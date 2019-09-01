1. General introduction of emergence and reemergence pathogens: emerging and reemerging viral pathogens

My Mustapha ENNAJI

2. human re-emerging arboviral diseases of the late twenty-first century: from ecological-epidemiology to control strategies

Idris Abdullahi Nasir, Amos Dangana, Abdurrahman Elfulaty Ahmad, Iduda Ojeamiren, Anthony Uchenna Emeribe

3. Viral emerging pathogen evolution

Virginia Rodríguez,Alfredo Lagares, Heiser Arteaga, Salim Mattar, Luis Carlos Ruiz

4. Human viruses: emergence and evolution

Shashi S Sudhan, Preeti Sharma

5. The arenaviridae

Naazneen Moolla,Jacqueline Weyer

6. Ecoepidemiology of alphaviruses and flaviviruses

Camilo Guzmán, Alfonso Calderón, Salim Mattar, Luiz Tadeu-Figuereido, Jorge Salazar-Bravo, Nelson Alvis-Guzmán, Elias Zakzuk Martinez, Marco González

7. Coronaviridae: 100 000 years of emergence and re-emergence

Yassine Kasmi, Khadija Khataby, Amal Souiri, My Mustapha Ennaji

8. The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV): An emerging virus of global threat

Gulfaraz Khan, PhD, FRCPath1*Mohamud Sheek-Hussein, MD, MPH, PhD2

9. Hepatitis c virus and human herpesvirus 8: immunological response, modification of cell metabolism, and association with type 2 diabetes

Fabrizio Angius, Luisa Marras, Angela Ingianni, Raffaello Pompei

10. Human immunodeficiency virus: a brief review

Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Zoa-Assoumou, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M.

11. Ebola and marburg virus: a brief review

Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Zoa-Assoumou S, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M

12. Undifferentiated tropical viral fevers in latin america

Yesid F. Mantilla-Flórez, Álvaro A. Faccini-Martínez, Carlos A. Botero-García, Salim Mattar

13. Chikungunya virus: a brief review of the thematic

Zoa-Assoumou S, Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M.

14. Cytomegalovirus: an oncomodulator and therapeutic target in glioma management

Coumba Fall, Mohammed Chaoui El Faiz, My Mustapha Ennaji, Bahia Bennani

15. Orthobunyavirus family of emerging viruses

Yassine Kasmi, My Mustapha Ennaji

16. Dengue virus

Amudhan Murugesan and Mythreyee Manoharan

17. Oncoviruses: viruses role in common human tumors

Moulay Mustapha Ennaji, Berjas AbumsimiR

18. Oncogenic viruses

Manoj Kumar, Kumari Seema MD, Manoj Kumar MD, Ashok Sharma MD, Amber Prasad MD, Nikesh Sinha M.Sc., Zulfiquar Ali Bhuttoo MMLT, Poonam Kumari BMLT, M.M.Ennaji

19. Noroviruses, sapoviruses and aichi viruses emergence in wastewater associated with viral pandemic gastroenteritis

Chourouk Ibrahim, Salah Hammami, Abdennaceur Hassen

20. Rotaviruses, astroviruses and adenoviruses emergence and circulation in wastewater causing acute viral gastroenteritis

Chourouk Ibrahim, Salah Hammami, Abdennaceur Hassen

21. Prion diseases: conformational changes of a protein create an unconventional infectious agent

Walter J Schulz-Schaeffer, Wiebke M Wemheuer, Arne Wrede

22. Vitamin d involvement in the viral etiology in emergent and reemergent in the chronic diseases

Hasna Azmi, Najwa Hassou, My Mustapha Ennaji1

23. Viral etiology involved in the emergence of the breast cancer

Marwah Labyed, Najwa Hassou, Bahia Bennani, My Mustapha Ennaji

24. Emergence of oncogenic high-risk human papillomavirus (hpv) types and cervical cancer

Kaoutar. Anouar Tadlaoui, Najwa .Hassou, Bahia .Bennani And My Mustapha Ennaji

25. Status of helicobacter pylori coinfection with epstein-barr virus in gastric cancer

Fatima Ezzahra RIHANE, Najwa HASSOU, Sellama NADIFI,My Mustapha Ennaji

26. 90 years of dna methylation

Imane Saif, Najwa Hassou and Moulay Mustapha Ennaji1

27. Emerging and re-emerging viral zoonotic diseases concepts, factors of emergence and re-emergency globalization of health threats

Hamid El Amri, Mohamed Boukharta, Fathiah Zakham, Moulay Mustapha Ennaji

28. Capripoxvirus diseases: current updates and developed strategies for control

LAFAR Sara, ZRO Khalil, ENNAJI My Mustapha

29. koi herpesvirus disease

Mina Ziarati and Fatemeh Hassantabar

29. viral nervous necrosis (vnn) disease

Mohammad Jalil, Zorrieh Zahra

30. Viral hemorrhagic septicemia (vhs) disease

Maryam Dadar

31. White spot syndrome virus (wssv)

Aghil Dashtiannassab

32. Avian coronavirus:case of infectious bronchitis virus pathogenesis, diagnosti approaches and phylogenetic relationship amon emerging strains in middle east an north africa (mena) regions

Khadija Khataby,Yassine Kasmi,Amal Souiri, Chafiqa Loutfi,My Mustapha Ennaji

33. Role of genetic and molecular dynamics in the emergence, re-emergence and interspecies transmission of equine influenza viruses

Mohamed Boukharta, Hamid El Amri, Fathiah Zakham, My Mustapha Ennaji

34. Emerging and re-emerging fowl aviadenovirus infections

Faouzi Kichou, Khalil Zro, Mohamed Mouahid and Jaouad Berrada

35. Avian reoviruses: case of viral arthritis disease overview of viral arthritis in poultry

Mohammed Bentahar, Khadija Khataby, My Mustapha Ennaji

36. Emergent mosquito-borne flaviviruses and animal diseases

Salah Hammami and Thameur Ben Hassine

37. Epidemiology and ecology of emerging viruses in two freshwater lakes of the northern hemisphere

Mahi M. Mohiuddin, Herb E. Schellhorn

38. Enteric adenoviruses: emerging of a public health threat

Hassou Najwa, Boussettine Rihab, Abouchoaib Nabil and Ennaji Moulay Mustapha

39. Waterborne transmission of enteric viruses and their impact on public health

R. Boussettine, N. Hassou, H.Bessi, MM.Ennaji

40. Pacific oyster, crassostrea gigas mortality associated with the herpes virus: etiology and enviremental emerging factors

Hassou Najwa,Abouchoaib Nabil, Orbi Abdellatif and Ennajy Moulay Mestapha

41. Acute viral hepatitis a: a global health concern

Tarek, Najwa Hassou, My Mustapha EnnajI

42. Emergence of norovirus strains in worldwide distribution and environmental spreading

Fatima Tarek, Najwa Hassou, Mohammed Nabil Benchekroun, Said Boughribil, Jamal Hafid, Rachid Sail, Hlima Bessi, My Mustapha Ennaji

43. The water born and food born viral diseases related to re-emerging of poliovirus

A.Hatib, N.Hassou, M.N.Benchekroun, R.Boussettine, J.Hafid, H.Bessi, M. M. Ennaji

44. Worldwide emerging and re emerging rotavirus genotypes: genetique variabily and inter species transmission in health and environment

R.Boussettine, N.Hassou, R.Saile, A.Hattib, B.Berradi, H.Bessi, MM.Ennaji

45. Emerging plant viruses

Filiz Ertunc

46. Risk assessment and biosecurity considerations in control of emergent plant viruses

Amal Souiri, Khadija Khataby, Yassine Kasmi, Mustapha Zemzami, Saaid Amzazi, and Moulay Mustapha Ennaji