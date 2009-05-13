Emerging Concepts in MR Angiography, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 17-1
1st Edition
Authors: William Weadock Thomas Chenevert
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704976
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Angiography is a minimally invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. More and more physicians have been using Magnetic Resonance Angiography due to the fact that it is a noninvasive imaging technique that does not involve exposure to radiation. This current and up-to-date new issue of MRI Clinics explores MRA with many articles written by clinicians at the top of their field. Topics include: Dynamic 4D MRA of the Abdomen, Pediatric MR Angiography, and Non Contrast MRA.
About the Authors
William Weadock Author
Thomas Chenevert Author
