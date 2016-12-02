Emerging Biomaterials and Techniques in Tissue Regeneration, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Emerging Biomaterials in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Alan Herford. Articles will include: Basic Principles of Bioengineering and Regeneration; Soft Tissue Regeneration Incorporating 3D Biomimetic Scaffolds; Advances in Orofacial Stem Cells for Tissue Regeneration; Tissue Engineering for Vertical Ridge Reconstruction; Integrating Biomaterials in Trauma; Tissue Engineered Pre-vascularized Bone and Soft Tissue Flaps; Application of Biomaterials for Implant Therapy; Maxillofacial Defects and Use of Growth Factors; New Frontiers in Biomaterials; Soft Tissue Engineering; and much more!