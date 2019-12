Emerging Comorbidities in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 16-1

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Antonio Cittadini and Hector O. Ventura, will cover key topics in Emerging Comorbidities in Heart Failure. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Anabolic deficiencies in Heart Failure, Thyroid Abnormalities in Heart Failure, The Gut Axis Involvement in Heart Failure: focus on trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Heart Failure, When Pulmonary Hypertension complicates Heart Failure, Sex and Gender-related Issues in Heart Failure, Cardiac Cachexia Revisited: The Role of Wasting in Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation in Heart Failure, The Impact of Obesity in Heart Failure, Sleep Breathing Disorders in Heart Failure, The Cardiorenal Syndrome in Heart Failure, Psychological Disorders in Heart Failure, Hypertension in Heart Failure, among others.