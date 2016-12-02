Emerging Biomaterials and Techniques in Tissue Regeneration, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496674, 9780323496681

Emerging Biomaterials and Techniques in Tissue Regeneration, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Herford
eBook ISBN: 9780323496681
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496674
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Emerging Biomaterials in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Alan Herford. Articles will include: Basic Principles of Bioengineering and Regeneration; Soft Tissue Regeneration Incorporating 3D Biomimetic Scaffolds; Advances in Orofacial Stem Cells for Tissue Regeneration; Tissue Engineering for Vertical Ridge Reconstruction; Integrating Biomaterials in Trauma; Tissue Engineered Pre-vascularized Bone and Soft Tissue Flaps; Application of Biomaterials for Implant Therapy; Maxillofacial Defects and Use of Growth Factors; New Frontiers in Biomaterials; Soft Tissue Engineering; and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496681
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323496674

About the Authors

Alan Herford Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Loma Linda University School of Dentistry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.