781455747832
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
“Emerging Concepts in Upper Extremity Trauma” will appeal to orthopaedic surgeons inundated with care of orthopaedic upper extremity injuries. Since many dedicated hand panels in the United States have disappeared, care of upper extremity trauma is now a required part of care for any orthopaedic patient.
About the Authors
Michael Leslie Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University
Seth Dodds Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University
