Emerging Concepts in MR Angiography, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704976

Emerging Concepts in MR Angiography, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 17-1

1st Edition

Authors: William Weadock Thomas Chenevert
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704976
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Angiography is a minimally invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. More and more physicians have been using Magnetic Resonance Angiography due to the fact that it is a noninvasive imaging technique that does not involve exposure to radiation. This current and up-to-date new issue of MRI Clinics explores MRA with many articles written by clinicians at the top of their field. Topics include: Dynamic 4D MRA of the Abdomen, Pediatric MR Angiography, and Non Contrast MRA.

About the Authors

William Weadock Author

Thomas Chenevert Author

