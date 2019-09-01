Emerging and Reemerging Viral Pathogens
1st Edition
Volume 1: Fundamental and Basic Virology Aspects of Human, Animal and Plant Pathogens
Description
Emerging and Reemerging Viral Pathogens: Fundamental and Basic Virology Aspects of Human, Animal and Plant Pathogens, Volume One presents new research information on viruses and their impact on the scientific community. It provides a reference book on certain viruses in humans, animals and vegetal, along with a comprehensive discussion on interspecies interactions. The book then looks at the drug, vaccine and bioinformatical strategies that can be used against these viruses, giving the reader a clear understanding of transmission. The book's end goal is to create awareness that the appearance of newly transmissible pathogens is a global risk that requires shared/adoptable policies for prevention and control.
Key Features
- Covers most emerging viral disease in humans, animals and plants
- Provides the most advanced tools and techniques in molecular virology and the modeling of viruses
- Creates awareness that the appearance of new transmissible pathogens is a global risk
- Highlights the need to adopt shared policies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases
Readership
Researchers in virology, micro and molecular biology, and pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
1. General introduction of emergence and reemergence pathogens: emerging and reemerging viral pathogens
My Mustapha ENNAJI
2. human re-emerging arboviral diseases of the late twenty-first century: from ecological-epidemiology to control strategies
Idris Abdullahi Nasir, Amos Dangana, Abdurrahman Elfulaty Ahmad, Iduda Ojeamiren, Anthony Uchenna Emeribe
3. Viral emerging pathogen evolution
Virginia Rodríguez,Alfredo Lagares, Heiser Arteaga, Salim Mattar, Luis Carlos Ruiz
4. Human viruses: emergence and evolution
Shashi S Sudhan, Preeti Sharma
5. The arenaviridae
Naazneen Moolla,Jacqueline Weyer
6. Ecoepidemiology of alphaviruses and flaviviruses
Camilo Guzmán, Alfonso Calderón, Salim Mattar, Luiz Tadeu-Figuereido, Jorge Salazar-Bravo, Nelson Alvis-Guzmán, Elias Zakzuk Martinez, Marco González
7. Coronaviridae: 100 000 years of emergence and re-emergence
Yassine Kasmi, Khadija Khataby, Amal Souiri, My Mustapha Ennaji
8. The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV): An emerging virus of global threat
Gulfaraz Khan, PhD, FRCPath1*Mohamud Sheek-Hussein, MD, MPH, PhD2
9. Hepatitis c virus and human herpesvirus 8: immunological response, modification of cell metabolism, and association with type 2 diabetes
Fabrizio Angius, Luisa Marras, Angela Ingianni, Raffaello Pompei
10. Human immunodeficiency virus: a brief review
Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Zoa-Assoumou, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M.
11. Ebola and marburg virus: a brief review
Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Zoa-Assoumou S, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M
12. Undifferentiated tropical viral fevers in latin america
Yesid F. Mantilla-Flórez, Álvaro A. Faccini-Martínez, Carlos A. Botero-García, Salim Mattar
13. Chikungunya virus: a brief review of the thematic
Zoa-Assoumou S, Ndjoyi-Mbiguino A, Mourembou Gael and Ennaji M.M.
14. Cytomegalovirus: an oncomodulator and therapeutic target in glioma management
Coumba Fall, Mohammed Chaoui El Faiz, My Mustapha Ennaji, Bahia Bennani
15. Orthobunyavirus family of emerging viruses
Yassine Kasmi, My Mustapha Ennaji
16. Dengue virus
Amudhan Murugesan and Mythreyee Manoharan
17. Oncoviruses: viruses role in common human tumors
Moulay Mustapha Ennaji, Berjas AbumsimiR
18. Oncogenic viruses
Manoj Kumar, Kumari Seema MD, Manoj Kumar MD, Ashok Sharma MD, Amber Prasad MD, Nikesh Sinha M.Sc., Zulfiquar Ali Bhuttoo MMLT, Poonam Kumari BMLT, M.M.Ennaji
19. Noroviruses, sapoviruses and aichi viruses emergence in wastewater associated with viral pandemic gastroenteritis
Chourouk Ibrahim, Salah Hammami, Abdennaceur Hassen
20. Rotaviruses, astroviruses and adenoviruses emergence and circulation in wastewater causing acute viral gastroenteritis
Chourouk Ibrahim, Salah Hammami, Abdennaceur Hassen
21. Prion diseases: conformational changes of a protein create an unconventional infectious agent
Walter J Schulz-Schaeffer, Wiebke M Wemheuer, Arne Wrede
22. Vitamin d involvement in the viral etiology in emergent and reemergent in the chronic diseases
Hasna Azmi, Najwa Hassou, My Mustapha Ennaji1
23. Viral etiology involved in the emergence of the breast cancer
Marwah Labyed, Najwa Hassou, Bahia Bennani, My Mustapha Ennaji
24. Emergence of oncogenic high-risk human papillomavirus (hpv) types and cervical cancer
Kaoutar. Anouar Tadlaoui, Najwa .Hassou, Bahia .Bennani And My Mustapha Ennaji
25. Status of helicobacter pylori coinfection with epstein-barr virus in gastric cancer
Fatima Ezzahra RIHANE, Najwa HASSOU, Sellama NADIFI,My Mustapha Ennaji
26. 90 years of dna methylation
Imane Saif, Najwa Hassou and Moulay Mustapha Ennaji1
27. Emerging and re-emerging viral zoonotic diseases concepts, factors of emergence and re-emergency globalization of health threats
Hamid El Amri, Mohamed Boukharta, Fathiah Zakham, Moulay Mustapha Ennaji
28. Capripoxvirus diseases: current updates and developed strategies for control
LAFAR Sara, ZRO Khalil, ENNAJI My Mustapha
29. koi herpesvirus disease
Mina Ziarati and Fatemeh Hassantabar
29. viral nervous necrosis (vnn) disease
Mohammad Jalil, Zorrieh Zahra
30. Viral hemorrhagic septicemia (vhs) disease
Maryam Dadar
31. White spot syndrome virus (wssv)
Aghil Dashtiannassab
32. Avian coronavirus:case of infectious bronchitis virus pathogenesis, diagnosti approaches and phylogenetic relationship amon emerging strains in middle east an north africa (mena) regions
Khadija Khataby,Yassine Kasmi,Amal Souiri, Chafiqa Loutfi,My Mustapha Ennaji
33. Role of genetic and molecular dynamics in the emergence, re-emergence and interspecies transmission of equine influenza viruses
Mohamed Boukharta, Hamid El Amri, Fathiah Zakham, My Mustapha Ennaji
34. Emerging and re-emerging fowl aviadenovirus infections
Faouzi Kichou, Khalil Zro, Mohamed Mouahid and Jaouad Berrada
35. Avian reoviruses: case of viral arthritis disease overview of viral arthritis in poultry
Mohammed Bentahar, Khadija Khataby, My Mustapha Ennaji
36. Emergent mosquito-borne flaviviruses and animal diseases
Salah Hammami and Thameur Ben Hassine
37. Epidemiology and ecology of emerging viruses in two freshwater lakes of the northern hemisphere
Mahi M. Mohiuddin, Herb E. Schellhorn
38. Enteric adenoviruses: emerging of a public health threat
Hassou Najwa, Boussettine Rihab, Abouchoaib Nabil and Ennaji Moulay Mustapha
39. Waterborne transmission of enteric viruses and their impact on public health
R. Boussettine, N. Hassou, H.Bessi, MM.Ennaji
40. Pacific oyster, crassostrea gigas mortality associated with the herpes virus: etiology and enviremental emerging factors
Hassou Najwa,Abouchoaib Nabil, Orbi Abdellatif and Ennajy Moulay Mestapha
41. Acute viral hepatitis a: a global health concern
Tarek, Najwa Hassou, My Mustapha EnnajI
42. Emergence of norovirus strains in worldwide distribution and environmental spreading
Fatima Tarek, Najwa Hassou, Mohammed Nabil Benchekroun, Said Boughribil, Jamal Hafid, Rachid Sail, Hlima Bessi, My Mustapha Ennaji
43. The water born and food born viral diseases related to re-emerging of poliovirus
A.Hatib, N.Hassou, M.N.Benchekroun, R.Boussettine, J.Hafid, H.Bessi, M. M. Ennaji
44. Worldwide emerging and re emerging rotavirus genotypes: genetique variabily and inter species transmission in health and environment
R.Boussettine, N.Hassou, R.Saile, A.Hattib, B.Berradi, H.Bessi, MM.Ennaji
45. Emerging plant viruses
Filiz Ertunc
46. Risk assessment and biosecurity considerations in control of emergent plant viruses
Amal Souiri, Khadija Khataby, Yassine Kasmi, Mustapha Zemzami, Saaid Amzazi, and Moulay Mustapha Ennaji
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194003
About the Editor
Moulay Ennaji
He has published 61 journals articles and is editorial board member of the journal: Infectious Agents and Cancer. Laboratory of Virology Microbiology, Quality, Biotechnologies/Eco-Toxicology and Biodiversity, Faculty of Sciences and Techniques, Hassan II University Mohammedia of Casablanca, Morocco. Professor in Virology and Oncology, at the University of Casablanca and Director of the Quality and Medical Biotechnologies Team.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Virology Microbiology, Quality, Biotechnologies/Eco-Toxicology and Biodiversity, Faculty of Sciences and Techniques, Hassan II University Mohammedia of Casablanca, Morocco and Director, Quality and Medical Biotechnologies Team